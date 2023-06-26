Most Read
Cannes Lions
#Cannes2023: FP7 McCann and Ogilvy top agencies
UAE's And Us and Impact BBDO each garnered three Lions. For Impact BBDO one of its three Lions is a Grand Prix. Wunderman Saudi Arabia won the region's other Grand Prix.
Impact BBDO and Leo Burnett, Lebanon also won a Gold as did SA's Ogilvy and Joe Public (Young Lions).
The most successful campaigns are Baby Shop's Frequencies of Peace and Heinz's The Heinzjack won the most Lions (three a piece).
In total the UAE won 21 Lions, South Africa eight and Kenya and Saudi Arabia two each.
Top agencies
|Agency
|Bronze Lion
|Silver Lion
|Gold Lion
|Grand Prix
|Total
|‿ And Us, Dubai UAE
|2
|1
|3
|FCB Africa, Johannesburg SA
|1
|1
|FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE
|6
|2
|8
|FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE Initivate MENA, DubaiUAE
|1
|1
|Grid Worldwide, Johannesburg SA
|1
|1
|Havas Middle East, Dubai / Red Havas Middle East, Dubai UAE
|1
|1
|Impact BBDO, Dubai UAE
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Joe Public
|1
|1
|Leo Burnett, Beirut, Lebanon / Leo Burnett, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, / Remie AKL Production Beirut / MTV - Studiovision, Beirut
|1
|1
|2
|Leo Burnett, Dubai UAE
|2
|2
|Ogilvy Johannesburg SA and Romance Films, Cape Town SA
|1
|1
|Ogilvy, Cape Town SA
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Promise, Johannesburg SA
|1
|1
|Promise, Johannesburg SA & The Media Shop, Johannesburg
|1
|1
|Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai UAE
|2
|2
|ScanAd, Nairobi Kenya and Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Nairobi, Kenya
|1
|1
|2
|Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|1
|1
|X3M Ideas, Lagos Nigeria
|1
|1
|Total
|20
|9
|4
|2
|35
Top countries
|Country
|Bronze Lion
|Silver Lion
|Gold Lion
|Grand Prix
|Total
|Kenya
|1
|1
|2
|Lebanon
|1
|1
|Nigeria
|1
|1
|SA
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|1
|2
|UAE
|14
|5
|1
|1
|21
|Total
|20
|9
|4
|2
|35
Lions
|Award
|Agency
|Category
|Sub-category
|Campaign
|Grand Prix
|Impact BBDO, Dubai UAE
|Print & publishing
|Local Brand
|Newspapers, Inside the Newspaper Edition, Annahar Newspaper
|Grand Prix
|Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|Experience: Creative Commerce
|Targeting, Insights and Personalisation
|The Subconscious order, Hunger Station, Hunger Station Delivery App
|Gold Lion
|Impact BBDO, Dubai UAE
|Glass: The Lion for Change
|Schoolgirl Newscasters, EBM Girls Education
|Gold Lion
|Joe Public
|Young Lions
|Bernice Puleng Mosala and Raphael Janan Kuppasamy
|Gold Lion
|Leo Burnett, Beirut Lebanon, / Remie AKL Production Beirut / MTV - Studiovision, Beirut
|Entertainment
|Fiction Film: Up to 5 minutes
|Dirty Laundry, Abaad Resource Center for Gender Equality, Abaad Gender Equality NGO
|Gold Lion
|Ogilvy, Cape Town SA
|Outdoor
|Corporate purpose & social responsibility
|Bread of the Nation, AB InBev SA, Castle Lager
|Silver Lion
|Leo Burnett, Dubai UAE
|Experience: Creative Commerce
|Social behaviour & cultural insight
|Self-Check out, K-Lynn
|Silver Lion
|Leo Burnett, Dubai UAE
|Strategy: Creative Strategy
|Experience and Relationship Models
|Self-Check out, K-Lynn
|Silver Lion
|‿ And Us, Dubai UAE
|Health: Health & wellness
|OTC products / devices
|Sole Music, Sole Music
|Silver Lion
|FCB Africa, Johannesburg SA
|Craft: Design
|Rebrand / Refresh of an Existing Brand
|Dyicta Digital Youth ICT Academy rebrand / Refresh of an existing brand
|Silver Lion
|FP7 McCann, Dubai / McCann Health, Dubai UAE
|Engagement; Creative Data
|Social media & insight
|Wall Street Balls, Testicular Cancer Society, Testicular Cancer Awareness
|Silver Lion
|FP7 McCANN, Dubai UAE
|Outdoor
|Live advertising and events
|The Heinzjack, Heinz, Heinz ketchup
|Silver Lion
|Ogilvy Cape Town, SA
|Craft: Industry
|Outdoor
|The Blind Spot, Volkswagen SA, Volkswagen Service
|Silver Lion
|Promise, Johannesburg SA & The Media Shop, Johannesburg
|Engagement: Media
|Use of print
|Plan (A) AfriSam , Blackstudio, AfriSam, Cemen
|Silver Lion
|ScanAd, Nairobi Kenya and Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Nairobi, Kenya
|Engagement PR
|Social Behaviour
|Stain not shame, Zeva Fashion, ScanAd
|Bronze Lion
|Impact BBDO, Dubai, UAE
|Strategy: Creative Strategy
|Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
|The Elections Edition, Annahar Newspaper
|Bronze Lion
|Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai UAE
|Experience: Creative Commerce
|Social behaviour & cultural insight
|Time to read, Kinokuniya Bookstore
