The House of J.C. Le Roux celebrates new elegant look and raises a glass to SA for recent award wins

J.C. Le Roux, SA's most loved sparkling wine, reveals a premium, elegant new look. At The House of J.C. Le Roux, South Africa's first dedicated sparkling wine cellar, celebrating in style is always just a pop away. J.C. Le Roux believes that it is not only the big occasions that are worthy of celebrating, but also those smaller everyday wins that are just as important to pop a bottle of your favourite bubbly and raise a glass to. Every bottle of J.C. Le Roux, from grape to bubble, is perfectly crafted with a special celebration in mind.

Now, there is even more to celebrate with the new elegant look from the J.C. Le Roux range of sparkling wines – Le Domaine, La Fleurette, Sauvignon Blanc and La Chanson; as well as the non-alcoholic bottles Le Domaine and La Fleurette. A premium, elegant look that is just as fresh and sparkling as the delicious bubbles inside, J.C. Le Roux has kept the same great taste that everyone knows and loves. With a new elegant look and same sparkling taste inside, your celebration awaits with every pop. Watch J.C. Le Roux’s new television ad here to see the beautiful new bottles:



Upholding the position of South Africa’s leading and most loved sparkling wine, The House of J.C. Le Roux is also extremely proud to announce recently winning a few local awards, and would like to raise a glass in thanks to the South African readers for voting. The awards include:

City Press Readers Choice Awards 2022 – J.C. Le Roux won first place in the Champagne / Sparkling Wine category

2022/2023 Ask Afrika Kasi Star Brands – J.C. Le Roux won first place in the Champagne / Sparkling Wine Category as measured in the 2022/2023 Ask Afrika Kasi Star Brands™ benchmark

Daily Sun 2022 Readers Choice – J.C. Le Roux voted the best Sparkling Wine in south Africa

The J.C. Le Roux range is available at leading retailers nationwide. To purchase the J.C. Le Roux range online, visit https://store.jcleroux.co.za/. To learn more about J.C Le Roux, follow J.C Le Roux on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.




