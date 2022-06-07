Multi-sector trade show Saitex returns to in-person event this June

Source: Supplied
Saitex is being co-hosted with food and beverage show Africa’s Big 7 and the Halal International Trade Expo at the Gallagher Convention Centre between 19 and 21 June 2022.
“For almost three decades, Saitex has been bringing buyers and sellers together, but this year feels markedly different, as it has been such a long time since our exhibitors and visitors last engaged in person,” says portfolio director of food, hospitality and trade of DMG Events Evan Schiff.
“This represents a unique opportunity for industry professionals to reconnect and develop strategic trade partnerships for future intra-Africa growth,” he says.
Masterclasses, workshops and discussions
With leading buyers and suppliers from over 25 countries showcasing their latest products and service innovations across seven exhibitor zones, the expo will also feature a series of technical masterclasses run over three days, aimed at paving the way forward for businesses across the trade and township economy sectors.
In 2022, several interactive workshops and panel discussions will offer a dynamic mix of in-depth learning, development and discussion, led by a range of high-profile trade experts, financial institutes, and entrepreneurs in the sector. The ministerial keynote address will be given by the Honourable Rajeshkumar Indukant Modi, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce in Zimbabwe.
Visitors looking for support on access to SMME finance can attend a dedicated workshop hosted by Banking Association of South Africa on how to mobilise funding for SMMEs, while a fireside chat presented by She Trades will focus specifically on assisting female entrepreneurs to unlock new market opportunities.
Technological solutions and IT and software make up a significant percentage of products on exhibit at the show, and there will also be several workshops supported by e-Commerce Forum Africa, centering around the implementation of new digital strategies to protect, manage and grow business in a post-Covid marketplace.
The increasing importance of Africa’s township economy will also be recognised at Saitex. In a stakeholder engagement session presented by the Gauteng Department of Economic Development, public and private stakeholders will delve into the details of the recently passed Township Economic Development Bill and the Township Economy Partnership Fund, considering its impact on individual businesses and existing commercial activity moving forward.
Saitex will also host Mpho Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC, Gauteng Department of Economic Development, Environment, Agriculture & Rural Development; Saki Zamxaka, chief executive officer, Gauteng Enterprise Propeller (GEP); Tshokolo Nchocho, chief executive officer, Industrial Development Corporation (IDC); and Xolile George, chief executive officer, South African Local Government Association (Salga).
Platform for African importers and exporters
Schiff says that with an estimated 355 million middleclass consumers, Africa has one the most rapidly growing retail markets in the world, making Saitex a must-attend event for business owners, entrepreneurs, retailers, wholesalers and distributors from across the continent.
“Saitex provides a unique platform for African importers and exporters to source latest products and services from a global manufacturing base, as well as establish partnerships and complete import and export deals,” he concludes.
Registration for Saitex is currently open
.