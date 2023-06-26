Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

eStudyOgilvy South AfricaDUO Marketing + CommunicationsThe CoupStyle IDVega SchoolKena OutdoorBrave GroupDMASAAlgoa FMRX AfricaBoomtownBusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingHustle MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Missed this year's Cannes Lions Festival? Ster-Kinekor's wrap-up talks bring the festival to you

26 Jun 2023
Issued by: aHead Marketing
The 70th edition of the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity took place last week in Cannes, France, from 19-23 June. This much anticipated and globally celebrated festival is recognised as the 'Oscars' of the creative industry but, like the Academy Awards, not everyone gets invited!
Missed this year's Cannes Lions Festival? Ster-Kinekor's wrap-up talks bring the festival to you

If you are in Johannesburg or Cape Town however, you’re in luck! Ster-Kinekor, as the official representative of Cannes Lions in South Africa, will be hosting two Cannes Lions Wrap-Up events to bring you the highlights from this year’s festival.

As in previous years, Ster-Kinekor and an expert industry panel, including some of this year's Cannes jury members, will share highlights of their personal Cannes experiences, discuss current and future trends emerging from the festival that got their creative juices flowing, and showcase some of the award-winning work across the categories they judged.

The two official Cannes Lions Wrap-Up events take place from 10am – 12.30pm on 12 July at Ster-Kinekor Mall of Africa (Midrand) and 14 July at the Ster-Kinekor V&A Waterfront cinema complex in Cape Town. Tickets are R100 per person, with all proceeds going back into the creative industry to support various deserving projects.

The following speakers have been confirmed for the post-Cannes Lions Wrap-Up events, hosted by Ster-Kinekor:

  • Sylvester Chauke, founder and chief architect at DNA Brand Architects (and ‘Trendspotter’ at the Cannes Lions Festival)
  • Loyiso Twala, chief creative officer at McCann Worldgroup (Print & Publishing Lions jury)
  • Clare Trafankowska-Neal, managing director at iProspect SA, a dentsu company (Media Shortlisting jury)
  • Eloise Kelly, chief operating officer at Universal Music Group (Entertainment Lions for Music – Lions jury)
  • Cannes Young Lions Winners - SA:

    • Raphael Kuppasamy – Joe Public
    • Bernice Mosala – Joe Public

“As the official Cannes Lions Festival representative for the South African market, we are delighted once again to be bringing the insights, trends, learnings and winning campaigns direct from the stages of Cannes to our cinemas, for the benefit of the local industry,” says Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer at Ster-Kinekor.

“The annual festival attracts the top creative minds from around the world. Our talented and knowledgeable panel of speakers, some of whom have been selected onto various Cannes Jury panels, will have the opportunity to tap into all this global knowledge to share with us back home.”

The post-Cannes Lions talks are always a must-attend event on the creative industry calendar. Ster-Kinekor is looking forward to hosting the two sessions in Johannesburg and Cape Town to give the industry an opportunity to experience some of this year’s Cannes International Festival of Creativity highlights.

Bookings for the two official Cannes Lions Wrap-Up events on 12 July in Johannesburg and 14 July in Cape Town are now open. Book your tickets at www.sterkinekor.com or download the SK App on your smartphone. For news and updates, go to Facebook: Ster-Kinekor Theatres | follow Ster-Kinekor on Twitter: @Ster-Kinekor.

For all queries, call Ticketline on 0861-Movies (668 437).

#sterkinekor #CannesLions
This year marked the 70th edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which has championed creative excellence since 1954, providing the definitive benchmark for creativity that drives progress, globally.



For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

NextOptions
Read more: Ster-Kinekor, Cannes Lions



Related

Source: © Cannes Lions The final Cannes Lions were announced on Friday evening
#Cannes2023: FP7 McCann and Ogilvy top agencies11 hours ago
#Cannes2023: SA Young Lions win Gold, Dubai wins Gold, SA and Kenya bring home Bronze
#Cannes2023: SA Young Lions win Gold, Dubai wins Gold, SA and Kenya bring home Bronze2 days ago
Source: © Ad Age Bread of the Nation, AB InBev SA, Castle Lager, from Ogilvy, Cape Town SA is shortlisted in the Titanium Lions
#Cannes2023: Grand Prix for Saudi Arabia and Ogilvy SA shortlisted in Titanium Lions3 days ago
Image supplied. Kabelo Moshapalo, chief creative officer Ogilvy and fellow Cannes visitors
#Cannes2023: Diary of Creative Circle. Kabelo Moshapalo: "It all started with film..."3 days ago
Source: AD Age Marcel Marcondes, global CMO of ABInBev, and Cannes’creative marketer for the second year running at Cannes 2023
#Cannes2023: Diary of Creative Circle. Ann Nurock: "The greatest show on Earth"22 Jun 2023
#Cannes2023: SA's Promise, Kenya's ScanAd and Dubai's FP7 McCann bring home Silver Lions
#Cannes2023: SA's Promise, Kenya's ScanAd and Dubai's FP7 McCann bring home Silver Lions22 Jun 2023
Image supplied. Key findings of the whitepaper, Making a Promise to the Customer: How to give campaigns a competitive edge was presented at Cannes Lions
#Cannes2023: 4 brand and commercial advantages Promise to the Customer delivers20 Jun 2023
Cannes 2023 has released a number of shortlists
#Cannes2023: Africa and the Middle East agencies in Cannes shortlists19 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz