Type Directors Club commits to diversity with new advisory board

The Type Directors Club (TDC), the global typography organisation, has enhanced diversity within its leadership with the announcement of a new advisory board.

Elizabeth Carey Smith, chair of the TDC Advisory Board

Cey Adams, artist, designer, Cey Adams Studios, Brooklyn



Dr. Nadine Chahine, director, ArabicType Ltd, London



Manija Emran, founder, creative director, Me & the Bootmaker, Los Angeles



Zelda Harrison, principal, ZHarrison & Associates/ZELDESIGN, Los Angeles



Saki Mafundikwa, founder, director, Zimbabwe Institute of Vigital Arts (ZIVA), Harare

Elizabeth Carey Smith (chair), designer director, Saturday Design, New York



Paul Carlos, principal, Pure+Applied, New York; adjunct faculty, Parsons School of Design, The New School



Liz DeLuna, principal, main5design, New York; professor, Graphic Design, St. John's University



Carrie Hamilton, designer, Carrie Hamilton Design, New York; instructor, The City College of New York



John Kudos, managing partner, KUDOS Design Collaboratory, KASA Collective, New York



Bobby C. Martin, Jr., founding partner, Champions Design, New York



Joe Newton, designer, illustrator, educator, Anderson Newton Design, New York



Juan Carlos Pagan, founding partner, executive creative director, Sunday Afternoon, New York



YuJune Park, partner, cofounder, Synoptic Office, New York; assistant professor, Communication Design, Parsons School of Design, The New School



Christopher Sergio, vice president, group creative director, Henry Holt & Co/Macmillan Publishers, New York

The advisory board, which includes five new members, is the first elected by TDC membership since the organisation became part of The One Club for Creativity in October 2020. The merger provides TDC with resources and infrastructure to broaden and grow its programming and aligns with TOCC’s existing emphasis on promoting diversity and inclusion.The new joining members are:Returning to the TDC Advisory Board are:Christopher Sergio has also been appointed to represent TDC on The One Club Board of Directors and Carol Wahler continues in her role as TDC executive director.TDC will continue to be run as an autonomous, committee-based organisation, with the advisory board responsible for all TDC programming, effective January 2021.A top priority of the new TDC Advisory Board is to take action on how to authentically address the industry’s stark inclusion and diversity problems through representation, membership and programming.“The new members bring a wealth of experience and diverse perspectives to the TDC Advisory Board, helping us create new paths forward in the creative community and maintaining our commitment to celebrating typographic excellence,” said Elizabeth Carey Smith, TDC past-president who will serve as board chair.