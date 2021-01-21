Advertising News South Africa

South Africans selected to judge ADC 100th Annual Awards

21 Jan 2021
The One Club for Creativity has announced four top creatives from South Africa who will serve on its most diverse jury ever for the historic ADC 100th Annual Awards, a global competition celebrating excellence in craft and innovation in all forms of design and advertising.
Nearly 180 highly-qualified creatives from 36 countries will judge entries from around the world.
L to R (top): Neo Mashigo, Sibusiso Sitole and Kyley Potgieter
L to R (bottom): Karabo Moletsane, Artwell Nwaila and Mzi Kumalo

The jurors from South Africa and their judging discipline are:
  • Mzi Kumalo, founding partner/director, OLAMUK, Johannesburg (Motion/Film/Gaming Craft)
  • Neo Mashigo, CCO, M&C Saatchi Abel, Johannesburg (Advertising)
  • Karabo Moletsane, illustrator, street artist, graphic designer, Johannesburg (Illustration)
  • Artwell Nwaila, head of creative, Google South Africa, Johannesburg (In-House)
  • Kyley Potgieter, head of design experience, Nedbank, Johannesburg (Packaging & Product Design)
  • Sibusiso Sitole, CCO, The Odd Number, Bryanston, Gauteng (Advertising)

This year’s jury chairs for 10 disciplines were announced last month.
The One Club announces initial group of ADC jury chairs

The first group of jury chairs for the ADC 100th Annual Awards has been announced...

17 Dec 2020


“For the past century, the ADC Cube has been awarded for the world’s best work based on excellence in craft, design and innovation,“ said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity.

Entries can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. Regular deadline is 12 March 2021, with extended deadline is 19 March 2021 and final deadline 26 March 2021. All judging will take place online. No physical entries will be accepted this year, eliminating shipping costs for entrants.

To enter the ADC Annual Awards, go to https://www.oneclub.org/adcawards/
