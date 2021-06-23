Cannes Lions Special Section

latest news | videos | www.canneslions.com | @Cannes_Lions | youtube | flickr | linkedIn | rss

Cannes Lions

More Cannes Lions news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Covid-19

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

#CannesLions2021: SA awarded two Lions so far

23 Jun 2021
The first awards show kicked off live on Monday, 21 June 2021, from the city of Cannes as the winners were announced, and South Africa have been awarded for 2 Lions so far.
#CannesLions2021: Big winners from Day 1

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2020/2021 announced the first round of winners. Winners in Print & Publishing, Design, Outdoor, and more were announced virtually...

21 hours ago


A big and proud congratulations to Ogilvy Cape Town for winning a Silver Print & Publishing Lion in the category Not-for-profit / Charity / Government for The Rape Page, a Rape Crisis campaign that really hits home for South Africa.
click to enlarge

Another big congratulations to Joe Public United for winning a Bronze Design Lion in the category Brand building, for their Pride of Africa campaign.

“As the brand design team, we were challenged to redefine the scope and purpose of the brand so that it can live beyond the physical borders of just the parade. Instead, it seeks to give members of the community a platform that will ultimately allow them to live life proudly, freely and authentically,” says Terri-Leigh, managing partner at Joe Public Shift.


For more:
Comment

Read more: Cannes Lions, Ogilvy Cape Town, Joe Public United

Related

#CannesLions2021: Big winners from Day 121 hours ago
IAB South Africa3 industry trailblazers join IAB SA executive board18 Jun 2021
Gerety Awards announces global shortlist and agencies of the year15 Jun 2021
Joe Public UnitedXolisa Dyeshana named one of Adweek's "Creative 100"15 Jun 2021
#CreativeWeek2021: South Africa's state of creativity14 Jun 2021
#CannesLions2021: "Diversity... and a healthy dose of honesty" - judging insights with Steph van Niekerk14 Jun 2021
#CreativeWeek2021: Global Media Talks: Neo Mashigo, CCO at M&C Saatchi Group8 Jun 2021
#CannesLions2021: "Even a global pandemic can't stop creativity " - Fran Luckin7 Jun 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz