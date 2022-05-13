Industries

    Africa


    AME Awards announces Social Equality-DEI Grand Jury

    13 May 2022
    The New York Festivals AME Awards have announced the AME Awards Social Equality - Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DE&I) Grand Jury.
    Image supplied: The AME Awards Social Equality - DE&I Grand Jury has been announced
    Image supplied: The AME Awards Social Equality - DE&I Grand Jury has been announced

    Launched this year, the new category will shine the spotlight on creative work that positively affects inclusive identities in advertising, ensures representation, enables underrepresented groups to fully experience and connect with brands and is inclusive and respectful of all cultures.

    Aki Spicer, chief strategy officer for Leo Burnett/Chicago, and AME Advisory council member will preside over the judging session and ensure that entries into the new category Social Equality are judged fairly and thoughtfully.

    New York Festivals Advertising Awards announces 2022 Executive Jury
    New York Festivals Advertising Awards announces 2022 Executive Jury

    5 May 2022


    “I am actually excited to gather with this special industry peer group and connect on what creative excellence looks like in the space of inclusion. And personally, I am voracious for great creative cases to share with my clients and teams – looking forward to taking in the potential greatness!” said Spicer.

    “All of us at AME are thrilled that Aki Spicer is heading up this jury panel,” said Gayle Seminara Mandel, executive director, AME Awards. “His stellar reputation and the breadth of his creative and strategic expertise will provide the atmosphere of open examination and cooperative creative discussions that will lead to celebrating diverse and inclusive work that fits the parameters of this new and timely category.”

    Supplied.
    New York Festivals TV & Film Awards 2022 winners annnounced

    28 Apr 2022


    Spicer has been leading the charge of forging Multicultural Intelligence, an end-to-end strategic OS to help Publicis agencies and their brands meet multicultural consumers with more insight, understanding and creative relevance.

    Here is the full 2022 Social Equality - DE&I Grand Jury:
    • Grand Jury chairman - Aki Spicer, chief strategy officer, Leo Burnett/Chicago
    • John Antoniello, VP senior group creative director, Razorfish
    • Rogério Colantuono, executive strategy director, TBWA\Health Collective
    • Lucien Etori, VP, executive strategy director, R/GA New York
    • Sabena Gupta, global brand marketing lead, Amazon
    • Chelsea Jenkins, director of cultural and inclusive marketing, Kellogg's
    • Janis Middleton, EVP, executive director of multicultural and inclusion strategy, Guided By Good
    • Paola Ortega, strategy director, BBH
    • Danny Robinson, chief creative officer, The Martin Agency
    • Marialejandra Urbina, executive director of planning, Dieste
    The 2022 AME Social Equality DE&I Grand Jury will utilize Publicis’ Creative Inclusion Progress Scorecard as judging criteria, this scorecard will honour work that effectively drives inclusion from representation to resonance.

    Supplied.
    New York Festivals Radio Awards 2022 winners announced

    28 Apr 2022


    Jury sessions are parsed in the annual AME Report, which aims to honour and provide rankings for agencies and brands from 30 countries.

    The deadline to enter the 2022 AME Awards competition is 20 May. Competition details and additional information can be found on the AME website. To enter visit here.
