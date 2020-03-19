Advertising Opinion South Africa

Nando's latest ad campaign takes a cheap, sanitised shot at a rival

By: Andy Walker
If I see another person shouting "wash your hands" on social media, I'm going to go insane. That said, I'll allow Nando's latest savage ad campaign.

The restaurant chain has transformed a public service announcement into a shot at a close rival, and it’s a pretty impressive piece of marketing.

In its new ad campaign seemingly inspired by KFC’s “Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan and the need for better hygiene during the COVID-19 epidemic, the company’s created… well, this.

I’ll leave the below tweet to speak for itself.


I mean, how do you come back from that?

Understandably, Twitter users, who’ve been bombarded by Covid-19 news all week, sought some relief in the joke.




We’re eagerly awaiting the come back.
Andy Walker's articles

About Andy Walker

Camper by day, run-and-gunner by night, Andy is editor at Memeburn and prefers his toast like his coffee -- dark and crunchy. Specialising in spotting the next big Instagram cat star, Andy also dabbles in smartphone and game reviews over on Gearburn.
