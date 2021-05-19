PR & Communications Company news South Africa

Using PR to build broad brand awareness for Vox among both B2B and B2C audiences

19 May 2021
Issued by: DUO Marketing + Communications
Vox is a market-leading end-to-end integrated ICT and infrastructure provider and telecommunications company - from data to voice, as well as cloud, business collaboration and conferencing tools. DUO has been building the company's brand in South Africa to business, technology and consumer media. This has included profiling the CEO and other key spokespeople to further highlight the company's broad industry expertise.
With new technology, services and solutions, Vox needs to continually highlight offerings, primarily to their B2B customers. With the pandemic, consumer and business needs changed dramatically with work from home becoming a reality. New solutions and offerings had to be highlighted to assist business and consumers with the new norm.

In order to reach these objectives, DUO continued the focus on quality thought leadership content being created to ensure Vox’s solutions and services are top of mind and to secure interviews for the CEO and key spokespeople.

Over the 12-month period, 236 pieces of coverage were generated, with 20 published articles per month on average. The majority of coverage appeared in technology media, followed by business & finance, consumer, verticals, SME, channel and general news. Coverage potentially reached over 10.7 million people based on the daily, weekly or monthly circulation for print publications and listeners for podcasts and a 7.7x ROI was achieved.

Over the 12-month period, key coverage was secured with Sunday Times, Netwerk24, IOL, Brainstorm, Finweek, BusinessTech, HTXT, Die Burger, Beeld, Business Day, SABC, Cape Talk, Radio 702, eNCA. Media interviews were secured for Vox spokespeople with eNCA, Radio 702, Finweek, Sunday Times, Chai FM.

DUO Marketing + Communications
DUO Marketing + Communications is a specialist PR, digital and marketing agency servicing B2B technology companies in sub-Saharan Africa. DUO incorporates PR with digital to deliver results and ROI for clients.
