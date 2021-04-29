FMCG advertising trends report across South Africa's leading brands

The fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment remains an extremely busy and competitive landscape for advertisers. Brand intelligence® firm, Ornico, has now compiled a free-to-download report on this segment, exploring advertising trends, new creative executions, developments and spending patterns for the financial period from March 2020 to February 2021.

The research looks at new advertisements, monitored by Ornico, that have appeared across television, radio, print, online, outdoor, direct marketing and mobile, as well as focusing on advertising spend patterns across radio and television – with analysis done on ad spend data provided by Telmar.Core findings include a view of how Covid-19 restrictions affected the segment, how television remains an extremely powerful and popular medium, with total spend in excess of R2.8bn, most popular shows and stations, top spenders and much more. And as no surprise, how the 30 second advertisement still reigns supreme.Download your copy now: