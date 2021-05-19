67 Logos Designathon returns

In honour of Nelson Mandela Day, the annual 67 Logos Designathon is set to take place again this year, this time hosted by Over The Rainbow.
As with last year’s event, this year the initiative will be taking place online on Friday, 16 July 2021. The 67 Logos Designathon was inspired by Nelson Mandela’s belief in making a positive change in the world by using your actions to have a strong and lasting impact. The aim is to empower and help give entrepreneurs and small businesses the boost that they need, especially during these difficult times.
Over The Rainbow is calling upon small businesses and designers to become part of the 2021 67 Logos Designathon. This is an amazing initiative where designers come together across the country to design a uniquely crafted logo for small businesses that need to stand out and be seen, especially during this time. All that SMEs need to do is enter to be matched with a designer and designers are invited to volunteer their time towards this worthy cause.
“We are currently living through unprecedented times and to survive, entrepreneurs and small businesses are having to transform and adapt to change. Now more than ever is the perfect time to show up for them by helping them be seen. A logo gives a business a purpose, an identity as well as an opportunity to stand out. Also, by giving a designer a platform to showcase their creativity and talent, we help create new business opportunities for them,” says Lesley Waterkeyn, brainchild behind the initiative, Founder and Executive Director at Over The Rainbow.
Designers will be selected and matched with small businesses based on their passions, experiences and profiles. Once they have applied, designers will receive a brief via email and will then liaise directly with their matched businesses so that they can start working on the logos in their own time. All the logos will have to be submitted by midnight on Thursday, 15 July.
There's more...
First Technology has also signed up to support the entrepreneurs with a R20,000 sponsorship. This money will go towards supporting three small businesses with training and mentorship.
“Disruption has always created a space for entrepreneurs to flourish. “In the third quarter of 2020, more than 1.5 million new business applications were filed, more than double the figure for the same period in 2019. Innovation and entrepreneurship will explode post-pandemic which is why we are excited to be part of this great initiative,” says Johan De Villiers, director at First Technology.
Based on the survey results, of all the businesses that have been part of this amazing initiative, 86% are still using the logos that were designed for them, 91% are still in business, 72% had an increase in revenue for the past financial year and 66% have employed staff and have grown their team.
“This initiative brings hope and delivers value to 67 deserving SME’s who will be able to compete more effectively and create a strong and impactful first impression of their businesses. A logo is the foundation for a brand identity and a well-designed logo adds positive and impactive change to their business,” says Dawn Nathan-Jones, CEO of Over the Rainbow.
To become part of this year’s 67Logos Designathon, go to https://overtherainbow.co.za/67-logos/
. Entries close on the 30 June 2021.