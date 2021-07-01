Media News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Black women entrepreneurs to get a boost from NEF
    The commitment of the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) to empowering businesses owned and managed by Black women entrepreneurs has been given a major boost following an allocation of R141m by the dtic, the shareholder ministry of the development financier, for investment across the key sectors of the economy, says CEO Philisiwe Mthethwa.
  • #YouthMatters: Keowin Knowlden, account manager at Atmosphere Communications
    After acquiring a Diploma in Public Relations in 2018, Keowin Knowlden immediately started working as an intern at Atmosphere Communications. This opportunity launched his PR career and after a mere two years in the industry he became an account manager at just 24-years-old. Knowlden has been part of a team who has won several awards, including a Loeries in 2018 and Prisms in 2019 and 2021... By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Inospace's latest acquisition set to become a micro-logistics and distribution park
    Inospace, the South African business park specialist, has acquired a new multi-let industrial property in Cape Town's northern suburbs. The property is Inospace's fifth acquisition this year. Issued by Inospace
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

UM named Global Media Agency of the Year by Campaign magazine

1 Jul 2021
Media agency UM had its origin in 1999 with McCann Worldgroup South Africa before it was swooped up with the launch of Mediabrands South Africa two decades later. Now, UM celebrates being crowned the Global Media Agency of the Year by Campaign magazine.
Kevin Ndinguri, UM South Africa’s managing director

UM South Africa’s managing director Kevin Ndinguri says that the global accolade is a testament to UM’s resilience and indicative of how its future proof proposition is built to deliver now and into the future for the agency’s partners. “Similar to many agencies throughout the pandemic, we’ve had our fair share of turbulence to navigate, but our team, with the backing of Mediabrands has done exceptionally well.”

Over the past 18 months, UM has quietly enjoyed some very significant account wins and internal agency growth. Management has also been working hard behind the scenes to structure an agency that is ready to step onto centre stage. Mediabrands’ managing director Brad Smale says that UM’s approach to future proofing its business and that of its clients is one of the many reasons this agency stands out in the industry.

“We like to think of ourselves as a global business that really knows its local markets. We also understand that we are in this business for the long haul and that we cannot operate and continue in the future as we have in the past. We cannot forget what made brands and advertising great right in the very beginning and that is compelling brand stories, which comes from solid and sustainable brand building.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency has focused on strengthening its proprietary media tools and technologies and consolidating its focus in the industry. This, together with UM’s merging into the Mediabrands structure, has provided the runway needed for Ndinguri and his team to do the great work that has contributed to wins like Campaign’s EMEA Network Agency of the Year in 2019 and in 2021 Campaign Global Media Agency of the Year.

Ndinguri adds, “Future proof has been a complete shift in our mindset at UM and the way we work with clients through applying a more consultative approach to communication and media. The essence of future proof is that transformative media can be both a business and brand growth driver. By transformative we mean better use of real time data signals and technology, turning insight into action at speed, to deliver a competitive advantage for our clients.

This is achieved through a core set of proprietary tools and technology that optimises client’s media spend against business goals. This is further enhanced by crafting fluid plans designed to win over diverse sets of “high value audiences” - individuals at scale that have the highest business and brand growth opportunity.

By embracing a data-led approach, UM has shown an impressive growth from 15 people, two years ago, to 45 staff that have helped the agency win several blue-chip business accounts including Investec, Multichoice, Mattel, Energizer and Emirates.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: McCann Worldgroup South Africa, Brad Smale, Kevin Ndinguri, UM

Related

MediaCom crowned Adweek Global Media Agency of the Year18 Feb 2021
#BehindtheSelfie with... Kevin Ndinguri, managing director at UM South Africa15 Jan 2020
#BehindtheSelfie with... Brad Smale, group MD at IPG Mediabrands8 Jan 2020
#Newsmaker: Kevin Ndinguri, UM's new MD29 Nov 2019
Bonfire MediaSimba partners with Worldreader in South Africa to give children access to the world through reading18 Dec 2018
AmasaJudges announced for AMASA Awards 201729 Sep 2017
#InnovationMonth: Innovating within an agency ecosystem? Loosen up and just create!6 Sep 2016

News


Show more
Let's do Biz