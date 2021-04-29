Media Company news South Africa

Media Brokerage Africa spearheads pan-African broadcast media solutions

29 Apr 2021
Issued by: Media Brokerage Africa
Connecting African broadcast corporations and marketing agencies with international broadcasters through channel and content distribution, guaranteeing exponential growth in ad sales, sponsorship and promotions.
Colman Murray, managing director of Media Brokerage Africa

The current economic climate is forcing cost-cutting across the board for international broadcast partners in Africa. Media Brokerage Africa, a bespoke pan-African broadcast media brokerage, is committed to delivering cost-effective and innovative media solutions to its boutique portfolio of seminal entertainment, news and sports clients.

Launched in July 2020, Media Brokerage Africa specialises in channel distribution, affiliate sales and management across Africa, content sales and brokerage connecting pan-African audiences with international content (via acquisitions, sales, content blocks and pop-up channels) and advertising, sponsorships and promotion, including negotiation of sports rights within Africa. The company operates across all broadcasting platforms including, free-to-air (FTA), pay-TV, digital switch over (DSO), mobile and over-the-top (OTT). Media Brokerage Africa consults on behalf of new and existing platforms within the African broadcast ecosystem bringing great international content to African audiences aligning and cultivating deeper meaningful connections.

Partnerships are critical to the strategic success of Media Brokerage Africa, both current and future. Existing clients include South Africa’s public broadcaster, SABC; TV production company Brainwave Productions; and the Ethiopian TV and entertainment OTT platform, Habeshaview, which operates internet protocol television (IPTV) services offering rich content that includes live TV, documentaries, drama, children’s programmes, lifestyle shows and many more.

Recently, Media Brokerage Africa has announced numerous pan-African exclusive distribution partnership deals, including IMMediate Platform’s official entry into Africa’s booming online marketing industry, helping marketers create the best content possible. Swig Media, LLC offering a bouquet of original, special-interest channels to Africa. Global Fashion Channel, featuring fashion, beauty, art, luxury lifestyle, culture, music and special events from around the world. Other exclusive partnership deals signed include The Dancehall Channel, introducing the Dancehall culture to the African continent; ENLIVE tv offering Christian entertainment for African viewers; and StoryZoo, a magical place in which animation, music and education combine to create a learning adventure for young children.

“In line with the evolving media landscape and a demand for a multi-channel solution as opposed to silo offerings, I am thrilled to set up, develop and drive this new company. It is no longer just about selling media platforms, but more about addressing the marketing objective of our clients,” says Colman Murray, founder and managing director of Media Brokerage Africa. “I am excited to further enhance Media Brokerage Africa’s exceptional portfolio of brands and revenue streams across the continent. This is an exciting opportunity, and I am looking forward to taking this business to unprecedented heights.”

Before devoting his work full-time to Media Brokerage Africa, Murray served in pan-African senior executive roles with print, digital and broadcasting corporations, including Yahoo! Time Inc., Fox Networks Group and WarnerMedia. As a journalist, Murray has written for Time, Rolling Stone, Spin, Times Media, The Independent as well as owning, editing and publishing a stable of South African magazines through Hot Mustard Media.

For more information on Media Brokerage Africa, visit mediabrokerageafrica.com or commercial queries in Africa, please contact Colman Murray at moc.acirfaegarekorbaidem@namloc.


About Media Brokerage Africa

Headed by founder Colman Murray, Media Brokerage Africa is a pan-African broadcast media brokerage specialising in channel/affiliate sales and management, advertising and sponsorships, content sales and acquisitions, and sales and negotiation of sports rights within Africa. The company operates across all broadcasting platforms including, free-to-air (FTA), pay-TV, digital switch over (DSO) and over-the-top (OTT). Media Brokerage Africa consults on behalf of new and existing platforms within the African broadcast ecosystem.

Find out more at https://www.mediabrokerageafrica.com/
