Digital marketing essentials for 2021

Digital marketing trends have seen a lot of change, especially since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Knowing how to keep up will provide effective lead generation and maximize profits.

How to market your business online for free Digital marketing for your business can be daunting. Marketing your business online to bolster your brand and attract some customers with little to no money is no easy task...

Four digital marketing strategies:

Featured snippets

Featured snippets are the search results that appear above Google's organic results and below purchase advertisements. Including featured snippets in your marketing strategy optimises your engine.



User-generated content

This is any form of content that is produced and distributed by users based on their experiences, views or reactions. This is important to enhance two-way communication with your audience. An example of user generated content is user reviews on Google. When you search for a company on Google, results come up with reviews and star-rated by the users. The more reviews and more stars a company gets from users, the more their Searching Engine scoring grows - which places a brand on top of results for search engines.



Video marketing

In South Africa, 2GB of data costs around R150 to R180. This means that consumers are now able to watch video content between 30 seconds and 3 minutes. As a result, video marketing has become an effective and affordable tool to create simple videos to reach consumers easily.



Digital ads

There are multiple social media platforms which offer the opportunity to advertise and increase the reach of a business. Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter all offer different means of advertising which reach a range of new customers, companies, and professionals. Investing in digital ads means investing in customer reach and business visibility.

Since South African businesses experienced challenges during the national lockdown, brands need to leverage digital marketing tools to make their businesses more visible in order to be profitable. Especially after South African businesses experienced lockdown, this has proven to be profitable. I think now 90% of businesses understand the importance of having an online presence, but might not understand the essential online marketing tools they need to use to attract clients and customers in 2021.Digital marketing has become a necessity since the start of the pandemic in South Africa. Due to the nature of the society we currently live in, digital sees a lot more activity and presents a major opportunity for businesses to become highly visible and successful, as long as they invest appropriately.