Ogilvy wins prestigious Black Pixel and 13 awards at 2023 Bookmarks

4 Aug 2023
Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy's digital innovation continued to set the pace for South Africa's advertising industry, earning special honours at the Bookmarks Awards last week. The agency won a total of 13 Pixels, including the top honour of the night for purpose-led marketing. This recognition reaffirms Ogilvy's position as an industry leader, with digital excellence at the core of its service offering.
Ogilvy wins prestigious Black Pixel and 13 awards at 2023 Bookmarks

Ogilvy excelled across various digitally focused categories, including Digital Content, Digital Strategy, CRM, Data Visualization, Social Media, Design, Purpose, Integrated, and various specialist digital craft categories.

The prestigious Black Pixel award went to Cadbury's 'Homegrown Stories,' an integrated platform with purpose-driven creativity and consumer impact at its core.

Ogilvy secured wins across various brand partnerships, including Cadbury, KFC, Castle Lager, Colgate, and Volkswagen South Africa.

"I am very proud of our teams' efforts being honoured at this year's awards show. It's rewarding to see our work contribute to moving our industry forward with measurable and meaningful impact," comments Kabelo Moshapalo, chief creative officer of Ogilvy in Johannesburg.

"We believe that when creativity and relevant digital solutions converge, they create impactful connections between audiences and brands, yielding substantial business results,” says Camilla Clerke, executive creative director of Ogilvy Cape Town. “It's this business advantage that we pursue for our clients' brands."

The IAB Bookmarks Awards are known for celebrating digital excellence and highlighting the powerful impact brands can make using digital connections with consumers.

"We believe that there's an increasing advantage for brands that address relevant social issues alongside the products and services they produce,” says Pete Case, CEO and creative chairman of Ogilvy South Africa. “This year's judges at Bookmarks saw this impact in many of the platforms and campaigns that we entered."

"Our campaign 'Homegrown Stories' provided South Africans the opportunity to generously share their stories, inspiring a love for reading among children. The campaign amplified Cadbury Dairy Milk's positioning and its promise of generosity," says Arpan Sur, senior director of marketing for sub-Saharan Africa at Mondelēz. "It's a true testament to how strong digital insight and collaborative communication can make waves in our industry and people's lives at large."

"As the lines of digital marketing continue to evolve and blur, it's wonderful to be recognized with such high peer praise for work that has delivered true impact for our clients," adds Case.

Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
