BCX Digital Innovation Awards 2021 announces judges, extends deadline

5 Aug 2021
BCX announced its esteemed panel of judges for this year's BCX Digital Innovation Awards. Now in its third year, the BCX Digital Innovation Awards recognises and honours South African companies, SME's and Enterprises, that are innovating and changing the course of their industries and society.
Nomonde White-Ndlovu, chairperson of Wired4Women

Call for entries have been extended to 30 September 2021 and this year’s panel of judges comprises of innovation pioneers, including:
  • Herman Singh – CEO, Future Advisory
  • Irene Ochem – founder and CEO, African Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF)
  • Nomonde White-Ndlovu – chairperson, Wired4Women
  • Mmaki Jantjies – Head: Innovation and Transformation, Telkom Group
  • Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen – BCX chief marketing officer
  • Shaheen Vawda – BCX chief sales officer

“With each year, the competition gets tougher”, says Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, BCX chief marketing officer and sponsor of the awards.

“We are looking for the greatest innovators in business who are making substantial changes within their sectors. For this, we need to ensure our judging panel is powered to find the best that South Africa has to offer. The panel of judges for 2021 are not only well-accomplished individuals in their own fields but true advocates of innovation in South Africa,” adds Ntloko-Petersen.

“Being an entrepreneur is already a difficult endeavour, but due to the current state of things, this challenge is an even bigger one. Our role in as judges of the BCX Digital Innovation Awards is to find and recognise businesses that have found a way to navigate these uncharted waters in which we find ourselves. I can’t wait to begin”, says Irene Ochem, Founder and CEO of African Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF).
Herman Singh, CEO of Future Advisory feels that having a plan to achieve goals is the first step in the right direction for any business. “I work with businesses that need help with breaking through growth barriers and reaching their maximum potential, so I look forward to taking a closer look at the business models and growth plans of the companies who have entered this year.”
“Having to be responsible for driving the innovation and transformation agenda in my organisation, my interest will be piqued by getting an understanding of how each company handle their innovation efforts in order to ensure that these positively impact the growth and trajectory of that businesses," says Mmaki Jantjies, Head: Innovation and Transformation, Telkom Group.

Organisations who believe they have what it takes, can enter one of two categories: Small Medium South African Enterprise or Large South African Enterprise.

Winners of the 2021 BCX Digital Innovation Awards will be announced at the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards event to be held in November.

Enter the 2021 Digital Innovation Awards at https://www.bcx.co.za/digitalinnovationawards/
