SABreedle: Educating consumers on the postive impact of beer on the economy

SABeerdle is the South African Breweries (SAB) latest campaign to educate consumers about the positive impact that beer has on the economy.

Source: City Sightseeing SA City Sightseeing SA SABeerdle is the South African Breweries (SAB) latest campaign to educate consumers about the positive impact that beer has on the economy

A fun and engaging word puzzle game, like its international equivalent, operated by the New York Times, Wordle, it is a free game that allows players to guess a five-letter word on a tiled grid, with each guess indicating which letters are correct or incorrect using coloured squares.

Á fun and engaging word puzzle game, like its international equivalent, operated by the New York Times, Wordle, it is a free game that allows players to guess a five-letter word on a tiled grid, with each guess indicating which letters are correct or incorrect using coloured squares.

Consumers will need to derive clues from the Oxford Economics report published by SAB.

The aim of the game, for the brewery, is to differentiate beer within the alcohol industry, and build an awareness on the impact of beer to the economy.

Beer at the heart of social rituals

Sphe Vundla, corporate brand director at SAB says “Our creativity as a company extends far beyond beer making, and SABeerdle is the result of us wanting to effectively communicate in a novel way.

“In the ideas stage we were looking for something that could easily be compatible with our product and then the idea took hold, that for thousands of years, beer has been at the heart of social rituals; and why not build a game that can be enjoyed by beer drinkers all over the country.”

Economic contribution of beer

The game has been designed to help South Africans understand and appreciate the economic impact and contribution of the beer industry.

It’s easy to play and gives consumers the chance to win beer for a year.

“We see the game as a platform to bring people together, encourage interaction, and cultivate a community lifestyle.

“We are hoping that SABeerdle – like our beer, becomes synonymous with creating positive shared experiences and strengthened social connections,” says Vundla.

The game can be downloaded here.