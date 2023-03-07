Warc Creative 100 rankings for 2023 announced

Compiled by Warc, the international marketing insights company, the annual Creative 100 Ranking is produced by combining the results of the industry’s most important global and regional creative award shows of 2022. The awards tracked are determined by a global industry panel survey and consultation with the Warc Rankings Advisory Board.
Amy Rodgers, head of Warc Creative, said: “In an industry that sometimes struggles to defend its place in the C-suite, the rankings offer an opportunity for marketers to reflect on the best campaigns in the business and to review the impact their own work has on their brands.
“The benchmarks and insights garnered from the Warc Rankings are at the core of our brand promise: to bring confidence to marketing decisions through evidence-based insight and inspiration.”
The most creatively celebrated campaign of 2022 is The Lost Class for Change The Ref created by Leo Burnett Chicago to raise awareness about mass shootings. A ceremony was held for the 3,044 high school students in the US who didn't graduate in 2021 due to tragically losing their lives to gun violence.
Britt Nolan, president and chief creative officer, Leo Burnett Chicago, said: “The Lost Class was an incredibly brave idea and I’m very proud of Leo Burnett for having the courage to produce it. But we have a long way to go to change the way America thinks about gun laws. I can only hope this recognition inspires someone else to do something even better and even more effective.”
In second place is The Unfiltered History Tour for Vice World News by Dentsu Creative Bangalore, featuring a secret tour of the British Museum’s stolen artefacts via augmented reality. In third, Piñatex for Dole Sunshine Company/Ananas Anam by L&C New York, to promote a vegan, cruelty-free and sustainable alternative leather made from pineapple leaves.
Publicis Milan tops the table for the second year in a row with four campaigns for Heineken and one for Bottega Veneta placed in the top 100 campaigns.
Bruno Bertelli, global chief creative officer, Publicis Worldwide, said: “What makes me, and all of us, most proud and deeply honoured to be ranked #1 most creative agency in the world for the second year in a row is one great team delivering work for multiple clients across many forms and platforms, striving to put brands at the centre of culturally relevant conversations and leave a mark.
“Topping the Warc Creative 100 represents a recognition speaking to the borderless creativity that testifies how Publicis Milan’s commitment and constant endeavour expand in terms of relevance, and what's possible when creative thinking extends across resources, geographies, and cultures to become a shared mission.”
Area 23, New York, jumped from 32nd last year to claim second place with four campaigns in the top 100 for a variety of brands covering different product categories. BETC Paris is in third place with three campaigns in the top 50.
Ogilvy was the most awarded network for the third year in a row, with 40 different agencies contributing to its total including five agencies in the top 50. Furthermore, it was responsible for ten of the top 100 campaigns.
Liz Taylor, global chief creative officer, Ogilvy, said: “It fills us with immense pride to see Ogilvy named the most creative network in the world by Warc for the third consecutive year. Our teams earned this recognition by doing work that had an impact on our clients’ brands and businesses, but also for impacting policies that have helped create a more equitable and just world. Our sincerest thanks to every person who works at Ogilvy for their passion and ingenuity, and to our brave clients for their partnership, trust, and shared belief that creativity is the ultimate differentiator.”
DDB Worldwide moves up one place to claim second position with four agencies in the top 50 and seven campaigns in the top 100. FCB, is in third, up from sixth also with four agencies and nine campaigns ranked.
Up from second position last year, WPP returned to the top of the holding company table with seven networks in the top 50 and two networks in the top 10: Ogilvy and VMLY&R.
Rob Reilly, chief creative officer, WPP, said: “I believe that creativity is the world’s most valuable asset and when we apply it to a massive problem or opportunity, it can drive business and change culture. This ranking reflects the brilliant work our agencies have produced this year with our brave clients and talented production partners.”
For the fifth year in a row, Burger King tops the brand table. It has four campaigns ranked in the top 100 by three different agencies; the joint highest of any brand alongside Heineken, in second place, which also had four campaigns ranked. Google climbs up from 31st last year to claim third place.
After topping the advertiser table for the first-time last year, Anheuser-Busch InBev remains in first position. The brewing giant has three brands in the top 50: Corona, Michelob Ultra and Budweiser and four campaigns in the top 100.
Marcel Marcondes, global chief marketing officer, AB InBev, said: “We are very excited to see ABI ranked number one for the second year in a row. We use creativity and innovation to solve consumer problems that drive organic growth for our company.”
Unilever and Restaurant Brands International swap places this year with the multinational consumer goods company moving up to second place and the fast food company moving down to third place.
The top five ranking countries remain the same as last year, with the US and UK maintaining their positions for the past nine years. India is the most improved country, climbing from 23rd to seventh.
