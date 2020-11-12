FMCG News South Africa

#FreshOnTheShelf: New from Nescafé, 4th Street and Fry's

12 Nov 2020
By: Lauren Hartzenberg
In #FreshOnTheShelf, we round up our pick of food and beverage products that have hit the shelves recently.

Nescafé Gold plant-based lattes


Nestlé’s new Nescafé Gold plant-based, non-dairy lattes are now available in South Africa. These non-dairy instant coffee mixes have been crafted with plant-based ingredients, and cater to vegans, flexitarians, those with allergies, and everybody in between.


They're made using quality Arabica and Robusta coffee beans, and packaged as one-cup latte sachets that are simple to prepare – add hot water, stir vigorously and enjoy a frothy cup of dairy-free coffee. The plant-based lattes are available in three variants: Coconut Latte, Almond Latte and Oat Latte, which incorporate coconut cream, almond flour and oat flour respectively.

Introduced first in the United Kingdom, the Nescafé Gold Dairy Alternative range took home the 2020 Product of the Year Award in the dairy alternatives category in the UK.

Nescafé Gold Plant-Based Lattes are now available at all leading retailers in South Africa.
#FreshOnTheShelf: New from Lindt, Red Bull, Woolies and Baglietti

In #FreshOnTheShelf, we round up our pick of food and beverage products that have hit the shelves recently...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 22 Oct 2020


4th Street Wines canned spritzers


4th Street Wines has launched a range of lightly-sparkling flavoured spritzers, conveniently packaged in 440ml cans for easy drinking. Designed with the next generation of wine drinkers in mind, the spritzers are available in three refreshing flavours: Cool Botanical, Wild Cola and Rockin’ Raspberry


Cool Botanical is a modern combination of fresh elderflower and cool cucumber, with a juniper twist, while Rockin’ Raspberry comprises a combo of ripe raspberry and litchi, with subtle rose and juniper undertones. Inspired by the Katemba cocktail, Wild Cola is a remix of fruity red wine flavours and spicy, refreshing cola.

4th Street Wines spritzers are now available at leading retailers nationwide for R84.99 for a pack of six cans.

Fry Family snacking range


The Fry Family Food Co. has introduced a snacking range, comprising Plant-Based Meatballs, Mini Chipolatas and gluten-free Rice Protein Chia Nuggets. The products are all 100% plant-based, made with a blend of non-GM plant proteins and various herbs and spices.

The meatballs, chipolatas and nuggets are versatile enough to eat on their own, with a dip or incorporated into a full meal – think spaghetti and meatballs or a Saturday morning breakfast fry-up with smokey chipolatas.


The new snacking range from Fry’s can be found in the frozen food section of select retail stores nationwide. The recommended retail prices are R54.99 for the Plant-Based Meatballs, R39.99 for the Mini Chipolatas and R41.99 for the Rice Protein Chia Nuggets.
