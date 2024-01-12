Industries

    6 key qualities B2B tech marketers need for success

    By Nondumiso Tshabangu
    12 Jan 2024
    12 Jan 2024
    B2B tech marketers have emerged as key players in companies aiming to thrive in the digital space and bridge the gap between complex technology solutions and communicating these to suit the needs of businesses.
    Source: © 123rf Nondumiso Tshabangu, marketing specialist at Altron, gives key qualities that B2B tech marketers need to thrive in the digital space
    Source: © 123rf 123rf Nondumiso Tshabangu, marketing specialist at Altron, gives key qualities that B2B tech marketers need to thrive in the digital space

    To succeed in the diverse and dynamic field, marketers need to possess some key qualities.

    6 Key qualities for B2B tech marketers

    These key qualities include:

    1. Be inquisitive

      2. Be inquisitive and ask questions. You need to learn on your own. No matter your background or experience, it is essential to remain up to date on the news and what is happening in the industry/tech. This is relevant within the company you work at as well as across the competitor and broader IT landscape.

      Having a passion for consuming knowledge and a drive to immerse yourself in every facet of the business will give you an upper hand. Marketers operate in such a niche environment but at the same time, they deal with different subject matter experts from all walks of life.

      You need to be able to hold your own and grasp concepts so that you can communicate these fundamental business principles to the intended target audience. While a marketer within the tech industry may not be an expert, continually striving to learn more is where the magic lies

    2. Finding your voice and holding your own

      3. As a marketer, you need to understand and embrace that you deserve to be heard and to find your voice within the organisation.

      Have authenticity and be confident in sharing your ideas, ideally within a company environment that appreciates and recognises the valuable role played by marketers in promoting the services and products of the business.

      Nilesh Hansjee is a business analyst at Marketing Intelligence Hub. Source: Supplied.
      #BizTrends2024: A peek into the marketing crystal ball

        20 hours

    3. Teamwork and collaboration

      4. When it comes to marketing, teamwork is key. While a marketer can identify a marketing opportunity, incorporate creativity and storytelling, and find something untapped that might not have been done before, the technology specialists within the business can help craft the message, unpack the USP, and explain what makes a particular service or product stand out.

      You also must work closely with senior leadership, business owners and finance departments and ensure that you are aligned with the organisation's overall business strategy. This is where communication is key, especially when dealing with so many people at different levels.

    4. Multitasking and prioritising

      5. The job of a marketer involves many simultaneous moving parts, so knowing how and what to prioritise is vital. Everything that comes into your inbox may be urgent. A priority list will keep you sane. The sooner you realise that you can’t do everything all at once, the sooner you will learn how to prioritise and find a comfortable and effective workflow.

      #BizTrends2024: Jacques Du Bruyn - Gamification in digital marketing
      #BizTrends2024: Jacques Du Bruyn - Gamification in digital marketing

        22 hours

    5. Embrace change and flexibility

      6. Marketers need to be comfortable with change, especially within tech. Change can’t vex you. Change within this industry is a constant. Being adaptable and responsive to shifts in the market landscape allows us to adjust strategies accordingly, and often.

    6. Find a company whose values align with yours

      7. While marketing might not be prioritised in certain companies, it is important to prove your worth in a company that embraces the ethics and culture that you value, especially in terms of gender and diversity.

      Traditionally, women have taken up many of the marketing roles. While this is changing, there does remain an outdated perception that marketing is a women’s job involving “balloons and brochures”.

      When researching a company, make sure that its values align with yours, and that your role is recognised.

    Precious Nala is the founder of NXT Consultancy. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: Marketing and business trends to transform SA

      1 day

    As marketers, you need to put your company and clients on the map.

    Marketing touches every aspect of the business and is a key driver of sales and business growth.

    Combining your ability to communicate, empowering yourself through a constant drive to learn, and making your voice and opinions heard can help you as a B2B tech marketer to navigate the complexities of the tech industry and contribute significantly to the success of your organisation.

    About Nondumiso Tshabangu

    Nondumiso Tshabangu is a marketing specialist at Altron.