The top ten most highly ranked campaigns and companies in the 2022 Warc Creative 100 are:
|Rank
|Campaign Title
|Brand
|Agencies
|Points
|#1
|The Lost Class
|Change The Ref
|Leo Burnett Chicago
|491.6
|#2
|The Unfiltered History Tour
|VICE
|Dentsu Creative Bangalore
|431.8
|#3
|Piñatex
|Dole Sunshine Company / Ananas Anam
|L&C New York
|343.4
|#4
|The Elections Edition
|An-Nahar
|Impact BBDO Dubai / Impact BBDO Beirut
|331.2
|#5
|Vienna Strips on OnlyFans
|Vienna Tourist Board
|Jung von Matt Donau Vienna
|275.1
|#6
|Better with Pepsi
|Pepsi
|Alma Miami
|255.8
|#7
|Beyond the Surface - Liquid Billboard
|adidas
|Havas Dubai
|237
|#8
|Data Tienda
|WeCapital
|DDB Mexico City
|224.1
|#9
|Reverse Selfie
|Dove
|Ogilvy London
|207.1
|#10
|The Bread Exam
|Spinneys/ Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation/ American University of Beirut Medical Center
|McCann Paris / McCann Health London / McCann Düsseldorf / FP7 McCann Dubai / McCann Frankfurt
|202.9
|Rank
|Agency
|Points
|#1
|Publicis Milan
|792.8
|#2
|Area 23 New York
|682.1
|#3
|BETC Paris
|587.7
|#4
|Le Pub Amsterdam
|474.3
|#5
|GUT Miami
|471.3
|#6
|Ogilvy London
|451.6
|#7
|FCB Chicago
|422.1
|#8
|We Believers New York
|419.5
|#9
|Impact BBDO Dubai
|395.1
|#10
|DAVID Madrid
|383.8
|Rank
|Network
|Points
|#1
|Ogilvy
|2895
|#2
|DDB Worldwide
|2001.5
|#3
|FCB
|1949.8
|#4
|BBDO Worldwide
|1802.1
|#5
|Publicis Worldwide
|1758.6
|#6
|Havas Creative Group
|1349.8
|#7
|VMLY&R
|1217
|#8
|McCann Worldgroup
|992
|#9
|TBWA Worldwide
|973.4
|#10
|Leo Burnett
|935.3
|Rank
|Holding Company
|Points
|#1
|WPP
|5844
|#2
|Omnicom Group
|4948.7
|#3
|Interpublic Group
|4012.2
|#4
|Publicis Groupe
|3392.4
|#5
|Havas Group
|1385.1
|#6
|Dentsu
|623.8
|#7
|Accenture
|440.1
|#8
|Stagwell
|275.4
|#9
|Hakuhodo DY Group
|190.3
|#10
|Deloitte
|126.7
|Rank
|Brand
|Points
|#1
|Burger King
|728.2
|#2
|Heineken
|668.8
|#3
|439.1
|#4
|Corona
|415.7
|#5
|Heinz
|408.1
|#6
|Samsung
|393.2
|#7
|IKEA
|384.3
|#8
|Dove
|356.4
|#9
|Apple
|338
|#10
|Cadbury
|282.7
|Rank
|Advertiser
|Location
|Points
|#1
|Anheuser-Busch InBev
|Belgium
|1334.6
|#2
|Unilever
|UK
|788.3
|#3
|Restaurant Brands International
|Canada
|748.2
|#4
|Heineken
|Netherlands
|668.8
|#5
|Samsung
|South Korea
|518.6
|#6
|Alphabet
|USA
|497.1
|#7
|Mondelēz International
|USA
|450.9
|#8
|Kraft Heinz Company
|USA
|417.2
|#9
|IKEA
|Sweden
|384.3
|#10
|Procter & Gamble
|USA
|380.6
|Rank
|Country
|Points
|#1
|USA
|7968.2
|#2
|United Kingdom
|2547.8
|#3
|France
|1811.8
|#4
|Brazil
|1629.5
|#5
|Australia
|1456.2
|#6
|Germany
|1436.4
|#7
|India
|1169.5
|#8
|Canada
|1071
|#9
|Spain
|971.3
|#10
|Italy
|863.9
Summing up, Amy Rodgers, head of Warc Creative, said: “Across the top 10 campaigns there is a strong theme of promoting societal concerns through creativity. From women’s issues such as Data Tienda which drew attention to women gaining access to credit and financial services, and The Bread Exam supporting women’s health, while Beyond the Surface and Reverse Selfie both centred on body image. Other societal issues covered included The Lost Class on US gun violence, Piñatex on environmentalism and The Elections Edition on political corruption.”