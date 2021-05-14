Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Incubeta expands offering with launch of Dubai and Mexico offices

14 May 2021
Issued by: Incubeta
Digital marketing group, Incubeta has announced its expansion into Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), with the opening of two new offices in Dubai and Mexico City, Mexico. These new market entries will enable Incubeta to help businesses to upgrade their growth through bespoke, localised digital solutions with global expertise.
Roan Mackintosh

“Our growth into new markets will benefit the group as a whole, but also our local clients. Additional market and brand insights, learnings and creative advancements are always shared across markets, enabling us to tailor and apply these learnings for the South African market. Growing our pool of global intellectual capital has served us incredibly well in the past and these two key new regions further expands that competitive edge,” comments Roan Mackintosh, MD of Incubeta MEA.

In Dubai, Incubeta is partnering with analytics and Martech consultancy agency e-CENS, which will enable international and in-market clients to expand and develop their digital performance in MENA with the same service level they know and trust globally with local insights.

The team in Dubai will be led by Victoria Webb, managing director, MENA at Incubeta and Bashar Hafez, co-founder and managing director of e-CENS.

“Victoria has been an integral part of our South African senior management team for four years, where she successfully led the Incubeta Commercial team. While we are sad to see her go, we know the Dubai offices will massively benefit from her deep industry experience, boundlessly positive energy, and her excellent leadership,” Mackintosh says.

Speaking about her new role, Webb comments: “This is an exciting opportunity as we launch our new office in Dubai as part of the Incubeta growth strategy through our expansion and investment in the MENA region. With a team of specialists in-market, we are ready to help businesses grow as we are perfectly positioned as a preferred performance partner.

“When looking to expand in MENA, we recognised the importance of having a strong partnership which is why we have partnered with e-CENS. This new relationship is based on the common business objective of growth with a shared vision of offering a full-service digital solution which encompasses creative, technology, data, and media.”

In addition to the Dubai expansion, Incubeta has also moved into Latin America with the opening of its new office in Mexico. As digital ad spend in the region has increased to $9.33B in 2020, this new market entry will allow Incubeta’s clients to accelerate their business growth in LATAM through the company's data-driven approach and track-record of success across sectors, including retail ecommerce. The team will be led by Carlos Escobedo, managing director, Mexico and LATAM at Incubeta who has more than twenty years experience in media and digital monetisation.

“This company has seen tremendous growth recently and continues to be on a strong upwards trajectory. It’s really exciting to be entering into multiple new territories, which aligns with our new narrative of ‘Upgrade your growth’. These expansions are a key part of our global growth strategy with Incubeta continuing to knock down the silos of marketing with its specialist teams in creative, technology, data, and media,” sums up Lars Lehne, group CEO of Incubeta.

Incubeta
Incubeta is an international team of experts in marketing, technology, data, and creative.
Comment

Read more: Roan Mackintosh, inCubeta, Lars Lehne

Related

#IABInsightSeries: Use of data in digital marketing21 Apr 2021
IncubetaIncubeta rebrands as a new generation digital partner14 Apr 2021
#TheFutureofMeasurement: Part 1: Apple upsets the advertising cart with iOS 14 changes12 Apr 2021
Incubeta to assist SA Tourism maximise global digital investments24 Mar 2021
IncubetaIncubeta acquires e-commerce agency Groundswell19 Mar 2021
Lars Lehne joins Incubeta as group CEO15 Jan 2021
#BizTrends2021: Digital marketing comes under the spotlight in 20216 Jan 2021
#BizTrends2021: Tech democratisation will set the tone for 20216 Jan 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz