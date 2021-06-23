CannesLions2021: SA awarded two Lions so far

The first awards show kicked off live on Monday, 21 June 2021, from the city of Cannes as the winners were announced, and South Africa have been awarded for 2 Lions so far.

#CannesLions2021: Big winners from Day 1 The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2020/2021 announced the first round of winners. Winners in Print & Publishing, Design, Outdoor, and more were announced virtually...

A big and proud congratulations to Ogilvy Cape Town for winning a Silver Print & Publishing Lion in the category Not-for-profit / Charity / Government for The Rape Page, a Rape Crisis campaign that really hits home for South Africa.Another big congratulations to Joe Public United for winning a Bronze Design Lion in the category Brand building, for their Pride of Africa campaign.“As the brand design team, we were challenged to redefine the scope and purpose of the brand so that it can live beyond the physical borders of just the parade. Instead, it seeks to give members of the community a platform that will ultimately allow them to live life proudly, freely and authentically,” says Terri-Leigh, managing partner at Joe Public Shift.