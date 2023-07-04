Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRBrand InfluenceBrandMappDistelldmg events AfricaWunderman ThompsonSmart MediaBataGrey AfricaMpact PlasticsMeltwaterInsight SurveyStilesHoorah DigitalCatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retail Marketing News South Africa

SABreedle: Educating consumers on the postive impact of beer on the economy

4 Jul 2023
SABeerdle is the South African Breweries (SAB) latest campaign to educate consumers about the positive impact that beer has on the economy.
Source: City Sightseeing SA SABeerdle is the South African Breweries (SAB) latest campaign to educate consumers about the positive impact that beer has on the economy
Source: City Sightseeing SA City Sightseeing SA SABeerdle is the South African Breweries (SAB) latest campaign to educate consumers about the positive impact that beer has on the economy

A fun and engaging word puzzle game, like its international equivalent, operated by the New York Times, Wordle, it is a free game that allows players to guess a five-letter word on a tiled grid, with each guess indicating which letters are correct or incorrect using coloured squares.

Á fun and engaging word puzzle game, like its international equivalent, operated by the New York Times, Wordle, it is a free game that allows players to guess a five-letter word on a tiled grid, with each guess indicating which letters are correct or incorrect using coloured squares.

Consumers will need to derive clues from the Oxford Economics report published by SAB.

The aim of the game, for the brewery, is to differentiate beer within the alcohol industry, and build an awareness on the impact of beer to the economy.

Beer at the heart of social rituals

Sphe Vundla, corporate brand director at SAB says “Our creativity as a company extends far beyond beer making, and SABeerdle is the result of us wanting to effectively communicate in a novel way.

“In the ideas stage we were looking for something that could easily be compatible with our product and then the idea took hold, that for thousands of years, beer has been at the heart of social rituals; and why not build a game that can be enjoyed by beer drinkers all over the country.”

Economic contribution of beer

The game has been designed to help South Africans understand and appreciate the economic impact and contribution of the beer industry.

It’s easy to play and gives consumers the chance to win beer for a year.

“We see the game as a platform to bring people together, encourage interaction, and cultivate a community lifestyle.

“We are hoping that SABeerdle – like our beer, becomes synonymous with creating positive shared experiences and strengthened social connections,” says Vundla.

The game can be downloaded here.

NextOptions
Read more: retail, Promotions, marketing, SAB, South African Breweries, retail promotion, Sphe Vundla



Related

Bhavna Mistry is the senior brand manager at Heineken SA. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheBrandManager: Bhavna Mistry, senior brand manager at Heineken SA1 hour ago
The expo returns in September. Source: Supplied.
Organic & Natural Products Expo to return in September30 Jun 2023
Source: © Michael Turner An estimated 30% of South African girls do not attend school while they are on their period because they do not have sanitary products.
Ackermans launches game changer in period poverty30 Jun 2023
Margot Robbie is Barbie in the upcoming movie. Source: Barbie The Movie.
How Barbie The Movie is winning at this marketing thing28 Jun 2023
South African Breweries sustainability initiative shortlisted for a prestigious international award
MSports MarketingSouth African Breweries sustainability initiative shortlisted for a prestigious international award27 Jun 2023
Source: © Discount Factory Shops This year, Massmart will extend its Game Halfway Day sale to its Makro stores
Game's Halfway Day sale extends to Makro stores27 Jun 2023
The store is the largest in Africa. Source: Supplied.
Adidas launches its largest store in Africa at Gateway Shopping Centre27 Jun 2023
Source:
Unlocking untapped potential: SA brands slow to use WhatsApp's marketing power27 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz