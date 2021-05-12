The importance of keeping your website updated

Relying on digital platforms has become increasingly important since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. As such, there are many benefits which come from having a website which elevates brand image.

Digital marketing essentials for 2021 Digital marketing trends have seen a lot of change, especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic...

Keep your website user-friendly

1. Make your website easy to use on mobile

2. Simplicity is the best way forward

Best practices for digital marketing Companies have had to innovate, adopt digital mediums, focus on sustainable growth and live their brand values. At the forefront of this has been the growing importance of digital marketing...

3. Make your website visible

4. Ensure your coding works

Ensuring that your website is user-friendly and functional in our current climate is an absolute necessity. The changing world has led to more people looking for answers online. It is where people shop, communicate and work. Websites can now be seen as the modern equivalent of shop windows.In which case, can you imagine a fashion shop that left the same clothing on display for months on end? This would considerably hurt potential foot traffic in the shop, and the same can be said for websites which do not keep up to date with what customers want and need.So in order to keep generating traffic to your website, it is imperative to show that you are keeping up to date and provider users with the best interactive experience possible.The CMTrading website, for example, is a one-stop shop for any trader - whether they are novice or experienced. As a marketing tool, it addresses several needs of unique visitors; from education to advanced training.One of the key considerations when creating a website is making and keeping it mobile friendly. There are more smartphones in the world than there are people, and I think that sums up the undeniable need for mobile-friendly websites.People in the modern world expect to be able to do everything on the go from the devices of their choice. A ‘mobile first’ experience is essential in keeping your audience engaged online. If the user interface on your site is not mobile-friendly, you have lost them already.Simple and easy to use are two of the best concepts for your website. Begin with top-line messaging, backed up by a strong Unique Sales Proposition (USP), and adapt and grow as you go. Stay abreast of the latest trends, which comply with Google policy, and research terms that are widely searched in your line of business. Strategically place them in the copy on your site for Search Engine Optimisation (SEO). This will help you stand out on Google search.A visible font size and readability are both absolute must-haves. Beyond that, having unique, informative content provides value for the user, which means they are more likely to return to your website. To streamline content and make it easier for visitors to consume and understand, video is a good option for keeping your audience engaged.It does not matter if your site looks good on the surface if the technology on the backend is not up to scratch. Being certain your site’s performance is up to standard means making sure your coding practices are up to standard. These methods are constantly being updated to improve performance, and better performance means a better user experience. This is what every website host should be striving for - no matter the user’s choice of device.In summary, better navigation, site speed, performance, and a mobile-first approach are all steps forward to a unique and eye-catching website. Moreover, colour and design which holds the users interest can only be to your advantage. Simply having a website is not enough; it must provide answers to whatever questions a user has, and as quickly as possible. First and foremost, remember that the website’s primary function is to serve its audience before it does anything else.