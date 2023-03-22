Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Topco MediaDistellMullen Lowe South AfricaStoneTractor OutdooreMediaSASPrimedia BroadcastingOFM RadiodotGOODUrban Brew StudiosRogerwilcoOgilvy South AfricaDemographicaGagasi FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Warc Effective 100 rankings for 2023 released

22 Mar 2023
Warc Effective 100 has released the most awarded campaigns and companies in the world.
BTS in the winning McDonalds advert.
BTS in the winning McDonalds advert.

Compiled by Warc, the international marketing insights company, the annual Effective 100 Ranking is produced by combining the results of the industry’s most important global and regional effectiveness award shows of 2022. The awards tracked are determined by a global industry panel survey and consultation with the WARC Rankings Advisory Board.

Commenting on the themes of the most effective campaigns in the world, Amy Rodgers, head of Warc Creative, said: “In our final ranking, the Effective 100, we see that three of the top five campaigns involved celebrity endorsements to reach target audiences and deliver brand growth."

"Cadbury used Indian actor and film producer Shah Rukh Khan to promote and endorse small local stores. McDonald’s asked multiple celebrities, including Travis Scott and BTS, to share their favourite McDonald’s order and released these orders as meals. Meanwhile, Jif partnered with Ludacris to help improve their brand perception."

“The collection of work that is the Effective 100 will provide inspiration to help the industry embed a culture of effectiveness going forward.”

World number one campaign for effectiveness: Contract for Change

The most awarded campaign for effectiveness is Contract for Change by FCB Chicago and FCB New York, for which Michelob made the US agricultural sector more sustainable by creating a programme that incentivised farmers to become organic growers.

In second place is Not Just a Cadbury Ad 2.0 by Ogilvy Mumbai and Wavemaker Mumbai. Cadbury increased sales of its celebrations product to pre-pandemic levels during Diwali with this geo-targeted campaign that made Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan the ambassador for small, local stores. In third, is Famous Orders by Wieden+Kennedy New York for McDonald’s. The fast-food brand released various celebrities’ orders as meals to engage with multicultural youth after years of sales and market share decline amongst younger US audiences.

Winning creative agency for effectiveness: FCB New York

After entering the top 10 for the first-time last year, FCB New York has risen from number seven to become the top creative agency. It had three campaigns in the top 100 including the number one campaign, Contract for Change.

Screenshot from Lost Class.
Warc Creative 100 rankings for 2023 announced

7 Mar 2023

Ranked second is Alma Miami, the most improved agency, rising from 45th last year. In third place is Energy BBDO, Chicago, a new entry to the Effective 100 Ranking.

Winning media agency for effectiveness: Wavemaker Mumbai

Up from fifth position last year to claim top spot, Wavemaker Mumbai’s best performing campaign was Not Just a Cadbury Ad 2.0, ranked second this year. Mindshare New York entered the top 10 to claim second place, up from number 17 last year. Zenith Bogotá is ranked third.

Number one digital/specialist agency for effectiveness: Semetis, Brussels

The highest ranked agency is a new entry - Semetis Brussels. Its top ranking is down to its work on The Breakaway for Decathlon, which ranked third.

Narrative Los Angeles, jumps up from 41st to claim second place. Taking joint third position are BlueMedia Shanghai, up from 40 last year and new entry WeberShandwick Singapore.

Network for effectiveness: Ogilvy

After nine years of placing in the top five networks for effectiveness, Ogilvy has risen one place to become the number one network for the first time ever. The network has nine campaigns in the top 100 and seven agencies in the creative agencies ranking.

DDB Worldwide moves up from fifth to take second place this year with a total of seven campaigns in the top 100 and three creative agencies and two digital/specialist agencies ranked in the top 50. Leo Burnett is in third, rising from ninth last year. The network has nine campaigns and three creative and one digital/specialist agencies in the top 50.

Winning holding company for effectiveness: WPP

WPP has ranked in first place for the fifth consecutive year, with nine networks in the top 50, including Ogilvy in first place. The holding company has now claimed top position across all three Warc Rankings.

Omnicom Group is in second place and Interpublic Group in third.

Number one brand for effectiveness: McDonald’s

McDonald’s is the highest ranked brand for effectiveness for the fourth year in a row, accruing more than twice the points of second place. Three of its campaigns ranked in the top 100 and 35 more campaigns from 24 different countries contributed to its total points.

KFC moves up one place to be ranked second and Cadbury’ in third, moves up from number 17 last year.

Advertiser for effectiveness: Anheuser-Busch InBev

After topping the advertiser ranking for effectiveness for the first-time last year, Anheuser-Busch InBev has retained its position. It had four campaigns ranked in the top 100, three of which are from Michelob Ultra, 37 other brands contributed to its total points including Corona, Cerveza Presidente and Pony Malta.

Climbing up two places from last year, McDonald’s claims second place and Unilever comes in at third.

Number one country for effectiveness: US

The top three countries have remained the same for the past three years, with the US claiming first place, followed by China in second and India in third. The USA has 25 campaigns in the top 100, while China and India have four each.

The UK recovered slightly from last year, rising from 7th to 4th. It has three campaigns in the top 100, with its best performing campaign coming in 10th place. The most improved country is France, rising eight places to 9th.

The world’s top ten most highly ranked campaigns and companies in the 2023 Warc Effectiveness are 100 are:

Top campaign for effectiveness

RANKCAMPAIGNBRANDAGENCYLOCATIONCATEGORYPOINTS
1Contract for ChangeMichelob UltraFCB Chicago / FCB New YorkUSAAlcoholic Drinks83.5
2Not Just a Cadbury Ad 2.0CadburyOgilvy Mumbai / Wavemaker MumbaiIndiaFood77.8
3Famous OrdersMcDonald'sWieden+Kennedy New York / Alma Miami / Burrell Chicago / IW Group Los Angeles / OMD New YorkUSARetail75.2
4The Breakaway: The first eCycling team for prisonersDecathlonBBDO Brussels / Semetis BrusselsBelgiumRetail62.2
5The Lil Jif ProjectJifPublicis New York / PSOne New York / Zenith New YorkUSAFood56.7
6#Flutwein - Our Worst VintageAHR Valley Wine RegionSeven.One AdFactory / Creative House MunichGermanyAlcoholic Drinks55.8
7The Smile that Changed an IndustryColgateRed Fuse Communications Paris / Wavemaker London / VMLY&R ParisFranceToiletries & Cosmetics51.6
8Long TermCanadian Down Syndrome SocietyFCB Toronto / UM TorontoCanadaNon-profit, public sector & education51
9Come to OYOOYO RoomsThe Script Room Mumbai / McCann New DelhiIndiaTransport & Tourism46
10There’s a glass & a half in everyoneCadburyVCCP LondonUKFood45.9

Top creative agencies for effectiveness

RANK2022 RANKINGAGENCYAGENCY NETWORKLOCATIONREGIONPOINTS
17FCBFCBNew York, USANORTH AMERICA162.5
245AlmaDDB WorldwideMiami, USANORTH AMERICA159.4
3NewEnergy BBDOBBDO WorldwideChicago, USANORTH AMERICA102.3
4NewFCBFCBChicago, USANORTH AMERICA96.5
55OgilvyOgilvyMumbai, IndiaASIA-PACIFIC93.7
628Wieden+KennedyWieden+KennedyNew York, USANORTH AMERICA89.2
7NewFCBFCBToronto, CanadaNORTH AMERICA86.6
814MullenLoweMullenLowe GroupBoston, USANORTH AMERICA81.2
950Leo BurnettLeo BurnettChicago, USANORTH AMERICA75.7
109PublicisPublicis WorldwideBucharest, RomaniaEUROPE71.1

Top media agencies for effectiveness

RANK2022 RANKINGAGENCYAGENCY NETWORKLOCATIONREGIONPOINTS
15WavemakerWavemakerMumbai, IndiaASIA-PACIFIC78.8
217MindshareMindshare WorldwideNew York, USANORTH AMERICA68.3
31ZenithZenithBogotá, ColombiaLATIN AMERICA64.5
4NewEssenceMediacomEssenceMediacomLondon, UKEUROPE54.8
5NewUMIPG MediabrandsToronto, CanadaNORTH AMERICA53.1
67MindshareMindshare WorldwideShanghai, China (Mainland)ASIA-PACIFIC52.1
732StarcomStarcomChicago, USANORTH AMERICA49.4
8NewEssenceMediacomEssenceMediacomNew York, USANORTH AMERICA48.6
9NewGoodstuffStagwell Media NetworkLondon, UKEUROPE45.2
10NewMindshareMindshare WorldwideStockholm, SwedenEUROPE44.4

Top digital/specialist for effectiveness

RANK2022 RANKINGAGENCYAGENCY NETWORKLOCATIONREGIONPOINTS
1NewSemetisOmnicom Media GroupBrussels, BelgiumEUROPE62.2
241NarrativeThe Narrative GroupLos Angeles, USANORTH AMERICA45.6
340BlueMediaBlueMediaShanghai, China (Mainland)ASIA-PACIFIC35.7
3NewWeber ShandwickWeber ShandwickSingapore, SingaporeASIA-PACIFIC35.7
56Havas PlayHavas Media GroupParis, FranceEUROPE35.6
623AdbidBogotá, ColombiaLATIN AMERICA35.3
74Arc WorldwideLeo BurnettChicago, USANORTH AMERICA34
8NewJack MortonBoston, USANORTH AMERICA32.4
9NewIngageGroupMIstanbul, TurkeyMIDDLE EAST30.8
102EdelmanDJE HoldingsNew York, USANORTH AMERICA29.3

