Tourism leadership conference tackles inclusive growth, job creation in SA

The 2024 Tourism Business Council of South Africa Leadership Conference, themed "Tourism Matters," recently took place at Sun City in the North West Province. This two-day event brought together industry stakeholders from the public and private sectors, including thought leaders and academics. Now in its third year, the conference served as a platform for discussions on the current state of tourism in South Africa.

This year, the conference took place under the seventh democratic administration, within the framework of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The industry remains steadfast in meeting its goals of achieving inclusive growth in the sector and creating work opportunities in communities across the country.

The 2030 deadline of attracting 15.6 million travellers is ever looming – and the work continues through private and public partnerships to amplify and boost the appeal of Destination South Africa.

In his opening address TBCSA chairperson, Jerry Mabena, emphasised the importance of using the Leadership Conference to cement relations between the public and private sectors. He also highlighted the importance of tourism in creating jobs, contributing significantly to South Africa’s GDP, and showcasing the country’s rich culture and tradition.

"South Africans look to this new government to see how it works to solve critical issues such as unemployment, the cost-of-living crisis, and slow economic growth. On the other hand, we need to demonstrate how our sector is positioning itself to address these challenges," said Mabena.

Tourism matters

As South Africa marks 30 years of democracy, the tourism sector continues to be a conduit for connecting people, places, and cultures. The day’s keynote speaker Deputy Minister of Tourism Maggie Sotyu has noted the importance of the public and private partnership in achieving common national goals.

"This kind of gathering also signifies the power of pulling together. Without an association, coordination between government and industry remains challenging. It is therefore important that we stand together united by the common goal of growing an inclusive sector,” noted Sotyu.

The public sector has also been working to address some of the industry’s challenges. Progress has been made in clearing the operating license backlog for tour operators, reforms in visa regimes, and the development of legislation that aids the growth of tourism.

Since the last Leadership Conference, the Cabinet has approved the Tourism Sector Master Plan and extended its implementation until 2026, while the Tourism White Paper is under consideration. Once gazetted, the White Paper will boost efforts to create an enabling regulatory environment.

On the other hand, the Tourism Crisis Management Strategy will be a blueprint for the sector to better respond to disasters in the future. According to Sotyu, the strategy aims to ensure the industry and other partners can mitigate, respond to, and manage crises as and when they occur.

At the same time, as South Africa works to reform its visa regimes, the debate continues on the best approach for the country – but there is consensus that automation needs to be bolstered.

Yusuf Simons from the Department of Home Affairs noted the progress of the public sector in addressing various issues such as developing legislative frameworks for foreign remote workers, the Trusted Employers Scheme, and group visa applications for tourists from China and India among others.

The department has set a goal of clearing all backlogs by Christmas.

Issues of improving existing public infrastructure to enable better access for visitors to the country, enhanced service delivery and sustainable tourism that considers the environment, increasing aviation capacity, safety, and security, and creating an industry that develops communities while it grows continue to dominate discussions at the Leadership Conference.

Building foundations for success

In his annual report, TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa addressed media concerns regarding the council's campaign featuring comedian Trevor Noah. He dispelled claims that Noah was paid over R30m for the advert, which has reached 281 million people in nine global markets since its launch in November 2023.

Tshivhengwa said the rationale behind the Trevor Noah campaign was to leverage his celebrity to boost the appeal of Destination South Africa.

"Our goal remains the same, and that is to stimulate demand for travel into South Africa. We need to ensure that South Africa remains alive, relevant, and top of mind when visitors consider their options," said Tshivhengwa.

A key focus of this year’s Leadership Conference is fostering an inclusive industry that empowers young people. YES CEO Ravi Naidoo emphasised the importance of positioning and enabling youth to unlock potential in the sector.

Established by the private sector through the CEO Initiative, YES aims to address youth employment as a critical development need in South Africa. Currently, 1,760 private companies fund YES, benefiting over 156,000 young individuals, many from social grant-receiving families. Some beneficiaries have successfully started small businesses in their communities.