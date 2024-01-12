6 key qualities B2B tech marketers need for success

To succeed in the diverse and dynamic field, marketers need to possess some key qualities.

These key qualities include:

Be inquisitive Be inquisitive and ask questions. You need to learn on your own. No matter your background or experience, it is essential to remain up to date on the news and what is happening in the industry/tech. This is relevant within the company you work at as well as across the competitor and broader IT landscape. Having a passion for consuming knowledge and a drive to immerse yourself in every facet of the business will give you an upper hand. Marketers operate in such a niche environment but at the same time, they deal with different subject matter experts from all walks of life. You need to be able to hold your own and grasp concepts so that you can communicate these fundamental business principles to the intended target audience. While a marketer within the tech industry may not be an expert, continually striving to learn more is where the magic lies

Finding your voice and holding your own As a marketer, you need to understand and embrace that you deserve to be heard and to find your voice within the organisation. Have authenticity and be confident in sharing your ideas, ideally within a company environment that appreciates and recognises the valuable role played by marketers in promoting the services and products of the business.

Teamwork and collaboration When it comes to marketing, teamwork is key. While a marketer can identify a marketing opportunity, incorporate creativity and storytelling, and find something untapped that might not have been done before, the technology specialists within the business can help craft the message, unpack the USP, and explain what makes a particular service or product stand out. You also must work closely with senior leadership, business owners and finance departments and ensure that you are aligned with the organisation's overall business strategy. This is where communication is key, especially when dealing with so many people at different levels.

Multitasking and prioritising The job of a marketer involves many simultaneous moving parts, so knowing how and what to prioritise is vital. Everything that comes into your inbox may be urgent. A priority list will keep you sane. The sooner you realise that you can’t do everything all at once, the sooner you will learn how to prioritise and find a comfortable and effective workflow.

Embrace change and flexibility Marketers need to be comfortable with change, especially within tech. Change can’t vex you. Change within this industry is a constant. Being adaptable and responsive to shifts in the market landscape allows us to adjust strategies accordingly, and often.