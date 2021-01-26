Design News South Africa

Menu

#BizTrends2021

Marketing & Media trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

CSI & Sustainability trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Type Directors Club commits to diversity with new advisory board

26 Jan 2021
The Type Directors Club (TDC), the global typography organisation, has enhanced diversity within its leadership with the announcement of a new advisory board.
Elizabeth Carey Smith, chair of the TDC Advisory Board

The advisory board, which includes five new members, is the first elected by TDC membership since the organisation became part of The One Club for Creativity in October 2020. The merger provides TDC with resources and infrastructure to broaden and grow its programming and aligns with TOCC’s existing emphasis on promoting diversity and inclusion.

The new joining members are:
  • Cey Adams, artist, designer, Cey Adams Studios, Brooklyn
  • Dr. Nadine Chahine, director, ArabicType Ltd, London
  • Manija Emran, founder, creative director, Me & the Bootmaker, Los Angeles
  • Zelda Harrison, principal, ZHarrison & Associates/ZELDESIGN, Los Angeles
  • Saki Mafundikwa, founder, director, Zimbabwe Institute of Vigital Arts (ZIVA), Harare

Returning to the TDC Advisory Board are:
  • Elizabeth Carey Smith (chair), designer director, Saturday Design, New York
  • Paul Carlos, principal, Pure+Applied, New York; adjunct faculty, Parsons School of Design, The New School
  • Liz DeLuna, principal, main5design, New York; professor, Graphic Design, St. John's University
  • Carrie Hamilton, designer, Carrie Hamilton Design, New York; instructor, The City College of New York
  • John Kudos, managing partner, KUDOS Design Collaboratory, KASA Collective, New York
  • Bobby C. Martin, Jr., founding partner, Champions Design, New York
  • Joe Newton, designer, illustrator, educator, Anderson Newton Design, New York
  • Juan Carlos Pagan, founding partner, executive creative director, Sunday Afternoon, New York
  • YuJune Park, partner, cofounder, Synoptic Office, New York; assistant professor, Communication Design, Parsons School of Design, The New School
  • Christopher Sergio, vice president, group creative director, Henry Holt & Co/Macmillan Publishers, New York

Christopher Sergio has also been appointed to represent TDC on The One Club Board of Directors and Carol Wahler continues in her role as TDC executive director.

TDC will continue to be run as an autonomous, committee-based organisation, with the advisory board responsible for all TDC programming, effective January 2021.

A top priority of the new TDC Advisory Board is to take action on how to authentically address the industry’s stark inclusion and diversity problems through representation, membership and programming.

“The new members bring a wealth of experience and diverse perspectives to the TDC Advisory Board, helping us create new paths forward in the creative community and maintaining our commitment to celebrating typographic excellence,” said Elizabeth Carey Smith, TDC past-president who will serve as board chair.
Don't miss BizTrends2021 - 8 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
Comment

Related

South Africans selected to judge ADC 100th Annual Awards21 Jan 2021
#OSawards: Steph van Niekerk, CD at Grey Africa to judge Radio & Audio18 Jan 2021
7 South Africans to serve as judges for The One Show 202113 Jan 2021
The One Club seeks agencies for online global mentorship initiative6 Jan 2021
The One Club announces initial group of ADC jury chairs17 Dec 2020
Type Directors Club opens call for entries and announces diverse juries for global TDC67 and 24TDC Awards27 Oct 2020
Top marketers to select The One Show 2020 CMO Pencil winner12 Aug 2020
One Show 2020 winners to be announced 17-18 June11 Jun 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz