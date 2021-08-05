ESPN Africa gets a refreshed on-air look

It is with profound sadness that we share the news that Molefi Thulo has passed away. This ever humble, always inspirational human will leave a massive hole in the industry that he loved so much, and to which he gave so much.
Creative intelligence group, ADNA (Audience DNA) is expanding into Africa with their new regional headquarters in Cape Town. The agency officially launched here in January this year with a full-service team including data, creative and strategic consultancy, consumer and market insights.
Much like its iconic advert 'it's not inside, it's on top' which portrayed an insightful observation of people's responses from all races, ages and genders; Nestlé Cremora, a local favourite coffee and tea creamer, remains an unforgettable brand, more so in light of its strong heritage with South African consumers.
Telkom has announced that Serame Taukobong, the company's current CEO of the Telkom Consumer Business and a group executive committee member, has been appointed as its new group CEO, effective 1 October. Taukobong will take up the position on 1 July 2022.
The home of American sports across the continent, ESPN Africa, has revealed a refreshed on-air look for its two linear channels, ESPN and ESPN2. Bringing to life the brand's purpose to ignite the fan in all of us, the new imaging intends to create a more family-oriented entertainment environment for sports viewers of all ages across the continent.
Image supplied
Placing the spotlight equally on sporting talent, passion and stories, the new on-air elements will bring fans closer to their sporting idols and heroes as well as highlight moments of celebration through on-air graphics and visual elements.
A sense of community
As ESPN features more than just what happens on the field, the new look and feel aims to honour the sense of community and the rituals that unite sports fans across the globe. To further authentically engage viewer passion for the world’s leading sporting clubs, leagues and franchises, the new branding will showcase club colours, logos and badges on screen as well as through dynamic refreshed bumpers with team nicknames included.
The new on-air presentation has been designed to build anticipation, tell sports stories in dynamic ways that feel vibrant and expressive whilst capturing both the quiet and loud moments, to connect to fans in an immersive and memorable way.
The iconic red logo, the face of ESPN, will continue to feature across all of the brand’s platforms with the red and black colour palettes that audiences have come to know and recognise the authority in US sporting league broadcasting. New sub-branding elements such as a “LIVE” or “MARATHON” bugs will feature below the logo to contextualise programming when viewers tune in, allowing fans immediate immersion without seeking more information.
“From journeys to the stadium, to the action on the courts and fields, ESPN Africa broadcasts all the moments audiences love to experience, watch and follow together. This new on-air branding brings this ethos closer, celebrating the whole family of sporting fans,” says Christine Service, senior vice president and general manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa. “We are excited to continue to bring our unprecedented portfolio of sporting leagues to viewers of all ages across the continent in this new, enhanced environment” she added.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.