#Cannes2023: SA Young Lions win Gold, Dubai wins Gold, SA and Kenya bring home Bronze

24 Jun 2023
In the final Awards on Friday evening, South Africa's Young Lions, Bernice Puleng Mosala and Raphael Janan Kuppasamy from Joe Public, won Gold...
The South Africa, Kenya and Dubai won bRonze and Gold Lions at the last awards evening at the 2023 Cannes Lions
The South Africa, Kenya and Dubai won bRonze and Gold Lions at the last awards evening at the 2023 Cannes Lions

Ogilvy SA also brought home South Africa's final Lion, winning a Film: Retail Bronze Lion for its client KFC for its Anything for the Taste.

Kenya won a Bronze Lion in the Glass: The Lion for Change for Stain not shame, a campaign from ScanAd in Nairobi for client Zeva Fashion.

Image supplied. Joe Public Johannesburg’s young creatives (left) Bernice Puleng Mosala and (right) Raphael Janan Kuppasamy are the 2023 Cannes Young Lions – Film Category competition for South Africa winners and will represent South Africa at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity – Young Lions competition
Joe Public's Bernice Puleng Mosala & Raphael Janan Kuppasamy named SA Cannes Young Lions

28 Apr 2023

Also in the Glass: The Lion for Change category, Impact BBDO Dubai won a Gold Lion for EBM Girls Education for the campaign Schoolgirl Newscasters.

Film Retail Bronze Lion Anything for the Taste KFC Ogilvy Johannesburg SA and Romance Films, Cape Town SA
Glass: The Lion for Change Gold Lion Schoolgirl Newscasters, EBM Girls Education, Impact BBDO, Dubai UAE
Glass: The Lion for Change Bronze Lion Stain not shame, Zeva Fashion, ScanAd, Nairobi Kenya and Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Nairobi, Kenya

#Cannes2023: SA's Promise, Kenya's ScanAd and Dubai's FP7 McCann bring home Silver Lions
#Cannes2023: SA's Promise, Kenya's ScanAd and Dubai's FP7 McCann bring home Silver Lions

By 3 days ago



For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

NextOptions
Read more: Kenya, Film Lions, KFC, Cannes Lions, Ogilvy Johannesburg, Nairobi, Bronze Lion, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Romance Films, Titanium Lion, #Cannes2023



