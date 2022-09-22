Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

iContact BPOPrimedia BroadcastingClockworkDentsuEbony+IvorySo InteractiveJacaranda FMVERVEAPO GroupWunderman ThompsonPublisher's ToolboxSpark MediaFox Networks GroupHoward AudioThe Hardy BoysEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Receptionist Johannesburg
  • Exhibitions Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Exhibitions Coordinator Cape Town
  • Senior Account Managers - TTL Johannesburg
  • Social Media Specialist Johannesburg
  • Traffic Manager Johannesburg
  • Marketing/Exhibtions Coordinator Cape Town
  • Art Director - Copywriter Team Port Elizabeth
  • PPC Specialist Johannesburg
  • Project Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    #BehindtheCampaign: Spotify's TVC Como Esta It

    22 Sep 2022
    Spotify South Africa's new TVC is one of three TVC's created for the brand by Machine_.
    Source © Fath Spotify’s Como Esta It TVC has launched
    Source © Fath Unsplash Spotify’s Como Esta It TVC has launched

    Sharing insight into the strategy behind the campaign, Machine_ strategy lead, Tafadzwa Muzuwa, says Spotify wanted to convert South Africans into monthly active users as well as drive mass awareness of the platform.

    “For a relatively new platform in our market, but still a cultural force, we knew we wanted to connect with our audience by honouring their personal expression through music,” she explains.

    Music is personal

    “Music is personal, it speaks for us. And with Spotify’s vast catalogue and smart personalisation, no profile is the same. So whatever you like, we got it,” she adds.

    Machine_ senior art director, Mantwa Mahlodi Toka, who also worked on the campaign says: “As people, we present ourselves in different ways to different people, but there comes a time when we just want to be ourselves and expose all our sides freely.”

    Mahlodi Toka adds that Spotify has over 82-million songs to choose from and express yourself in those moments.

    Flipping assumptions

    “In this first ad [there are three for SA], we flip your assumptions of what you’d expect a respected Stokvel committee member to be listening to but that just happens to be what she’s into – and Spotify has that. Just like they’ve got whatever you’re into,” explains Mantwa.

    TVC Credits

    • Client: Spotify Africa
    • Agency: Machine_
    • Head of marketing SSA: Sithabile “Star” Kachisa
    • Marketing and strategy operations lead SSA: Jay Pillay
    • ECD: Jabulani Sigege
    • Senior art director: Mantwa Toka
    • Senior copywriter: Mokgethwa Machaka, Thato Tiido Mogale
    • Senior strategist: Tafadzwa Muzuwa
    • Business unit director: Mara Diavastos
    • Account director: Sindy Mazibuko
    • Account manager: Chrizanne Wolfaardt
    • Senior producer: Sonja Reichwein
    • Production: Prodigious
    • Production company: Giant Films
    • Director: Thati Pele
    • Executive producer: Emma Lundy
    • Producer: Laura Sampson
    • Production manager: Amina Thornton
    • Production coordinator: Sazi Mbalekwa; 1st Ad: Thabani Gigaba; 2nd Ad: Freddie
    • Moss DOP: Kabeer Shaik
    • Art director: Naobie Noisette
    • Stylist: Amy Zama
    • Make-up and hair: Palesa Mkhwanazi
    • Post-production: Left
    • Editor: Evy Katz
    • Sound studio: Audio Militia
    • Sound engineer: Garrick Jones

    NextOptions
    Read more: advertising, Spotify, creative industry, TVC, Machine_, #BehindTheCampaign

    Related

    Picture Supplied.
    Jung von Matt wins 2022 Genius 100 Inspiration Award3 hours ago
    Source: © Jack Morton Havas Middle East's Liquid Billboard for client adidas won the New York Fetivals AME Platinum Award in the Middle East & Africa region
    Havas Middle East top in Middle East & Africa region New York Festivals AME Awards16 Sep 2022
    Leslie Adams. Picture Supplied.
    #BehindtheSelfie: Leslie Adams, sales director at Reach Africa14 Sep 2022
    Source:
    Gaming is a key advertising avenue for brands14 Sep 2022
    Image supplied. Chicke Licken's SoulSister campaign d shows the SoulSister ‘effect’ involuntarily taking over Mzansi
    #BehindtheCampaign: Chicken Licken unleashes your SoulSister13 Sep 2022
    Source:
    Loeries Creative Week to be held in vibrant District Six, Cape Town6 Sep 2022
    Source:
    Thailand cracks down on cryptocurrency ads6 Sep 2022
    Image supplied.
    Catching up with Beckett Mathunzi, PI investigating the fake KFC food inspector case5 Sep 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz