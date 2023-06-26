Cannes2023: FP7 McCann and Ogilvy top agencies

The top agency for the Africa and Middle East region at Cannes 2023 is FP7 McCann Dubai, UAE which brought back nine Lions, while South Africa's Ogilvy also won four Lions.

Source: © Cannes Lions Cannes Lions The final Cannes Lions were announced on Friday evening

UAE's And Us and Impact BBDO each garnered three Lions. For Impact BBDO one of its three Lions is a Grand Prix. Wunderman Saudi Arabia won the region's other Grand Prix.

Impact BBDO and Leo Burnett, Lebanon also won a Gold as did SA's Ogilvy and Joe Public (Young Lions).

The most successful campaigns are Baby Shop's Frequencies of Peace and Heinz's The Heinzjack won the most Lions (three a piece).

In total the UAE won 21 Lions, South Africa eight and Kenya and Saudi Arabia two each.

Top agencies

Agency Bronze Lion Silver Lion Gold Lion Grand Prix Total ‿ And Us, Dubai UAE 2 1 3 FCB Africa, Johannesburg SA 1 1 FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE 6 2 8 FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE Initivate MENA, DubaiUAE 1 1 Grid Worldwide, Johannesburg SA 1 1 Havas Middle East, Dubai / Red Havas Middle East, Dubai UAE 1 1 Impact BBDO, Dubai UAE 1 1 1 3 Joe Public 1 1 Leo Burnett, Beirut, Lebanon / Leo Burnett, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, / Remie AKL Production Beirut / MTV - Studiovision, Beirut 1 1 2 Leo Burnett, Dubai UAE 2 2 Ogilvy Johannesburg SA and Romance Films, Cape Town SA 1 1 Ogilvy, Cape Town SA 1 1 1 3 Promise, Johannesburg SA 1 1 Promise, Johannesburg SA & The Media Shop, Johannesburg 1 1 Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai UAE 2 2 ScanAd, Nairobi Kenya and Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Nairobi, Kenya 1 1 2 Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 1 1 X3M Ideas, Lagos Nigeria 1 1 Total 20 9 4 2 35

Top countries

Country Bronze Lion Silver Lion Gold Lion Grand Prix Total Kenya 1 1 2 Lebanon 1 1 Nigeria 1 1 SA 3 3 2 8 Saudi Arabia 1 1 2 UAE 14 5 1 1 21 Total 20 9 4 2 35

