Cannes Lions

#Cannes2023: FP7 McCann and Ogilvy top agencies

26 Jun 2023
The top agency for the Africa and Middle East region at Cannes 2023 is FP7 McCann Dubai, UAE which brought back nine Lions, while South Africa's Ogilvy also won four Lions.
Source: © Cannes Lions Cannes Lions The final Cannes Lions were announced on Friday evening

UAE's And Us and Impact BBDO each garnered three Lions. For Impact BBDO one of its three Lions is a Grand Prix. Wunderman Saudi Arabia won the region's other Grand Prix.

Impact BBDO and Leo Burnett, Lebanon also won a Gold as did SA's Ogilvy and Joe Public (Young Lions).

The most successful campaigns are Baby Shop's Frequencies of Peace and Heinz's The Heinzjack won the most Lions (three a piece).

In total the UAE won 21 Lions, South Africa eight and Kenya and Saudi Arabia two each.

Top agencies

AgencyBronze Lion Silver Lion Gold Lion Grand Prix Total
‿ And Us, Dubai UAE213
FCB Africa, Johannesburg SA11
FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE628
FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE Initivate MENA, DubaiUAE11
Grid Worldwide, Johannesburg SA11
Havas Middle East, Dubai / Red Havas Middle East, Dubai UAE11
Impact BBDO, Dubai UAE1113
Joe Public 11
Leo Burnett, Beirut, Lebanon / Leo Burnett, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, / Remie AKL Production Beirut / MTV - Studiovision, Beirut 112
Leo Burnett, Dubai UAE22
Ogilvy Johannesburg SA and Romance Films, Cape Town SA11
Ogilvy, Cape Town SA 1113
Promise, Johannesburg SA 11
Promise, Johannesburg SA & The Media Shop, Johannesburg 11
Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai UAE22
ScanAd, Nairobi Kenya and Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Nairobi, Kenya112
Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 11
X3M Ideas, Lagos Nigeria 11
Total2094235
#Cannes2023: SA Young Lions win Gold, Dubai wins Gold, SA and Kenya bring home Bronze

2 days ago

Top countries

CountryBronze Lion Silver Lion Gold Lion Grand Prix Total
Kenya112
Lebanon11
Nigeria 11
SA 3328
Saudi Arabia112
UAE1451121
Total2094235
#Cannes2023: Grand Prix for Saudi Arabia and Ogilvy SA shortlisted in Titanium Lions

3 days ago

Lions

AwardAgencyCategorySub-categoryCampaign
Grand Prix Impact BBDO, Dubai UAE Print & publishing Local Brand Newspapers, Inside the Newspaper Edition, Annahar Newspaper
Grand Prix Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Experience: Creative Commerce Targeting, Insights and PersonalisationThe Subconscious order, Hunger Station, Hunger Station Delivery App
Gold Lion Impact BBDO, Dubai UAEGlass: The Lion for Change Schoolgirl Newscasters, EBM Girls Education
Gold Lion Joe Public Young Lions Bernice Puleng Mosala and Raphael Janan Kuppasamy
Gold Lion Leo Burnett, Beirut Lebanon, / Remie AKL Production Beirut / MTV - Studiovision, Beirut Entertainment Fiction Film: Up to 5 minutesDirty Laundry, Abaad Resource Center for Gender Equality, Abaad Gender Equality NGO
Gold Lion Ogilvy, Cape Town SA Outdoor Corporate purpose & social responsibilityBread of the Nation, AB InBev SA, Castle Lager
Silver Lion Leo Burnett, Dubai UAEExperience: Creative Commerce Social behaviour & cultural insight Self-Check out, K-Lynn
Silver Lion Leo Burnett, Dubai UAEStrategy: Creative StrategyExperience and Relationship ModelsSelf-Check out, K-Lynn
Silver Lion ‿ And Us, Dubai UAEHealth: Health & wellness OTC products / devicesSole Music, Sole Music
Silver Lion FCB Africa, Johannesburg SACraft: Design Rebrand / Refresh of an Existing BrandDyicta Digital Youth ICT Academy rebrand / Refresh of an existing brand
Silver Lion FP7 McCann, Dubai / McCann Health, Dubai UAEEngagement; Creative Data Social media & insight Wall Street Balls, Testicular Cancer Society, Testicular Cancer Awareness
Silver Lion FP7 McCANN, Dubai UAE Outdoor Live advertising and eventsThe Heinzjack, Heinz, Heinz ketchup
Silver Lion Ogilvy Cape Town, SACraft: Industry Outdoor The Blind Spot, Volkswagen SA, Volkswagen Service
Silver Lion Promise, Johannesburg SA & The Media Shop, Johannesburg Engagement: Media Use of print Plan (A) AfriSam , Blackstudio, AfriSam, Cemen
Silver Lion ScanAd, Nairobi Kenya and Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Nairobi, KenyaEngagement PR Social BehaviourStain not shame, Zeva Fashion, ScanAd
Bronze Lion Impact BBDO, Dubai, UAEStrategy: Creative StrategyCorporate Purpose & Social ResponsibilityThe Elections Edition, Annahar Newspaper
Bronze Lion Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai UAEExperience: Creative Commerce Social behaviour & cultural insight Time to read, Kinokuniya Bookstore
Bronze Lion ‿ And Us, Dubai UAECraft: Design UX, UI & Journey DesignThe Undeniable Street View, United 24, Nova Ukraine, Voice of Children
Bronze Lion ‿ And Us, Dubai UAECraft: Design Special Editions & Bespoke ItemsOne Star Cookbook, delivered quality guaranteed
Bronze Lion FP7 McCann, Dubai / McCann Health, Dubai UAEEngagement: Lions Direct Healthcare Wall Street Balls, Testicular Cancer Society, Testicular Cancer Awareness
Bronze Lion FP7 McCann, Dubai UAECraft: Industry Packaging designKetch-up & Down, Heinz, Heinz Ketchup
Bronze Lion FP7 McCann, Dubai UAEEntertainment: Music se of Original Composition)Frequencies of Peace, Baby shop
Bronze Lion FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE Outdoor Ambient outdoor The Heinzjack, Heinz, Heinz ketchup, FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE
Bronze Lion FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE Radio & audio RetailFrequencies of Peace, Baby Shop
Bronze Lion FP7 McCANN, Dubai UAE Experience: Brand experience and activation Guerrilla Marketing & StuntsThe Heinzjack, Heinz, Heinz ketchup
Bronze Lion FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE Initivate MENA, DubaiUAEEngagement: Lions: Media Use of audio platforms Frequencies of Peace, Baby Shop, FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE Initivate MENA
Bronze Lion Grid Worldwide, Johannesburg SACraft: Design Sustainable packaging Bee & Bee Inverroche, Inverroche Classic
Bronze Lion Havas Middle East, Dubai / Red Havas Middle East, Dubai UAEEngagement: PR Cultrural insight Superstar Ravi, Adidas, Adidas Originals
Bronze Lion Leo Burnett, Beirut, Lebanon / Leo Burnett, Jeddah, Saudi ArabiaEngagement: Media Use of events & stunts The Currency of Corruption, Transparency International Lebanon, - No Corruption (TI-LB) Anti-corruption NGO
Bronze Lion Ogilvy Johannesburg SA and Romance Films, Cape Town SAFilm RetailAnything for the Taste KFC
Bronze Lion Ogilvy, Cape Town SA Outdoor Ambient outdoor The Blind Spot, Volkswagen SA, Volkswagen Service
Bronze Lion Promise, Johannesburg SA Print & publishing Single market campaign Plan (A) AfriSam , Blackstudio, AfriSam Cement
Bronze Lion Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai UAEHealth: Health & wellness Fundraising & advocacy Empty Plates, UAE Government Media Office
Bronze Lion ScanAd, Nairobi Kenya and Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Nairobi, KenyaGlass: The Lion for Change Stain not shame, Zeva Fashion, ScanAd
Bronze Lion X3M Ideas, Lagos Nigeria Health: Health & wellness Non-profit / Foundation-led education & awarenessThe Soot Life Expectancy, the Extra Step Initiative, Public Health
#Cannes2023: SA's Promise, Kenya's ScanAd and Dubai's FP7 McCann bring home Silver Lions
#Cannes2023: SA's Promise, Kenya's ScanAd and Dubai's FP7 McCann bring home Silver Lions

By 22 Jun 2023

Top campaigns

CampaignBronze Lion Silver Lion Gold Lion Grand Prix Total
Anything for the Taste KFC11
Bee & Bee Inverroche, Inverroche Classic11
Bernice Puleng Mosala and Raphael Janan Kuppasamy11
Bread of the Nation, AB InBev SA, Castle Lager11
Dirty Laundry, Abaad Resource Center for Gender Equality, Abaad Gender Equality NGO11
Dyicta Digital Youth ICT Academy rebrand / Refresh of an existing brand11
Empty Plates, UAE Government Media Office11
Frequencies of Peace, Baby shop33
Ketch-up & Down, Heinz, Heinz Ketchup11
Newspapers, Inside the Newspaper Edition, Annahar Newspaper11
One Star Cookbook, delivered quality guaranteed11
Plan (A) AfriSam , Blackstudio, AfriSam Cement112
Schoolgirl Newscasters, EBM Girls Education11
Self-Check out, K-Lynn22
Sole Music, Sole Music11
Stain not shame, Zeva Fashion, ScanAd112
Superstar Ravi, Adidas, Adidas Originals11
The Blind Spot, Volkswagen SA, Volkswagen Service 112
The Currency of Corruption, Transparency International Lebanon, - No Corruption (TI-LB) Anti-corruption NGO11
The Elections Edition, Annahar Newspaper11
The Heinzjack, Heinz, Heinz ketchup213
The Soot Life Expectancy, the Extra Step Initiative, Public Health11
The Subconscious order, Hunger Station, Hunger Station Delivery App11
The Undeniable Street View, United 24, Nova Ukraine, Voice of Children11
Time to read, Kinokuniya Bookstore11
Wall Street Balls, Testicular Cancer Society, Testicular Cancer Awareness112
Total2094235

#Cannes2023: UAE Impact BBDO takes Grand Prix, Ogilvy SA wins Gold; Nigeria awarded first Lion

By 20 Jun 2023



For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Read more: Cannes Lions, Joe Public, Ogilvy, Cannes Lions, marketing awards, Impact BBDO, creative awards, #Cannes2023



