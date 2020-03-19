Nando's latest ad campaign takes a cheap, sanitised shot at a rival

If I see another person shouting "wash your hands" on social media, I'm going to go insane. That said, I'll allow Nando's latest savage ad campaign.

The restaurant chain has transformed a public service announcement into a shot at a close rival, and it’s a pretty impressive piece of marketing.In its new ad campaign seemingly inspired by KFC’s “Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan and the need for better hygiene during the COVID-19 epidemic, the company’s created… well, this.I’ll leave the below tweet to speak for itself.I mean, how do you come back from that?Understandably, Twitter users, who’ve been bombarded by Covid-19 news all week, sought some relief in the joke.We’re eagerly awaiting the come back.