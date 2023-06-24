Cannes2023: SA Young Lions win Gold, Dubai wins Gold, SA and Kenya bring home Bronze

In the final Awards on Friday evening, South Africa's Young Lions, Bernice Puleng Mosala and Raphael Janan Kuppasamy from Joe Public, won Gold...

The South Africa, Kenya and Dubai won bRonze and Gold Lions at the last awards evening at the 2023 Cannes Lions

Ogilvy SA also brought home South Africa's final Lion, winning a Film: Retail Bronze Lion for its client KFC for its Anything for the Taste.

Kenya won a Bronze Lion in the Glass: The Lion for Change for Stain not shame, a campaign from ScanAd in Nairobi for client Zeva Fashion.

Also in the Glass: The Lion for Change category, Impact BBDO Dubai won a Gold Lion for EBM Girls Education for the campaign Schoolgirl Newscasters.

Film Retail Bronze Lion Anything for the Taste KFC Ogilvy Johannesburg SA and Romance Films, Cape Town SA Glass: The Lion for Change Gold Lion Schoolgirl Newscasters, EBM Girls Education, Impact BBDO, Dubai UAE Glass: The Lion for Change Bronze Lion Stain not shame, Zeva Fashion, ScanAd, Nairobi Kenya and Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Nairobi, Kenya

