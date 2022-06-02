Collaboration yields a growing entrepreneurial spirit for a more innovative future business owner

False Bay TVET College's Centre for Entrepreneurship hosted the highly anticipated internal rounds of the Allan Gray Makers 2024 inter-college student entrepreneurship pitching competition. This event showcased the creativity, dedication, and entrepreneurial spirit of False Bay TVET College students, marking a significant milestone in their academic and entrepreneurial journey.

Ms. Mona-Lisa Maposa from Absa, Ms. Linda Roopen from the Western Cape Chamber of Commerce, and Mr. Xolani Bodlo from NYDA

Organised by the Centre for Entrepreneurship, the event is part of the annual Allan Gray Makers student inter-college entrepreneurship program, designed to foster innovation and business acumen among students. The competition proved to be a resounding success, inspiring participants and the wider college community alike.

A platform for aspiring entrepreneurs

The event took place at the main hall of False Bay TVET College's Westlake Campus, providing a platform for students to present their business ideas to a panel of esteemed judges. The support from key stakeholders such as Absa, the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), and the Western Cape Chamber of Commerce was integral to the event's success, offering mentorship and guidance crucial for student entrepreneurs.

A panel of three adjudicators, each with extensive industry experience, meticulously evaluated the student pitches. Mona-Lisa Maposa from Absa, Linda Roopen from the Western Cape Chamber of Commerce, and Xolani Bodlo from NYDA provided valuable feedback and insights, ensuring a fair and rigorous competition.

Recognition of excellence

The competition featured three categories: "I Have a Business Idea," "I Have a Tech Business," and "I Have a General Business." Each category saw fierce competition and a diverse range of innovative ideas from the students.

Competition participants with CfERI Management

Winners of the competition include:

Category 1: I Have a Business Idea

1st Place: Mr. Lutho Nono with the Ice Made business idea.



2nd Place: Mr. Justice Ncube with Green Clean Services.



3rd Place: Mr. Corvalia Bitsindou with a Solar Pannel business idea.

Category 2: I Have a Tech Business

1st Place: Ms. Buhle Ndudula with a public transport management application.



2nd Place: Mr. Sethu Klaas with eco-conscious luxury car catering.



3rd Place: Mr. Lyle Boonzaaier with Investigation Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT).

Category 3: I Have a General Business

1st Place: Ms. Rashaad Sambaba with everything stationery.



2nd Place: Ms. Nicole Plaatjies with Kirmic shoe business.



3rd Place: Abraham Tsekoa with a digital marketing and education services business idea.

These winners impressed the judges with their innovative concepts, market potential, and entrepreneurial zeal, reflecting the high calibre of entrepreneurship nurtured at False Bay TVET College.

Celebrating entrepreneurial spirit

The Allan Gray Makers Student Entrepreneurship program, in partnership with False Bay TVET College's Centre for Entrepreneurship, continues to play a pivotal role in equipping students with essential skills and fostering their entrepreneurial mindset. The competition not only provided practical experience but also invaluable networking opportunities with industry professionals.

A word of thanks

False Bay TVET College's Centre for Entrepreneurship extends sincere thanks to all participants for their dedication and creativity. Special appreciation is also extended to the adjudicators for their expertise and feedback, as well as Absa for their generous sponsorship, which contributed significantly to the event's success.

As False Bay TVET College reflects on the achievements of this year's competition, the institution reaffirms its commitment to nurturing and supporting the entrepreneurial aspirations of its students. The future looks promising as these young entrepreneurs continue to innovate and drive change in their respective fields.

For more information about the competition or upcoming events, please contact False Bay TVET College's Centre for Entrepreneurship- Rapid Incubator at 021 201 1215.



