BCX Digital Innovation Awards 2021 announces judges, extends deadline

It is with profound sadness that we share the news that Molefi Thulo has passed away. This ever humble, always inspirational human will leave a massive hole in the industry that he loved so much, and to which he gave so much.
Creative intelligence group, ADNA (Audience DNA) is expanding into Africa with their new regional headquarters in Cape Town. The agency officially launched here in January this year with a full-service team including data, creative and strategic consultancy, consumer and market insights.
Much like its iconic advert 'it's not inside, it's on top' which portrayed an insightful observation of people's responses from all races, ages and genders; Nestlé Cremora, a local favourite coffee and tea creamer, remains an unforgettable brand, more so in light of its strong heritage with South African consumers.
Telkom has announced that Serame Taukobong, the company's current CEO of the Telkom Consumer Business and a group executive committee member, has been appointed as its new group CEO, effective 1 October. Taukobong will take up the position on 1 July 2022.
BCX announced its esteemed panel of judges for this year's BCX Digital Innovation Awards. Now in its third year, the BCX Digital Innovation Awards recognises and honours South African companies, SME's and Enterprises, that are innovating and changing the course of their industries and society.
Nomonde White-Ndlovu, chairperson of Wired4Women
Call for entries have been extended to 30 September 2021 and this year’s panel of judges comprises of innovation pioneers, including:
Herman Singh – CEO, Future Advisory
Irene Ochem – founder and CEO, African Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF)
Nomonde White-Ndlovu – chairperson, Wired4Women
Mmaki Jantjies – Head: Innovation and Transformation, Telkom Group
“With each year, the competition gets tougher”, says Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, BCX chief marketing officer and sponsor of the awards.
“We are looking for the greatest innovators in business who are making substantial changes within their sectors. For this, we need to ensure our judging panel is powered to find the best that South Africa has to offer. The panel of judges for 2021 are not only well-accomplished individuals in their own fields but true advocates of innovation in South Africa,” adds Ntloko-Petersen.
“Being an entrepreneur is already a difficult endeavour, but due to the current state of things, this challenge is an even bigger one. Our role in as judges of the BCX Digital Innovation Awards is to find and recognise businesses that have found a way to navigate these uncharted waters in which we find ourselves. I can’t wait to begin”, says Irene Ochem, Founder and CEO of African Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF).
#BCXDIA recognises organisations that transform their businesses through technological advancements and digital transformation despite challenging times...
28 May 2021
Herman Singh, CEO of Future Advisory feels that having a plan to achieve goals is the first step in the right direction for any business. “I work with businesses that need help with breaking through growth barriers and reaching their maximum potential, so I look forward to taking a closer look at the business models and growth plans of the companies who have entered this year.” “Having to be responsible for driving the innovation and transformation agenda in my organisation, my interest will be piqued by getting an understanding of how each company handle their innovation efforts in order to ensure that these positively impact the growth and trajectory of that businesses," says Mmaki Jantjies, Head: Innovation and Transformation, Telkom Group.
Organisations who believe they have what it takes, can enter one of two categories: Small Medium South African Enterprise or Large South African Enterprise.
Winners of the 2021 BCX Digital Innovation Awards will be announced at the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards event to be held in November.
