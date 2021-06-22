CannesLions2021: Big winners from Day 1

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2020/2021 announced the first round of winners. Winners in Print & Publishing, Design, Outdoor, Health & Wellness, Lions Health and United Nations Foundation Grand Prix for Good and Pharma Lions were announced virtually...

With the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity having returned in 2021, after being put on hold in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the winners in Print & Publishing, Design, Outdoor, Health & Wellness, Lions Health and United Nations Foundation Grand Prix for Good and Pharma Lions were announced virtually...Joe Public United Johannesburg was awarded a Bronze Lion in the Design category for their work on Pride of Africa.Here are all the winners from Day1:Work here demonstrates outstanding creativity in printed media. The Grand Prix was awarded to Ogilvy London/Ogilvy Toronto for Courage is Beautiful, the work for Dove that celebrated the strength and determination of frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, five gold, nine silver and 15 bronze Lions were awarded in this category.The Design Lions, which awards visual craftsmanship, hailed two Grands Prix. AKQA Stockholm picked up one for H&M’s H&M Looop, the world's first in-store recycling system that turns old garments into new ones. The campaign also took home a silver Lion.The second Grand Prix went to Superunion London/Notpla Limited London for Notpla, a revolutionary material which aims to make plastic disappear.In this category, the jury awarded three Grands Prix, alongside 13 gold, 21 silver, and 27 bronze Lions.DAVID Miami, INGO Stockholm and Publicis Romania were the trio of agencies behind one Grand Prix-winning idea for Burger King's Day 28, Day 32 and Day 35 campaign, which also took a gold Lion.Publicis Conseil in Paris also took home a Grand Prix for their Village Electrique work for Renault. The third of the three Grand Prix winners came from another Publicis office, this time Publicis Milan, for its Heineken campaign, Shutter Ads.Two Grands Prix winners were announced for two integrated campaigns. TBWA\London took one for its 2019 Beco campaign #stealourstaff, which raised awareness of the ‘Disability Employment Gap’, and which also took a silver Lion. The other Grand Prix was awarded to AMV BBDO London for its Libresse/Bodyform taboo-busting campaign, #wombpainstories, which also took one Gold and two Silver Lions across the category.This award is given to work created for non-profit organisations and charities and was handed to AMV BBDO London, for addresspollution.org, which was created for the Central Office for Public Interest [COPI]. The campaign sought to give every Greater London resident the ability to check air pollution levels at their doorstop, and made air pollution disclosure a legal obligation for estate agents, landlords and property owners.The Grand Prix was presented to Area 23, an FCB Health Network Company in New York, for Woojer’s Sick Beats, the world's first music-powered airway clearance vest for cystic fibrosis.