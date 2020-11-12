New subscription snack box for South Africans and Zimbabweans abroad

Mukuru Groceries enables people in SA to support Zimbabweans in need African remittance provider Mukuru has launched a grocery service that will give foreign national workers living in South Africa, as well as any South Africa-based customer, the ability to send groceries...

Every month’s snack selection is different and determined by the results of monthly online polls of the brand’s social media followers.YeboBox is a South African-based business with a presence in the UK, but its founders, cousins Tracey Lee Pollard and Matthew Pollard, plan to expand its presence to more countries, starting with the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.After Matthew witnessed the joy that his fellow expats experience when they come across shops selling their favourite products from home, the idea for the subscription service was born. “There’s nothing like discovering a little piece of home when you’re living abroad. We’re recreating that same experience of discovery in a box of treats from back home," he says.“When the Covid-19 pandemic started restricting movement, the need for an online service that brings quality products to your doorstep more regularly became clear," Matthew adds.The company offers two subscriptions:1. YeboBox Classic is a medium-sized package containing 11 or more products2. YeboBox Mini is a letterbox-sized taster collection of six or more treatsDelivery to mainland UK is included in the subscription fee, with international shipping available at an additional cost.“It’s now more important than ever that we find ways to bring joy into our lives, whether it’s by simply indulging ourselves once in a while or by reconnecting to the place where our journey began,” Matthew says.For its launch, YeboBox is offering subscriptions at reduced prices of £19.99 per month for a Mini subscription and £39.99 per month for a Classic subscription.