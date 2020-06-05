Young leaders encouraged to apply for NYDA Board positions

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has encouraged young leaders to consider applying for positions at the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Board.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, said the department is seeking individuals who are passionate, capable, and committed to creating meaningful change.

“[We are seeking] youth with a deep understanding of community needs and a drive to uplift and empower their peers. This is a valuable opportunity to be part of a transformative journey, shaping policies and leading initiatives that will impact the lives of young people across our country,” Letsike said.

Letsike’s call comes after the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities invited members of the public to apply, and organisations or individuals to nominate suitable candidates for appointment to serve on the Board of the NYDA, as mandated by the National Youth Development Agency Amendment Act, (No. 11 of 2024).

According to the application invite posted on 20 October 2024, all applicants/nominees will be required to complete an online application on the parliamentary website.

All applicants and nominees are required to upload certified copies (not older than six months) of their identity document and academic qualifications.

A list of shortlisted candidates and their resumes will be published on the parliamentary website to allow members of the public to comment on the suitability of candidates. Disclosure of personal information of candidates is subject to lawful processing and secure storage.

All shortlisted candidates will be subject to pre-employment screening by the State Security Agency and verification of qualifications by Parliament’s Human Resources. All applications will be in line with the Protection of Personal Information Act (No. 4 of 2013), and the Employment Equity Act (No. 55 of 1998).

On the recommendation of Parliament, President Cyril Ramaphosa will appoint members of the National Youth Development Agency Board for a term of office not exceeding three years.

“Members of the National Youth Development Agency Board may be appointed on full-time or part-time basis. Any person, whose term of office as a board member of the National Youth Development Agency has expired, may be reappointed for one additional term, and may not be re-appointed for more than two terms,” the DWYPD said.

Requirements

Candidates must be:

A South African citizen between the ages of 18 and 35 years;



Have the relevant knowledge, expertise, experience or qualifications in the youth development, social development, financial field, legal or any other field considered necessary for advancement of the agency’s mandate, and



Be allowed to finish their term of office, if they turn 35 years whilst in office, and be committed to advance the vision, mission, goal, objectives, values and principles as enunciated in the National Youth Policy.

Nominations or applications must contain the full name, address/email address and contact details of the person or organisation making nomination, as well as a signed acceptance of the nomination by the nominee, including the nominator.

Applicants should also have relevant experience or qualifications aligned with the NYDA’s mandate.

Applications will close at midnight on 18 November 2024.