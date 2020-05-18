Mukuru Groceries enables people in SA to support Zimbabweans in need

African remittance provider Mukuru has launched a grocery service that will give foreign national workers living in South Africa, as well as any South Africa-based customer, the ability to send groceries to families and communities in Zimbabwe.

Goods available immediately for collection

Customers of the new Mukuru Groceries service can place orders for a basket of groceries that includes 21 staples, including mielie meal, cooking oil, sugar, salt and rice. The service is available via USSD and Whatsapp.As one of the largest money transfer operators on the continent, the grocery service represents an extension of the company’s existing offering. At a time when many Zimbabweans are struggling to obtain basic commodities, Mukuru Groceries aims to help ensure that families are provided for and given the best chance to remain healthy throughout the crisis period.“We have listened carefully to what our customers are asking for, and we have innovated and added to our service offering to make sure that Zimbabwean families receive the resources and support that they so desperately need right now,” says Andy Jury, CEO, Mukuru.“By leveraging our strong partnerships and network in the region, along with our extensive infrastructure, we are able to introduce and quickly implement new services such as Mukuru Groceries. We plan to provide these types of innovations to other African markets in the near future.”“In addition to price fluctuations for basic goods, people also face the uncertainty of whether certain goods will be available - as many Zimbabwean retailers have struggled to replenish stock,” adds Jury. “By enabling South Africa-based workers to pay for a pre-agreed basket of goods for families in Zimbabwe, we are removing these uncertainties and providing families with peace of mind during this immensely tough period.”Existing Mukuru customers will not be required to register for the grocery service, they will simply follow the same process on USSD and WhatsApp to create an order and pay at any Mukuru pay-in partner using a payment reference (similar to the cash order reference).The recipient will then receive an SMS with a voucher number to go and collect at any of the 19 Metro Peech & Browne stores across Zimbabwe. The goods will be ready for collection immediately after payment confirmation has been received.“We have also introduced a self-sign up process via Whatsapp and USSD, and the take-up so far has been incredible – reinforcing how important this type of service is right now,” adds Jury.“With economies under pressure, we are making sure that our teams and infrastructure are nimble and able to create value-added services very quickly. Mukuru Groceries is one of many innovations that we plan to bring to our customers, as we constantly adapt and evolve according to their needs and aspirations.”