FreshOnTheShelf: New from Lindt, Red Bull, Woolies and Baglietti

In #FreshOnTheShelf, we round up our pick of food and beverage products that have hit the shelves recently.

Lindt Spreads

Baglietti No.7 and No.10

Red Bull Watermelon

Credit: Mpumelelo Macu

Woolworths premium boxed wine

With the launch of Lindt spreads, lovers of Lindt now have a new way to indulge in the Swiss brand's decadent chocolate. Available in both Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut, the versatile spreads can be slathered on croissants, dipped with fruit, topped onto desserts, or used in various baking recipes.Lindt Hazelnut Chocolate Spread is created by combining milk chocolate with 25% hazelnuts, while the Dark Chocolate Spread is made using luxurious fine cocoa.The range of Lindt spreads is now available exclusively at Woolworths and Lindt Boutique stores across the country. A 200g jar retails for approximately R89.99.Following its European success, the 47 Anno Domini winery in Veneto, Italy, will be exporting its sparkling wines Baglietti No.7 and Baglietti No.10 to South African shores.Baglietti No.10 is a dry prosecco DOC (designation of controlled origin) with flavours of pears, citrus and almonds, while Baglietti No.7 is an organic spumante rosé carrying the taste of raspberry, citrus and summer berries.Baglietti sparkling wines will be available at a recommended retail price of R229 in selected retailers nationwide, including Yuppiechef, Norman Goodfellows, Tops at Spar, Makro and Takealot.Red Bull has revealed the latest in its Editions flavour series with the launch of the 2020 Red Bull Summer Edition Watermelon. Hitting shelves just in time for summer, the refreshing watermelon-flavoured drink will be available for a limited time only.The new beverage, packaged in matte red cans, offers the same functional benefits of regular Red Bull Energy Drinks, with 80mg of caffeine per 250ml can.Red Bull Summer Edition Watermelon is available for purchase at leading retailers across South Africa.Woolworths has introduced a range of four 'premium' 2L boxed wines, showcasing exclusive collaborations with four leading local wineries. The retailer hopes to change consumers' perception of, by offering some of SA's most popular quality wines in a more affordable format.Wines forming part of the new range include Pierre Jourdan Tranquille Blush, Diemersal Sauvignon Blanc, Beyerskloof Pinotage and Kleine Zalze Chenin Blanc.This boxed wine range is exclusive to Woolworths (both online and in-store). With a starting price of R124.99, customers effectively receive 500ml for free from each box.