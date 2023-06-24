Most Read
Cannes Lions
#Cannes2023: SA Young Lions win Gold, Dubai wins Gold, SA and Kenya bring home Bronze
Ogilvy SA also brought home South Africa's final Lion, winning a Film: Retail Bronze Lion for its client KFC for its Anything for the Taste.
Kenya won a Bronze Lion in the Glass: The Lion for Change for Stain not shame, a campaign from ScanAd in Nairobi for client Zeva Fashion.
Also in the Glass: The Lion for Change category, Impact BBDO Dubai won a Gold Lion for EBM Girls Education for the campaign Schoolgirl Newscasters.
|Film
|Retail
|Bronze Lion
|Anything for the Taste KFC Ogilvy Johannesburg SA and Romance Films, Cape Town SA
|Glass: The Lion for Change
|Gold Lion
|Schoolgirl Newscasters, EBM Girls Education, Impact BBDO, Dubai UAE
|Glass: The Lion for Change
|Bronze Lion
|Stain not shame, Zeva Fashion, ScanAd, Nairobi Kenya and Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Nairobi, Kenya
