South Africans selected to judge ADC 100th Annual Awards

The One Club for Creativity has announced four top creatives from South Africa who will serve on its most diverse jury ever for the historic ADC 100th Annual Awards, a global competition celebrating excellence in craft and innovation in all forms of design and advertising.
Nearly 180 highly-qualified creatives from 36 countries will judge entries from around the world.
L to R (top): Neo Mashigo, Sibusiso Sitole and Kyley Potgieter L to R (bottom): Karabo Moletsane, Artwell Nwaila and Mzi Kumalo
The jurors from South Africa and their judging discipline are:
17 Dec 2020
“For the past century, the ADC Cube has been awarded for the world’s best work based on excellence in craft, design and innovation,“ said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity.
��Introducing the judges for the ADC 100th Annual Awards! The jury consists of more than 180 creatives from over three dozen countries -- learn more about who they are + enter this once-in-a-century opportunity before the deadline on March 12: https://t.co/QNXwWPHo80pic.twitter.com/Zy6uF3ZsWW
Entries can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. Regular deadline is 12 March 2021, with extended deadline is 19 March 2021 and final deadline 26 March 2021. All judging will take place online. No physical entries will be accepted this year, eliminating shipping costs for entrants.
