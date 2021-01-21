South Africans selected to judge ADC 100th Annual Awards

The One Club for Creativity has announced four top creatives from South Africa who will serve on its most diverse jury ever for the historic ADC 100th Annual Awards, a global competition celebrating excellence in craft and innovation in all forms of design and advertising.



L to R (top): Neo Mashigo, Sibusiso Sitole and Kyley Potgieter

L to R (bottom): Karabo Moletsane, Artwell Nwaila and Mzi Kumalo

The jurors from South Africa and their judging discipline are: Mzi Kumalo, founding partner/director, OLAMUK, Johannesburg (Motion/Film/Gaming Craft)



Neo Mashigo, CCO, M&C Saatchi Abel, Johannesburg (Advertising)



Karabo Moletsane, illustrator, street artist, graphic designer, Johannesburg (Illustration)



Artwell Nwaila, head of creative, Google South Africa, Johannesburg (In-House)



Kyley Potgieter, head of design experience, Nedbank, Johannesburg (Packaging & Product Design)



Sibusiso Sitole, CCO, The Odd Number, Bryanston, Gauteng (Advertising)

“For the past century, the ADC Cube has been awarded for the world’s best work based on excellence in craft, design and innovation,“ said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity.

Entries can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. Regular deadline is 12 March 2021, with extended deadline is 19 March 2021 and final deadline 26 March 2021. All judging will take place online. No physical entries will be accepted this year, eliminating shipping costs for entrants.