Lions

Award Agency Category Sub-category Campaign Grand Prix Impact BBDO, Dubai UAE Print & publishing Local Brand Newspapers, Inside the Newspaper Edition, Annahar Newspaper Grand Prix Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Experience: Creative Commerce Targeting, Insights and Personalisation The Subconscious order, Hunger Station, Hunger Station Delivery App Gold Lion Impact BBDO, Dubai UAE Glass: The Lion for Change Schoolgirl Newscasters, EBM Girls Education Gold Lion Joe Public Young Lions Bernice Puleng Mosala and Raphael Janan Kuppasamy Gold Lion Leo Burnett, Beirut Lebanon, / Remie AKL Production Beirut / MTV - Studiovision, Beirut Entertainment Fiction Film: Up to 5 minutes Dirty Laundry, Abaad Resource Center for Gender Equality, Abaad Gender Equality NGO Gold Lion Ogilvy, Cape Town SA Outdoor Corporate purpose & social responsibility Bread of the Nation, AB InBev SA, Castle Lager Silver Lion Leo Burnett, Dubai UAE Experience: Creative Commerce Social behaviour & cultural insight Self-Check out, K-Lynn Silver Lion Leo Burnett, Dubai UAE Strategy: Creative Strategy Experience and Relationship Models Self-Check out, K-Lynn Silver Lion ‿ And Us, Dubai UAE Health: Health & wellness OTC products / devices Sole Music, Sole Music Silver Lion FCB Africa, Johannesburg SA Craft: Design Rebrand / Refresh of an Existing Brand Dyicta Digital Youth ICT Academy rebrand / Refresh of an existing brand Silver Lion FP7 McCann, Dubai / McCann Health, Dubai UAE Engagement; Creative Data Social media & insight Wall Street Balls, Testicular Cancer Society, Testicular Cancer Awareness Silver Lion FP7 McCANN, Dubai UAE Outdoor Live advertising and events The Heinzjack, Heinz, Heinz ketchup Silver Lion Ogilvy Cape Town, SA Craft: Industry Outdoor The Blind Spot, Volkswagen SA, Volkswagen Service Silver Lion Promise, Johannesburg SA & The Media Shop, Johannesburg Engagement: Media Use of print Plan (A) AfriSam , Blackstudio, AfriSam, Cemen Silver Lion ScanAd, Nairobi Kenya and Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Nairobi, Kenya Engagement PR Social Behaviour Stain not shame, Zeva Fashion, ScanAd Bronze Lion Impact BBDO, Dubai, UAE Strategy: Creative Strategy Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility The Elections Edition, Annahar Newspaper Bronze Lion Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai UAE Experience: Creative Commerce Social behaviour & cultural insight Time to read, Kinokuniya Bookstore Bronze Lion ‿ And Us, Dubai UAE Craft: Design UX, UI & Journey Design The Undeniable Street View, United 24, Nova Ukraine, Voice of Children Bronze Lion ‿ And Us, Dubai UAE Craft: Design Special Editions & Bespoke Items One Star Cookbook, delivered quality guaranteed Bronze Lion FP7 McCann, Dubai / McCann Health, Dubai UAE Engagement: Lions Direct Healthcare Wall Street Balls, Testicular Cancer Society, Testicular Cancer Awareness Bronze Lion FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE Craft: Industry Packaging design Ketch-up & Down, Heinz, Heinz Ketchup Bronze Lion FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE Entertainment: Music se of Original Composition) Frequencies of Peace, Baby shop Bronze Lion FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE Outdoor Ambient outdoor The Heinzjack, Heinz, Heinz ketchup, FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE Bronze Lion FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE Radio & audio Retail Frequencies of Peace, Baby Shop Bronze Lion FP7 McCANN, Dubai UAE Experience: Brand experience and activation Guerrilla Marketing & Stunts The Heinzjack, Heinz, Heinz ketchup Bronze Lion FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE Initivate MENA, DubaiUAE Engagement: Lions: Media Use of audio platforms Frequencies of Peace, Baby Shop, FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE Initivate MENA Bronze Lion Grid Worldwide, Johannesburg SA Craft: Design Sustainable packaging Bee & Bee Inverroche, Inverroche Classic Bronze Lion Havas Middle East, Dubai / Red Havas Middle East, Dubai UAE Engagement: PR Cultrural insight Superstar Ravi, Adidas, Adidas Originals Bronze Lion Leo Burnett, Beirut, Lebanon / Leo Burnett, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Engagement: Media Use of events & stunts The Currency of Corruption, Transparency International Lebanon, - No Corruption (TI-LB) Anti-corruption NGO Bronze Lion Ogilvy Johannesburg SA and Romance Films, Cape Town SA Film Retail Anything for the Taste KFC Bronze Lion Ogilvy, Cape Town SA Outdoor Ambient outdoor The Blind Spot, Volkswagen SA, Volkswagen Service Bronze Lion Promise, Johannesburg SA Print & publishing Single market campaign Plan (A) AfriSam , Blackstudio, AfriSam Cement Bronze Lion Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai UAE Health: Health & wellness Fundraising & advocacy Empty Plates, UAE Government Media Office Bronze Lion ScanAd, Nairobi Kenya and Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Nairobi, Kenya Glass: The Lion for Change Stain not shame, Zeva Fashion, ScanAd Bronze Lion X3M Ideas, Lagos Nigeria Health: Health & wellness Non-profit / Foundation-led education & awareness The Soot Life Expectancy, the Extra Step Initiative, Public Health

Top campaigns

Campaign Bronze Lion Silver Lion Gold Lion Grand Prix Total Anything for the Taste KFC 1 1 Bee & Bee Inverroche, Inverroche Classic 1 1 Bernice Puleng Mosala and Raphael Janan Kuppasamy 1 1 Bread of the Nation, AB InBev SA, Castle Lager 1 1 Dirty Laundry, Abaad Resource Center for Gender Equality, Abaad Gender Equality NGO 1 1 Dyicta Digital Youth ICT Academy rebrand / Refresh of an existing brand 1 1 Empty Plates, UAE Government Media Office 1 1 Frequencies of Peace, Baby shop 3 3 Ketch-up & Down, Heinz, Heinz Ketchup 1 1 Newspapers, Inside the Newspaper Edition, Annahar Newspaper 1 1 One Star Cookbook, delivered quality guaranteed 1 1 Plan (A) AfriSam , Blackstudio, AfriSam Cement 1 1 2 Schoolgirl Newscasters, EBM Girls Education 1 1 Self-Check out, K-Lynn 2 2 Sole Music, Sole Music 1 1 Stain not shame, Zeva Fashion, ScanAd 1 1 2 Superstar Ravi, Adidas, Adidas Originals 1 1 The Blind Spot, Volkswagen SA, Volkswagen Service 1 1 2 The Currency of Corruption, Transparency International Lebanon, - No Corruption (TI-LB) Anti-corruption NGO 1 1 The Elections Edition, Annahar Newspaper 1 1 The Heinzjack, Heinz, Heinz ketchup 2 1 3 The Soot Life Expectancy, the Extra Step Initiative, Public Health 1 1 The Subconscious order, Hunger Station, Hunger Station Delivery App 1 1 The Undeniable Street View, United 24, Nova Ukraine, Voice of Children 1 1 Time to read, Kinokuniya Bookstore 1 1 Wall Street Balls, Testicular Cancer Society, Testicular Cancer Awareness 1 1 2 Total 20 9 4 2 35

