Warc Effective 100 rankings for 2023 released

Warc Effective 100 has released the most awarded campaigns and companies in the world.

BTS in the winning McDonalds advert.

Compiled by Warc, the international marketing insights company, the annual Effective 100 Ranking is produced by combining the results of the industry’s most important global and regional effectiveness award shows of 2022. The awards tracked are determined by a global industry panel survey and consultation with the WARC Rankings Advisory Board.

Commenting on the themes of the most effective campaigns in the world, Amy Rodgers, head of Warc Creative, said: “In our final ranking, the Effective 100, we see that three of the top five campaigns involved celebrity endorsements to reach target audiences and deliver brand growth."

"Cadbury used Indian actor and film producer Shah Rukh Khan to promote and endorse small local stores. McDonald’s asked multiple celebrities, including Travis Scott and BTS, to share their favourite McDonald’s order and released these orders as meals. Meanwhile, Jif partnered with Ludacris to help improve their brand perception."

“The collection of work that is the Effective 100 will provide inspiration to help the industry embed a culture of effectiveness going forward.”

World number one campaign for effectiveness: Contract for Change

The most awarded campaign for effectiveness is Contract for Change by FCB Chicago and FCB New York, for which Michelob made the US agricultural sector more sustainable by creating a programme that incentivised farmers to become organic growers.

In second place is Not Just a Cadbury Ad 2.0 by Ogilvy Mumbai and Wavemaker Mumbai. Cadbury increased sales of its celebrations product to pre-pandemic levels during Diwali with this geo-targeted campaign that made Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan the ambassador for small, local stores. In third, is Famous Orders by Wieden+Kennedy New York for McDonald’s. The fast-food brand released various celebrities’ orders as meals to engage with multicultural youth after years of sales and market share decline amongst younger US audiences.

Winning creative agency for effectiveness: FCB New York

After entering the top 10 for the first-time last year, FCB New York has risen from number seven to become the top creative agency. It had three campaigns in the top 100 including the number one campaign, Contract for Change.

Ranked second is Alma Miami, the most improved agency, rising from 45th last year. In third place is Energy BBDO, Chicago, a new entry to the Effective 100 Ranking.

Winning media agency for effectiveness: Wavemaker Mumbai

Up from fifth position last year to claim top spot, Wavemaker Mumbai’s best performing campaign was Not Just a Cadbury Ad 2.0, ranked second this year. Mindshare New York entered the top 10 to claim second place, up from number 17 last year. Zenith Bogotá is ranked third.

Number one digital/specialist agency for effectiveness: Semetis, Brussels

The highest ranked agency is a new entry - Semetis Brussels. Its top ranking is down to its work on The Breakaway for Decathlon, which ranked third.

Narrative Los Angeles, jumps up from 41st to claim second place. Taking joint third position are BlueMedia Shanghai, up from 40 last year and new entry WeberShandwick Singapore.

Network for effectiveness: Ogilvy

After nine years of placing in the top five networks for effectiveness, Ogilvy has risen one place to become the number one network for the first time ever. The network has nine campaigns in the top 100 and seven agencies in the creative agencies ranking.

DDB Worldwide moves up from fifth to take second place this year with a total of seven campaigns in the top 100 and three creative agencies and two digital/specialist agencies ranked in the top 50. Leo Burnett is in third, rising from ninth last year. The network has nine campaigns and three creative and one digital/specialist agencies in the top 50.

Winning holding company for effectiveness: WPP

WPP has ranked in first place for the fifth consecutive year, with nine networks in the top 50, including Ogilvy in first place. The holding company has now claimed top position across all three Warc Rankings.

Omnicom Group is in second place and Interpublic Group in third.

Number one brand for effectiveness: McDonald’s

McDonald’s is the highest ranked brand for effectiveness for the fourth year in a row, accruing more than twice the points of second place. Three of its campaigns ranked in the top 100 and 35 more campaigns from 24 different countries contributed to its total points.

KFC moves up one place to be ranked second and Cadbury’ in third, moves up from number 17 last year.

