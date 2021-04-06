Facebook and WHO launch 'Together Against Covid-19 Misinformation' campaign

The City of Cape Town (CoCT) has opened its second public electric vehicle (EV) charging station. The station is situated in the parking area of the Somerset West Civic Centre. "E-mobility offers the city and its residents an opportunity to create a healthier, more inclusive metro. As a proactive climate change response, it will help enable our Covid-19 recovery," said the CoCT in a statement.
Leagas Delaney has been appointed Investec's global brand agency. Founded in London by Tim Delaney, the firm has worked with Investec in the UK for the past three years and is in the process of hiring a dedicated team in South Africa to work on the account.
Facebook is launching a new campaign in partnership with the WHO called 'Together Against Covid-19 Misinformation'
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Facebook has been working to connect people to accurate information and reduce misinformation on its platforms. Last month it announced the biggest worldwide campaign to promote authoritative information about Covid-19 vaccines - working to remove false vaccine claims, reduce distribution of inaccurate health information, and inform people about effective vaccine delivery.
Across a number of African countries, Facebook is launching a new campaign in partnership with the WHO called ‘Together Against Covid-19 Misinformation’. The campaign will roll out to people in English and French across South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and DRC, and will show up on Facebook through a series of graphics with tips on how to spot false news:
Check The Source: Scrutinise content, even if it appears science based
Check How It Makes You Feel: False news can manipulate feelings for clicks
Check The Context: Look to public health authorities to confirm content
Aïda Ndiaye, public policy manager, commented “Ensuring users are getting authoritative information about Covid-19 vaccines is just some of the vital work we’re doing here at Facebook. During the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond, we’ll continue working with industry experts and people on our platforms to ensure we’re aggressively tackling misinformation, and giving people additional resources to scrutinize content they see online, helping them decide what to read, trust and share.”
As part of the campaign, Facebook will also be launching a dedicated website in English and French, which will include information on how we’re tackling misinformation on our platforms. It will give people more transparency around our Remove, Reduce and Inform strategy, outline our community standards, and share the steps we’re taking to combat false news around global events such as Covid-19, elections and climate change.
