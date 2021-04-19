FMCG Company news South Africa

Advertising spend research among leading FMCG and retail brands in South Africa

19 Apr 2021
Issued by: Ornico
Brand Intelligence® firm, Ornico tracked and analysed FMCG advertising in February 2021 to identify media habits and trends. This will form part of a broader annual trends discussion about the FMCG industry in a virtual event that takes place on 14 April 2021. Research shows that the most popular day of the week for new executions is Sunday across the top FMCG brands.
February 2021 findings reveal that of the 98 brands that were tracked and analysed, 31% of new executions were in the beauty care category. Top advertising spenders include brands such as Handy Andy, Shield, Sunlight Washing Powder, Omo and many other market leaders.

In the virtual event, Ornico will lead a discussion around some of the top trends and changes in retail and FMCG with brand leaders. Marketing and brand specialists from the FMCG and retail industries will join this conversation to share some of their thinking and changes as a result of changes in media consumption.

To attend the panel discussion online, please click here: https://qkt.io/fmcg

Take a look at the infographic with initial findings:

click to enlarge


Ornico
Ornico provides brand, media and reputational intelligence and research to provide an independent view of brand performance. Gain the competitive edge by making strategic marketing and communications decisions to outsmart the competition.