|Bronze Lion
|‿ And Us, Dubai UAE
|Craft: Design
|UX, UI & Journey Design
|The Undeniable Street View, United 24, Nova Ukraine, Voice of Children
|Bronze Lion
|‿ And Us, Dubai UAE
|Craft: Design
|Special Editions & Bespoke Items
|One Star Cookbook, delivered quality guaranteed
|Bronze Lion
|FP7 McCann, Dubai / McCann Health, Dubai UAE
|Engagement: Lions Direct
|Healthcare
|Wall Street Balls, Testicular Cancer Society, Testicular Cancer Awareness
|Bronze Lion
|FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE
|Craft: Industry
|Packaging design
|Ketch-up & Down, Heinz, Heinz Ketchup
|Bronze Lion
|FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE
|Entertainment: Music
|se of Original Composition)
|Frequencies of Peace, Baby shop
|Bronze Lion
|FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE
|Outdoor
|Ambient outdoor
|The Heinzjack, Heinz, Heinz ketchup, FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE
|Bronze Lion
|FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE
|Radio & audio
|Retail
|Frequencies of Peace, Baby Shop
|Bronze Lion
|FP7 McCANN, Dubai UAE
|Experience: Brand experience and activation
|Guerrilla Marketing & Stunts
|The Heinzjack, Heinz, Heinz ketchup
|Bronze Lion
|FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE Initivate MENA, DubaiUAE
|Engagement: Lions: Media
|Use of audio platforms
|Frequencies of Peace, Baby Shop, FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE Initivate MENA
|Bronze Lion
|Grid Worldwide, Johannesburg SA
|Craft: Design
|Sustainable packaging
|Bee & Bee Inverroche, Inverroche Classic
|Bronze Lion
|Havas Middle East, Dubai / Red Havas Middle East, Dubai UAE
|Engagement: PR
|Cultrural insight
|Superstar Ravi, Adidas, Adidas Originals
|Bronze Lion
|Leo Burnett, Beirut, Lebanon / Leo Burnett, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
|Engagement: Media
|Use of events & stunts
|The Currency of Corruption, Transparency International Lebanon, - No Corruption (TI-LB) Anti-corruption NGO
|Bronze Lion
|Ogilvy Johannesburg SA and Romance Films, Cape Town SA
|Film
|Retail
|Anything for the Taste KFC
|Bronze Lion
|Ogilvy, Cape Town SA
|Outdoor
|Ambient outdoor
|The Blind Spot, Volkswagen SA, Volkswagen Service
|Bronze Lion
|Promise, Johannesburg SA
|Print & publishing
|Single market campaign
|Plan (A) AfriSam , Blackstudio, AfriSam Cement
|Bronze Lion
|Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai UAE
|Health: Health & wellness
|Fundraising & advocacy
|Empty Plates, UAE Government Media Office
|Bronze Lion
|ScanAd, Nairobi Kenya and Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Nairobi, Kenya
|Glass: The Lion for Change
|Stain not shame, Zeva Fashion, ScanAd
|Bronze Lion
|X3M Ideas, Lagos Nigeria
|Health: Health & wellness
|Non-profit / Foundation-led education & awareness
|The Soot Life Expectancy, the Extra Step Initiative, Public Health
Top campaigns
|Campaign
|Bronze Lion
|Silver Lion
|Gold Lion
|Grand Prix
|Total
|Anything for the Taste KFC
|1
|1
|Bee & Bee Inverroche, Inverroche Classic
|1
|1
|Bernice Puleng Mosala and Raphael Janan Kuppasamy
|1
|1
|Bread of the Nation, AB InBev SA, Castle Lager
|1
|1
|Dirty Laundry, Abaad Resource Center for Gender Equality, Abaad Gender Equality NGO
|1
|1
|Dyicta Digital Youth ICT Academy rebrand / Refresh of an existing brand
|1
|1
|Empty Plates, UAE Government Media Office
|1
|1
|Frequencies of Peace, Baby shop
|3
|3
|Ketch-up & Down, Heinz, Heinz Ketchup
|1
|1
|Newspapers, Inside the Newspaper Edition, Annahar Newspaper
|1
|1
|One Star Cookbook, delivered quality guaranteed
|1
|1
|Plan (A) AfriSam , Blackstudio, AfriSam Cement
|1
|1
|2
|Schoolgirl Newscasters, EBM Girls Education
|1
|1
|Self-Check out, K-Lynn
|2
|2
|Sole Music, Sole Music
|1
|1
|Stain not shame, Zeva Fashion, ScanAd
|1
|1
|2
|Superstar Ravi, Adidas, Adidas Originals
|1
|1
|The Blind Spot, Volkswagen SA, Volkswagen Service
|1
|1
|2
|The Currency of Corruption, Transparency International Lebanon, - No Corruption (TI-LB) Anti-corruption NGO
|1
|1
|The Elections Edition, Annahar Newspaper
|1
|1
|The Heinzjack, Heinz, Heinz ketchup
|2
|1
|3
|The Soot Life Expectancy, the Extra Step Initiative, Public Health
|1
|1
|The Subconscious order, Hunger Station, Hunger Station Delivery App
|1
|1
|The Undeniable Street View, United 24, Nova Ukraine, Voice of Children
|1
|1
|Time to read, Kinokuniya Bookstore
|1
|1
|Wall Street Balls, Testicular Cancer Society, Testicular Cancer Awareness
|1
|1
|2
|Total
|20
|9
|4
|2
|35
For more:
- Cannes Lions special section and search
- More info: Google News, Cannes Lions Twitter
- Official site: http://www.canneslions.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.