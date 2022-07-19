Black female-led creative agency 'Think Creative Africa' appointed as the lead agency for Metropolitan

In its effort to empower and partner with up-and-coming black advertising and communication agencies, Metropolitan has appointed Think Creative Africa as its ATL lead agency. Founded by two formidable women, chief executive officer Mukondi Kgomo and chief creative officer Nkgabiseng Motau, the agency has vast experience, having worked on award-winning campaigns on various brands.

“We are delighted to welcome Think Creative Africa to the Metropolitan family. We were impressed with their pitch presentation and felt that their approach resonated most closely with our vision. Part of our brand journey and growth strategy is centered on partnering with the right agencies who understand the brand and our vision. The process from beginning to finish was extremely rigorous because we needed to make sure that we have the right people walking this journey with us,” says Tlalane Ntuli, chief marketing officer at Metropolitan.

“The effect of adding a powerhouse like Metropolitan to our stable is incalculable in terms of the energy it releases within the agency. This is not only because the Metropolitan brand has such a rich heritage rooted in the ethos of what truly makes us South African – Ubuntu – but because it matches our vision of partnering with amazing brands to tell new insight-rich stories. This is a truly South African brand with whom we are excited to take on the future and we are truly delighted to be joining the Metropolitan family,” says Think Creative Africa chief executive officer, Mukondi Kgomo.

Think Creative Africa is a creatively-led, insight-driven agency that has been solving business challenges from an African perspective. The agency prides itself in creating content that moves people, communication that solves problems, and innovation that impacts society.

For more information on Think Creative Africa visit thinkcreativeafrica.com.