Top network for effectiveness

RANK2022 RANKINGAGENCY NETWORKHOLDING COMPANYPOINTS
12OgilvyWPP877.5
25DDB WorldwideOmnicom Group681.4
39Leo BurnettPublicis Groupe568.1
43BBDO WorldwideOmnicom Group533.9
56IPG MediabrandsInterpublic Group524.8
64Dentsu InternationalDentsu458.5
71McCann WorldgroupInterpublic Group443.5
8NewEssenceMediacomWPP390.8
913Grey GroupWPP378.1
1012Publicis WorldwidePublicis Groupe362.4

Top holding companies for effectiveness

RANK2022 RANKINGHOLDING COMPANYPOINTS
11WPP2696.6
22Omnicom Group1840
33Interpublic Group1657.3
44Publicis Groupe1601.7
55Havas Group542
66Dentsu460.7
77Stagwell159.4
88Accenture141.2
99BlueFocus39.6
1010ADK21.4

Top brands for effectiveness

RANK2022 RANKINGBRANDADVERTISERCATEGORYPOINTS
11McDonald'sMcDonald'sRetail336.2
23KFCYum! BrandsRetail155.6
317CadburyMondelēz InternationalFood153.5
433Michelob UltraAnheuser-Busch InBevAlcoholic Drinks152.8
52Burger KingRestaurant Brands InternationalRetail124.9
67DoveUnileverToiletries & Cosmetics105.1
710PepsiPepsiCoSoft Drinks95.3
8NewChange The RefChange The RefNon-profit, public sector & education89.6
99IKEAIKEARetail89.4
10NewCanadian Down Syndrome SocietyCanadian Down Syndrome SocietyNon-profit, public sector & education86.6

Top advertisers for effectiveness

RANK2022 RANKINGADVERTISERPRODUCT CATEGORIESLOCATIONPOINTS
11Anheuser-Busch InBevAlcoholic Drinks, Retail, Soft DrinksBelgium534.6
24McDonald'sRetailUSA348
32UnileverFood, Household & Domestic, Soft Drinks, Toiletries & CosmeticsUK328
48Mondelēz InternationalFood, Soft DrinksUSA289.3
55Procter & GambleHousehold & Domestic, Pharma & Healthcare, Toiletries & CosmeticsUSA248.1
67PepsiCoFood, Media & Publishing, Soft DrinksUSA214.1
76Yum! BrandsRetailUSA174.8
810NestléFood, Soft DrinksSwitzerland152.3
93Restaurant Brands InternationalRetailCanada146.1
1017MarsFood, Household & DomesticUSA136.7

Top countries for effectiveness

RANK2022 RANKINGCOUNTRYPOINTS
11USA1798.7
22China (Mainland)1114.2
33India624.3
47UK438.4
54Colombia435
611Brazil433.7
710Canada426.9
88Australia364.6
917France336.9
109United Arab Emirates318.1
NextOptions
Read more: marketing, Cadbury, campaign, McDonalds, rankings, advert

Related

Source © alphaspirit The fieldwork for Agency Scope South Africa 2023/2024 is set to make tracks in May,
Agency Scope SA: Divulging what marketers really think17 Mar 2023
Source: © Pavel Danilyuk While AI is ready to make a big impact for marketers, before you cheers, proceed with extreme caution warns Incubeta
AI: A big impact for marketers, but don't cheers just yet, warns Incubeta16 Mar 2023
#BehindtheSelfie: Leith Smith, marketing manager at Jacaranda FM
#BehindtheSelfie: Leith Smith, marketing manager at Jacaranda FM15 Mar 2023
Source: © Sarah Chai The WFA Wave II is calling for responses to the Global DEI Census. The 2021 Census's most commonly reported forms of discredit are on the basis of age, family status, that is people who have caring responsibilities for kids, the elderly or the sick
WFA calls for responses to its 2023 Global DEI Census15 Mar 2023
Adidas' Beyond the surface campaign.
Warc Media 100 rankings announced14 Mar 2023
Source © Desola Lanre Ologu
Digital marketing: A shift in media strategy13 Mar 2023
Source: Web Tickets The Creative Circle Best of 2022 have been announced
Creative Circle Best of 2022 announced10 Mar 2023
Source:
ARB amends rules on paid for rankings, adds vapour marketing appendix9 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz