Neo Mashigo on creativity: A problem-solver at the front lines

South Africa’s leading creative minds came together at the recent virtual Cannes Trends 2021 event to analyse and be inspired by some of the best creative campaigns from across the globe. The event was co-hosted by The Creative Circle, Ster-Kinekor, the official Cannes Lion representative in South Africa, Bizcommunity, and led by renowned South African creative industry consultant Ann Nurock.Mashigo joined the event, but in his capacity as chairperson for the Creative Circle - a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting creativity as a business resource and maintaining high levels of creativity in the South African advertising industry.Mashigo says the world of advertising is headed in an exciting direction. “I’ve always believed – and repeatedly say – that at its core, creativity solves problems, and it has been inspiring to see this being put to work during the biggest disruption in living memory.”He says one of the key themes from the event is that work needs to be ‘human’.

“As the pandemic has physically separated us, it has restored a sense of humanity. While relevant work needs to have societal impact, it must also be human or rooted in humanity."