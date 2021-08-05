Branding News South Africa

ESPN Africa gets a refreshed on-air look

5 Aug 2021
The home of American sports across the continent, ESPN Africa, has revealed a refreshed on-air look for its two linear channels, ESPN and ESPN2. Bringing to life the brand's purpose to ignite the fan in all of us, the new imaging intends to create a more family-oriented entertainment environment for sports viewers of all ages across the continent.
Image supplied

Placing the spotlight equally on sporting talent, passion and stories, the new on-air elements will bring fans closer to their sporting idols and heroes as well as highlight moments of celebration through on-air graphics and visual elements.

A sense of community


As ESPN features more than just what happens on the field, the new look and feel aims to honour the sense of community and the rituals that unite sports fans across the globe. To further authentically engage viewer passion for the world’s leading sporting clubs, leagues and franchises, the new branding will showcase club colours, logos and badges on screen as well as through dynamic refreshed bumpers with team nicknames included.

The new on-air presentation has been designed to build anticipation, tell sports stories in dynamic ways that feel vibrant and expressive whilst capturing both the quiet and loud moments, to connect to fans in an immersive and memorable way.

The iconic red logo, the face of ESPN, will continue to feature across all of the brand’s platforms with the red and black colour palettes that audiences have come to know and recognise the authority in US sporting league broadcasting. New sub-branding elements such as a “LIVE” or “MARATHON” bugs will feature below the logo to contextualise programming when viewers tune in, allowing fans immediate immersion without seeking more information.

“From journeys to the stadium, to the action on the courts and fields, ESPN Africa broadcasts all the moments audiences love to experience, watch and follow together. This new on-air branding brings this ethos closer, celebrating the whole family of sporting fans,” says Christine Service, senior vice president and general manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa. “We are excited to continue to bring our unprecedented portfolio of sporting leagues to viewers of all ages across the continent in this new, enhanced environment” she added.
