Trapezoid Property Development announces Savannah Park launch in Umhlanga

Trapezoid Property Development, renowned for its significant contributions to the transformation of Umhlanga through nine prestigious developments, is excited about the recent launch for sales of its Savannah Park units to the market.

Source: Supplied.

This established and conveniently located residential estate, completed in 2018, is situated in one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most sought-after locations, offering beautifully designed one- and two-bedroom apartments starting from R1,295,000 - making it an attractive opportunity for both homeowners and investors alike.

With a growing interest from buyers looking to purchase property within the North Coast, Savannah Park presents a unique opportunity for investors looking to buy directly from the developer within a fully developed estate.

According to Lightstone data (2024), Umhlanga has consistently demonstrated robust expansion, with an 84% good standing ratio on rentals (7% above the KwaZulu-Natal average) and a remarkable 95% annual occupancy rate for residential properties. This mainly due to the walkable safe precinct and the thriving leisure activities within the area.

Trusted developer excellence

Trapezoid Property Development’s commitment to quality and excellence is evident in every detail of its projects.

Chico Premjee, co-developer of Savannah Park states, “We pride ourselves on creating exceptional living spaces and mixed-use developments that offer both luxury and practicality. Savannah Park is a prime example of our dedication to providing residents with secure, comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing homes.”

The estate itself is designed with a strong community focus, boasting upmarket, modern and open-plan kitchens that lead into warm living areas and welcoming balconies. There is also ample parking and plenty of space within the estate, providing children with safe areas to play, ride bicycles, and for residents to exercise or jog.

“At the heart of our community is a central pool area, creating a communal space where families can relax and connect. In addition, residents can enjoy a thriving work-life balance living close to business hubs, with the added benefit of leisure spaces within the estate,” explains Premjee.

Enhanced security measures

The estate is securely managed and situated within an urban managed precinct, offering peace of mind with triple-tier security, 24-hour surveillance, and comprehensive maintenance services.

Speaking to the security aspects, Rasik Soni, co-developer of Savannah Park explains, “We understand the importance of security and peace of mind for our residents, which is why we have invested heavily in top-notch security features and maintenance services to ensure our residents feel safe and secure.”

Source: Supplied.

Savannah Park’s community-focused design ensures residents have access to a variety of amenities outside the estate, including parks, walking paths, and recreational areas. Additional features within the surrounding neighbourhood include CCTV monitoring, security patrols, efficient landscaping, pothole repairs, precinct maintenance, cleaning and litter control, well-maintained streetlights, and strict urban-management principles.

“Our commitment to enhancing the living experience extends beyond the estate itself. We work closely with local authorities and community organisations to ensure the surrounding area is kept safe, clean, and generally well-maintained,” adds Soni.

Prime location benefit

In addition, Savannah Park’s prime location provides residents with easy access to a range of amenities in their ‘backyard’, including Gateway Theatre of Shopping, Park Square and Chris Saunders Park, ensuring a vibrant lifestyle with excellent shopping, dining, and recreational options just a short walk away.

Savvy investors will also be pleased to know that Trapezoid Property Group is providing a hassle-free rental-management solution, complete with a one-year rental guarantee. Through a seasoned vetting process, qualified tenants are sourced, and the rental process is seamlessly navigated.

“Before deciding to sell the units so we can reinvest our capital from this estate into new, upcoming projects – our rentals of Savannah Park were consistently around the 90% mark which speaks volumes for the demand of this product and the returns to be gained by investors.

"Our rental-management solution is designed to offer a stress-free experience for investors and our dedicated Savannah Park sales agents handle everything from tenant vetting to maintenance, ensuring that your investment is in safe hands,” states Premjee.

Residences within this secure Umhlanga estate start from R1,295 000, with potential savings of up to R120,000 on bond costs, transfer costs, and transfer duty.

With three different layout options available for purchase - prospective buyers can easily secure their already built apartment by visiting the website, navigating the online marketplace platform and paying a R20,000 deposit.