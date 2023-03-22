Warc Effective 100 rankings for 2023 released

Compiled by Warc, the international marketing insights company, the annual Effective 100 Ranking is produced by combining the results of the industry’s most important global and regional effectiveness award shows of 2022. The awards tracked are determined by a global industry panel survey and consultation with the WARC Rankings Advisory Board.
Commenting on the themes of the most effective campaigns in the world, Amy Rodgers, head of Warc Creative, said: “In our final ranking, the Effective 100, we see that three of the top five campaigns involved celebrity endorsements to reach target audiences and deliver brand growth."
"Cadbury used Indian actor and film producer Shah Rukh Khan to promote and endorse small local stores. McDonald’s asked multiple celebrities, including Travis Scott and BTS, to share their favourite McDonald’s order and released these orders as meals. Meanwhile, Jif partnered with Ludacris to help improve their brand perception."
“The collection of work that is the Effective 100 will provide inspiration to help the industry embed a culture of effectiveness going forward.”
The most awarded campaign for effectiveness is Contract for Change by FCB Chicago and FCB New York, for which Michelob made the US agricultural sector more sustainable by creating a programme that incentivised farmers to become organic growers.
In second place is Not Just a Cadbury Ad 2.0 by Ogilvy Mumbai and Wavemaker Mumbai. Cadbury increased sales of its celebrations product to pre-pandemic levels during Diwali with this geo-targeted campaign that made Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan the ambassador for small, local stores. In third, is Famous Orders by Wieden+Kennedy New York for McDonald’s. The fast-food brand released various celebrities’ orders as meals to engage with multicultural youth after years of sales and market share decline amongst younger US audiences.
After entering the top 10 for the first-time last year, FCB New York has risen from number seven to become the top creative agency. It had three campaigns in the top 100 including the number one campaign, Contract for Change.
Ranked second is Alma Miami, the most improved agency, rising from 45th last year. In third place is Energy BBDO, Chicago, a new entry to the Effective 100 Ranking.
Up from fifth position last year to claim top spot, Wavemaker Mumbai’s best performing campaign was Not Just a Cadbury Ad 2.0, ranked second this year. Mindshare New York entered the top 10 to claim second place, up from number 17 last year. Zenith Bogotá is ranked third.
The highest ranked agency is a new entry - Semetis Brussels. Its top ranking is down to its work on The Breakaway for Decathlon, which ranked third.
Narrative Los Angeles, jumps up from 41st to claim second place. Taking joint third position are BlueMedia Shanghai, up from 40 last year and new entry WeberShandwick Singapore.
After nine years of placing in the top five networks for effectiveness, Ogilvy has risen one place to become the number one network for the first time ever. The network has nine campaigns in the top 100 and seven agencies in the creative agencies ranking.
DDB Worldwide moves up from fifth to take second place this year with a total of seven campaigns in the top 100 and three creative agencies and two digital/specialist agencies ranked in the top 50. Leo Burnett is in third, rising from ninth last year. The network has nine campaigns and three creative and one digital/specialist agencies in the top 50.
WPP has ranked in first place for the fifth consecutive year, with nine networks in the top 50, including Ogilvy in first place. The holding company has now claimed top position across all three Warc Rankings.
Omnicom Group is in second place and Interpublic Group in third.
McDonald’s is the highest ranked brand for effectiveness for the fourth year in a row, accruing more than twice the points of second place. Three of its campaigns ranked in the top 100 and 35 more campaigns from 24 different countries contributed to its total points.
KFC moves up one place to be ranked second and Cadbury’ in third, moves up from number 17 last year.
After topping the advertiser ranking for effectiveness for the first-time last year, Anheuser-Busch InBev has retained its position. It had four campaigns ranked in the top 100, three of which are from Michelob Ultra, 37 other brands contributed to its total points including Corona, Cerveza Presidente and Pony Malta.
Climbing up two places from last year, McDonald’s claims second place and Unilever comes in at third.
The top three countries have remained the same for the past three years, with the US claiming first place, followed by China in second and India in third. The USA has 25 campaigns in the top 100, while China and India have four each.
The UK recovered slightly from last year, rising from 7th to 4th. It has three campaigns in the top 100, with its best performing campaign coming in 10th place. The most improved country is France, rising eight places to 9th.
|RANK
|CAMPAIGN
|BRAND
|AGENCY
|LOCATION
|CATEGORY
|POINTS
|1
|Contract for Change
|Michelob Ultra
|FCB Chicago / FCB New York
|USA
|Alcoholic Drinks
|83.5
|2
|Not Just a Cadbury Ad 2.0
|Cadbury
|Ogilvy Mumbai / Wavemaker Mumbai
|India
|Food
|77.8
|3
|Famous Orders
|McDonald's
|Wieden+Kennedy New York / Alma Miami / Burrell Chicago / IW Group Los Angeles / OMD New York
|USA
|Retail
|75.2
|4
|The Breakaway: The first eCycling team for prisoners
|Decathlon
|BBDO Brussels / Semetis Brussels
|Belgium
|Retail
|62.2
|5
|The Lil Jif Project
|Jif
|Publicis New York / PSOne New York / Zenith New York
|USA
|Food
|56.7
|6
|#Flutwein - Our Worst Vintage
|AHR Valley Wine Region
|Seven.One AdFactory / Creative House Munich
|Germany
|Alcoholic Drinks
|55.8
|7
|The Smile that Changed an Industry
|Colgate
|Red Fuse Communications Paris / Wavemaker London / VMLY&R Paris
|France
|Toiletries & Cosmetics
|51.6
|8
|Long Term
|Canadian Down Syndrome Society
|FCB Toronto / UM Toronto
|Canada
|Non-profit, public sector & education
|51
|9
|Come to OYO
|OYO Rooms
|The Script Room Mumbai / McCann New Delhi
|India
|Transport & Tourism
|46
|10
|There’s a glass & a half in everyone
|Cadbury
|VCCP London
|UK
|Food
|45.9
Top creative agencies for effectiveness
|RANK
|2022 RANKING
|AGENCY
|AGENCY NETWORK
|LOCATION
|REGION
|POINTS
|1
|7
|FCB
|FCB
|New York, USA
|NORTH AMERICA
|162.5
|2
|45
|Alma
|DDB Worldwide
|Miami, USA
|NORTH AMERICA
|159.4
|3
|New
|Energy BBDO
|BBDO Worldwide
|Chicago, USA
|NORTH AMERICA
|102.3
|4
|New
|FCB
|FCB
|Chicago, USA
|NORTH AMERICA
|96.5
|5
|5
|Ogilvy
|Ogilvy
|Mumbai, India
|ASIA-PACIFIC
|93.7
|6
|28
|Wieden+Kennedy
|Wieden+Kennedy
|New York, USA
|NORTH AMERICA
|89.2
|7
|New
|FCB
|FCB
|Toronto, Canada
|NORTH AMERICA
|86.6
|8
|14
|MullenLowe
|MullenLowe Group
|Boston, USA
|NORTH AMERICA
|81.2
|9
|50
|Leo Burnett
|Leo Burnett
|Chicago, USA
|NORTH AMERICA
|75.7
|10
|9
|Publicis
|Publicis Worldwide
|Bucharest, Romania
|EUROPE
|71.1
|RANK
|2022 RANKING
|AGENCY
|AGENCY NETWORK
|LOCATION
|REGION
|POINTS
|1
|5
|Wavemaker
|Wavemaker
|Mumbai, India
|ASIA-PACIFIC
|78.8
|2
|17
|Mindshare
|Mindshare Worldwide
|New York, USA
|NORTH AMERICA
|68.3
|3
|1
|Zenith
|Zenith
|Bogotá, Colombia
|LATIN AMERICA
|64.5
|4
|New
|EssenceMediacom
|EssenceMediacom
|London, UK
|EUROPE
|54.8
|5
|New
|UM
|IPG Mediabrands
|Toronto, Canada
|NORTH AMERICA
|53.1
|6
|7
|Mindshare
|Mindshare Worldwide
|Shanghai, China (Mainland)
|ASIA-PACIFIC
|52.1
|7
|32
|Starcom
|Starcom
|Chicago, USA
|NORTH AMERICA
|49.4
|8
|New
|EssenceMediacom
|EssenceMediacom
|New York, USA
|NORTH AMERICA
|48.6
|9
|New
|Goodstuff
|Stagwell Media Network
|London, UK
|EUROPE
|45.2
|10
|New
|Mindshare
|Mindshare Worldwide
|Stockholm, Sweden
|EUROPE
|44.4
|RANK
|2022 RANKING
|AGENCY
|AGENCY NETWORK
|LOCATION
|REGION
|POINTS
|1
|New
|Semetis
|Omnicom Media Group
|Brussels, Belgium
|EUROPE
|62.2
|2
|41
|Narrative
|The Narrative Group
|Los Angeles, USA
|NORTH AMERICA
|45.6
|3
|40
|BlueMedia
|BlueMedia
|Shanghai, China (Mainland)
|ASIA-PACIFIC
|35.7
|3
|New
|Weber Shandwick
|Weber Shandwick
|Singapore, Singapore
|ASIA-PACIFIC
|35.7
|5
|6
|Havas Play
|Havas Media Group
|Paris, France
|EUROPE
|35.6
|6
|23
|Adbid
|Bogotá, Colombia
|LATIN AMERICA
|35.3
|7
|4
|Arc Worldwide
|Leo Burnett
|Chicago, USA
|NORTH AMERICA
|34
|8
|New
|Jack Morton
|Boston, USA
|NORTH AMERICA
|32.4
|9
|New
|Ingage
|GroupM
|Istanbul, Turkey
|MIDDLE EAST
|30.8
|10
|2
|Edelman
|DJE Holdings
|New York, USA
|NORTH AMERICA
|29.3
|RANK
|2022 RANKING
|AGENCY NETWORK
|HOLDING COMPANY
|POINTS
|1
|2
|Ogilvy
|WPP
|877.5
|2
|5
|DDB Worldwide
|Omnicom Group
|681.4
|3
|9
|Leo Burnett
|Publicis Groupe
|568.1
|4
|3
|BBDO Worldwide
|Omnicom Group
|533.9
|5
|6
|IPG Mediabrands
|Interpublic Group
|524.8
|6
|4
|Dentsu International
|Dentsu
|458.5
|7
|1
|McCann Worldgroup
|Interpublic Group
|443.5
|8
|New
|EssenceMediacom
|WPP
|390.8
|9
|13
|Grey Group
|WPP
|378.1
|10
|12
|Publicis Worldwide
|Publicis Groupe
|362.4
|RANK
|2022 RANKING
|HOLDING COMPANY
|POINTS
|1
|1
|WPP
|2696.6
|2
|2
|Omnicom Group
|1840
|3
|3
|Interpublic Group
|1657.3
|4
|4
|Publicis Groupe
|1601.7
|5
|5
|Havas Group
|542
|6
|6
|Dentsu
|460.7
|7
|7
|Stagwell
|159.4
|8
|8
|Accenture
|141.2
|9
|9
|BlueFocus
|39.6
|10
|10
|ADK
|21.4
|RANK
|2022 RANKING
|BRAND
|ADVERTISER
|CATEGORY
|POINTS
|1
|1
|McDonald's
|McDonald's
|Retail
|336.2
|2
|3
|KFC
|Yum! Brands
|Retail
|155.6
|3
|17
|Cadbury
|Mondelēz International
|Food
|153.5
|4
|33
|Michelob Ultra
|Anheuser-Busch InBev
|Alcoholic Drinks
|152.8
|5
|2
|Burger King
|Restaurant Brands International
|Retail
|124.9
|6
|7
|Dove
|Unilever
|Toiletries & Cosmetics
|105.1
|7
|10
|Pepsi
|PepsiCo
|Soft Drinks
|95.3
|8
|New
|Change The Ref
|Change The Ref
|Non-profit, public sector & education
|89.6
|9
|9
|IKEA
|IKEA
|Retail
|89.4
|10
|New
|Canadian Down Syndrome Society
|Canadian Down Syndrome Society
|Non-profit, public sector & education
|86.6
|RANK
|2022 RANKING
|ADVERTISER
|PRODUCT CATEGORIES
|LOCATION
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Anheuser-Busch InBev
|Alcoholic Drinks, Retail, Soft Drinks
|Belgium
|534.6
|2
|4
|McDonald's
|Retail
|USA
|348
|3
|2
|Unilever
|Food, Household & Domestic, Soft Drinks, Toiletries & Cosmetics
|UK
|328
|4
|8
|Mondelēz International
|Food, Soft Drinks
|USA
|289.3
|5
|5
|Procter & Gamble
|Household & Domestic, Pharma & Healthcare, Toiletries & Cosmetics
|USA
|248.1
|6
|7
|PepsiCo
|Food, Media & Publishing, Soft Drinks
|USA
|214.1
|7
|6
|Yum! Brands
|Retail
|USA
|174.8
|8
|10
|Nestlé
|Food, Soft Drinks
|Switzerland
|152.3
|9
|3
|Restaurant Brands International
|Retail
|Canada
|146.1
|10
|17
|Mars
|Food, Household & Domestic
|USA
|136.7
|RANK
|2022 RANKING
|COUNTRY
|POINTS
|1
|1
|USA
|1798.7
|2
|2
|China (Mainland)
|1114.2
|3
|3
|India
|624.3
|4
|7
|UK
|438.4
|5
|4
|Colombia
|435
|6
|11
|Brazil
|433.7
|7
|10
|Canada
|426.9
|8
|8
|Australia
|364.6
|9
|17
|France
|336.9
|10
|9
|United Arab Emirates
|318.1