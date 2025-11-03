Unilever, Knorrox and DBE train food handlers to boost flavour and cut waste in school meals

The best performing team wins a kitchen revamp worth R100,000 for their school.

In South Africa, where 23% of young children live in severe child food poverty, businesses must take meaningful actions that drive societal change and impact. This is the sentiment shared by Thobeka Goba, Knorrox marketing lead at Unilever Foods, who was reflecting on Unilever’s efforts to advance food security, particularly in the lead-up to Nutrition Month (October) and World Food Day (16 October). Goba was speaking at Sekampaneng Primary School, located in the Tshwane North District as Unilever and Knorrox Brand (Knorrox) handed over a revamped kitchen worth R100,000 to the school as part of the Food Handlers Training Programme.

In line with their ‘We Give a Bull’ campaign, which recognises the power of food to nourish, connect and uplift communities, Knorrox implemented a Food Handlers Training Programme from mid-August to the end of September 2025. The initiative saw Knorrox and the Department of Basic Education collaborating to train 70 food handlers in 35 schools to enhance their culinary skills and distribute learning material to a further 234 food handlers. To date, the Food Handlers Training Programme has impacted 31,550 learners and provided 252,400 nutritious meals.

“The Food Handlers Training Programme, implemented in collaboration with Knorrox, is about more than enhancing technical skills — it’s about recognising the essential role food handlers play in supporting the daily nutrition and well-being of learners,” reflected Stanley Ndlovu, chief director for Care and Support at the Department of Basic Education. “Each day, food handlers prepare meals that help learners concentrate and perform better in class. Their dedication sustains one of the country’s largest social protection programmes.

"Many, however, have not had access to formal culinary or nutrition training. Through this initiative, we are helping them to build confidence, strengthen their knowledge of nutrition and hygiene, and apply these skills within their school communities. It’s a practical investment in quality, safety, and the overall effectiveness of the National School Nutrition Programme,” Ndlovu added.

The Food Handlers Training Programme provided a comprehensive and immersive experience, covering key aspects of nutrition, including South Africa’s food-based dietary guidelines and the essential functions of macronutrients and vital micronutrients such as iron from Knorrox stock cubes and zinc from Knorrox soya mince. While culinary skills development focused on techniques to enhance flavour, aroma and presentation – Knorrox stock cubes, powders and soya mince played a pivotal role as essential ingredients to creating meals learners would genuinely enjoy.

Equally important was the emphasis on kitchen safety and hygiene, with thorough guidance on personal hygiene, safe food handling practices and strict compliance with R638 regulations.

"I feel truly empowered. The feedback we have received from the learners after the training has been incredibly uplifting, it motivates me to keep experimenting and creating wholesome and delicious meals using Knorrox products both at school and at home. I am very excited to cook in our newly revamped school kitchen," says Nandi Nkosi, food handler at Sekampaneng Primary School.

Goba says they are deeply honoured to have contributed to the empowerment of food handlers. "At Knorrox, we believe that healthy children are the cornerstone of a thriving society and that this journey begins in the kitchen. The Food Handlers Training Programme is our way of recognising and uplifting unsung heroes who nourish young minds every day. By equipping them with the skills to prepare safe, nutritious and flavourful meals, we are not only positively transforming a child’s day, we are also unlocking their ability to learn,” Goba concludes.



