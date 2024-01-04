3 trends the music industry needs to consider

These trends unfolded in the music scene throughout 2023.

Social media and streaming

2023 witnessed the ascent of African amapiano dance songs and challenges, exemplified by tracks like Bhebha, Mnike, and Dalie. Not forgetting afrotech/amapiano hits such as ‘iPlan the Yes God album, and Horns in The Sun that dominated Festive 2023.

This surge in popularity owes much to the rapid sharing of these hits on social media, contributing to increased streaming app listenership.

The synergy between social media and music streaming platforms is set to deepen in 2024.

Artists are more likely to strengthen connections with their communities by providing exclusive content, engaging in live video chats, and offering fans an inside view of their musical journeys.

Emerging artists are expected to utilise social media platforms to share their paths to stardom through viral music challenges. Moreover, online platforms may witness the revival of cross-genre collaborations, reminiscent of initiatives like Jam Sandwich and Coke Studios.