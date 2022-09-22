BehindtheCampaign: Spotify's TVC Como Esta It

Spotify South Africa's new TVC is one of three TVC's created for the brand by Machine_.

Sharing insight into the strategy behind the campaign, Machine_ strategy lead, Tafadzwa Muzuwa, says Spotify wanted to convert South Africans into monthly active users as well as drive mass awareness of the platform.

“For a relatively new platform in our market, but still a cultural force, we knew we wanted to connect with our audience by honouring their personal expression through music,” she explains.

Music is personal

“Music is personal, it speaks for us. And with Spotify’s vast catalogue and smart personalisation, no profile is the same. So whatever you like, we got it,” she adds.

Machine_ senior art director, Mantwa Mahlodi Toka, who also worked on the campaign says: “As people, we present ourselves in different ways to different people, but there comes a time when we just want to be ourselves and expose all our sides freely.”

Mahlodi Toka adds that Spotify has over 82-million songs to choose from and express yourself in those moments.

Flipping assumptions

“In this first ad [there are three for SA], we flip your assumptions of what you’d expect a respected Stokvel committee member to be listening to but that just happens to be what she’s into – and Spotify has that. Just like they’ve got whatever you’re into,” explains Mantwa.