Advertiser for effectiveness: Anheuser-Busch InBev

After topping the advertiser ranking for effectiveness for the first-time last year, Anheuser-Busch InBev has retained its position. It had four campaigns ranked in the top 100, three of which are from Michelob Ultra, 37 other brands contributed to its total points including Corona, Cerveza Presidente and Pony Malta.

Climbing up two places from last year, McDonald’s claims second place and Unilever comes in at third.

Number one country for effectiveness: US

The top three countries have remained the same for the past three years, with the US claiming first place, followed by China in second and India in third. The USA has 25 campaigns in the top 100, while China and India have four each.

The UK recovered slightly from last year, rising from 7th to 4th. It has three campaigns in the top 100, with its best performing campaign coming in 10th place. The most improved country is France, rising eight places to 9th.

The world’s top ten most highly ranked campaigns and companies in the 2023 Warc Effectiveness are 100 are:

Top campaign for effectiveness

RANK CAMPAIGN BRAND AGENCY LOCATION CATEGORY POINTS 1 Contract for Change Michelob Ultra FCB Chicago / FCB New York USA Alcoholic Drinks 83.5 2 Not Just a Cadbury Ad 2.0 Cadbury Ogilvy Mumbai / Wavemaker Mumbai India Food 77.8 3 Famous Orders McDonald's Wieden+Kennedy New York / Alma Miami / Burrell Chicago / IW Group Los Angeles / OMD New York USA Retail 75.2 4 The Breakaway: The first eCycling team for prisoners Decathlon BBDO Brussels / Semetis Brussels Belgium Retail 62.2 5 The Lil Jif Project Jif Publicis New York / PSOne New York / Zenith New York USA Food 56.7 6 #Flutwein - Our Worst Vintage AHR Valley Wine Region Seven.One AdFactory / Creative House Munich Germany Alcoholic Drinks 55.8 7 The Smile that Changed an Industry Colgate Red Fuse Communications Paris / Wavemaker London / VMLY&R Paris France Toiletries & Cosmetics 51.6 8 Long Term Canadian Down Syndrome Society FCB Toronto / UM Toronto Canada Non-profit, public sector & education 51 9 Come to OYO OYO Rooms The Script Room Mumbai / McCann New Delhi India Transport & Tourism 46 10 There’s a glass & a half in everyone Cadbury VCCP London UK Food 45.9

Top creative agencies for effectiveness

RANK 2022 RANKING AGENCY AGENCY NETWORK LOCATION REGION POINTS 1 7 FCB FCB New York, USA NORTH AMERICA 162.5 2 45 Alma DDB Worldwide Miami, USA NORTH AMERICA 159.4 3 New Energy BBDO BBDO Worldwide Chicago, USA NORTH AMERICA 102.3 4 New FCB FCB Chicago, USA NORTH AMERICA 96.5 5 5 Ogilvy Ogilvy Mumbai, India ASIA-PACIFIC 93.7 6 28 Wieden+Kennedy Wieden+Kennedy New York, USA NORTH AMERICA 89.2 7 New FCB FCB Toronto, Canada NORTH AMERICA 86.6 8 14 MullenLowe MullenLowe Group Boston, USA NORTH AMERICA 81.2 9 50 Leo Burnett Leo Burnett Chicago, USA NORTH AMERICA 75.7 10 9 Publicis Publicis Worldwide Bucharest, Romania EUROPE 71.1

Top media agencies for effectiveness

RANK 2022 RANKING AGENCY AGENCY NETWORK LOCATION REGION POINTS 1 5 Wavemaker Wavemaker Mumbai, India ASIA-PACIFIC 78.8 2 17 Mindshare Mindshare Worldwide New York, USA NORTH AMERICA 68.3 3 1 Zenith Zenith Bogotá, Colombia LATIN AMERICA 64.5 4 New EssenceMediacom EssenceMediacom London, UK EUROPE 54.8 5 New UM IPG Mediabrands Toronto, Canada NORTH AMERICA 53.1 6 7 Mindshare Mindshare Worldwide Shanghai, China (Mainland) ASIA-PACIFIC 52.1 7 32 Starcom Starcom Chicago, USA NORTH AMERICA 49.4 8 New EssenceMediacom EssenceMediacom New York, USA NORTH AMERICA 48.6 9 New Goodstuff Stagwell Media Network London, UK EUROPE 45.2 10 New Mindshare Mindshare Worldwide Stockholm, Sweden EUROPE 44.4

Top digital/specialist for effectiveness

RANK 2022 RANKING AGENCY AGENCY NETWORK LOCATION REGION POINTS 1 New Semetis Omnicom Media Group Brussels, Belgium EUROPE 62.2 2 41 Narrative The Narrative Group Los Angeles, USA NORTH AMERICA 45.6 3 40 BlueMedia BlueMedia Shanghai, China (Mainland) ASIA-PACIFIC 35.7 3 New Weber Shandwick Weber Shandwick Singapore, Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC 35.7 5 6 Havas Play Havas Media Group Paris, France EUROPE 35.6 6 23 Adbid Bogotá, Colombia LATIN AMERICA 35.3 7 4 Arc Worldwide Leo Burnett Chicago, USA NORTH AMERICA 34 8 New Jack Morton Boston, USA NORTH AMERICA 32.4 9 New Ingage GroupM Istanbul, Turkey MIDDLE EAST 30.8 10 2 Edelman DJE Holdings New York, USA NORTH AMERICA 29.3

Top network for effectiveness

RANK 2022 RANKING AGENCY NETWORK HOLDING COMPANY POINTS 1 2 Ogilvy WPP 877.5 2 5 DDB Worldwide Omnicom Group 681.4 3 9 Leo Burnett Publicis Groupe 568.1 4 3 BBDO Worldwide Omnicom Group 533.9 5 6 IPG Mediabrands Interpublic Group 524.8 6 4 Dentsu International Dentsu 458.5 7 1 McCann Worldgroup Interpublic Group 443.5 8 New EssenceMediacom WPP 390.8 9 13 Grey Group WPP 378.1 10 12 Publicis Worldwide Publicis Groupe 362.4

Top holding companies for effectiveness

RANK 2022 RANKING HOLDING COMPANY POINTS 1 1 WPP 2696.6 2 2 Omnicom Group 1840 3 3 Interpublic Group 1657.3 4 4 Publicis Groupe 1601.7 5 5 Havas Group 542 6 6 Dentsu 460.7 7 7 Stagwell 159.4 8 8 Accenture 141.2 9 9 BlueFocus 39.6 10 10 ADK 21.4

Top brands for effectiveness

RANK 2022 RANKING BRAND ADVERTISER CATEGORY POINTS 1 1 McDonald's McDonald's Retail 336.2 2 3 KFC Yum! Brands Retail 155.6 3 17 Cadbury Mondelēz International Food 153.5 4 33 Michelob Ultra Anheuser-Busch InBev Alcoholic Drinks 152.8 5 2 Burger King Restaurant Brands International Retail 124.9 6 7 Dove Unilever Toiletries & Cosmetics 105.1 7 10 Pepsi PepsiCo Soft Drinks 95.3 8 New Change The Ref Change The Ref Non-profit, public sector & education 89.6 9 9 IKEA IKEA Retail 89.4 10 New Canadian Down Syndrome Society Canadian Down Syndrome Society Non-profit, public sector & education 86.6

Top advertisers for effectiveness

RANK 2022 RANKING ADVERTISER PRODUCT CATEGORIES LOCATION POINTS 1 1 Anheuser-Busch InBev Alcoholic Drinks, Retail, Soft Drinks Belgium 534.6 2 4 McDonald's Retail USA 348 3 2 Unilever Food, Household & Domestic, Soft Drinks, Toiletries & Cosmetics UK 328 4 8 Mondelēz International Food, Soft Drinks USA 289.3 5 5 Procter & Gamble Household & Domestic, Pharma & Healthcare, Toiletries & Cosmetics USA 248.1 6 7 PepsiCo Food, Media & Publishing, Soft Drinks USA 214.1 7 6 Yum! Brands Retail USA 174.8 8 10 Nestlé Food, Soft Drinks Switzerland 152.3 9 3 Restaurant Brands International Retail Canada 146.1 10 17 Mars Food, Household & Domestic USA 136.7

Top countries for effectiveness