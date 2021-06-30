Digital News South Africa

Facebook launches Bulletin, a newsletter platform

30 Jun 2021
Facebook has launched a standalone newsletter service called Bulletin that lets writers send free or paid content out to subscribers.
Source: www.pexels.com
The social media giant unveiled the service on 29 June.

Bulletin offers a set of publishing and subscription tools that creators can use to share their articles with readers. The creators have the option to share their content directly with readers or across Facebook.

The service is a competitor to the likes of Substack and Revue, the latter of which Twitter acquired in January.

Continue reading the full article on www.memeburn.com'


