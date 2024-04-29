Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comBluegrass DigitalIncubetaPointKantarIgnition GroupMotherland OMNiPenquinOnPoint PRHoward AudioM&C Saatchi AbelGfK – An NIQ CompanyBroad MediaOgilvy South AfricaMotsepe AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Subscribe to daily news
News
Press Offices
Companies
Jobs
Edit job alerts
Events
Opinion
People
Multimedia
My Biz Advertise
My Account
Submit news Contact us

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Advertise

Submit content

My Account

Marketing Opinion South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Siviwe Gwarube tells us why the DA could help South Africa succeed!

Siviwe Gwarube tells us why the DA could help South Africa succeed!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    To enter awards or to not enter awards? That is the question...

    By Rogan Jansen
    29 Apr 2024
    29 Apr 2024
    Everyone, no matter what they say, likes to see at least some recognition for their work. But do awards still hold their value and are they worth the time and money needed to take part?
    Source: © 123rf Do awards still hold the value they did and are they worth the time and money needed to take part, asks Rogan Jansen, co-founder and creative director at the Cape Town based design studio DashDigital.
    Source: © 123rf 123rf Do awards still hold the value they did and are they worth the time and money needed to take part, asks Rogan Jansen, co-founder and creative director at the Cape Town based design studio DashDigital.

    The advertising and design fraternities in South Africa, and around the world for that matter, have long held great value in the idea of winning an award.

    Walking away with a trophy, displaying it on the office mantle, adding a logo onto one’s website and including the details in client pitches have forever been the driving forces behind entering industry awards.

    Source: © Bizcommunity.com The 2023 Bookmark Awards. Tanya de Jongh, integrated creative director, Rapt Creative contemplates her career and the invaluable lessons she has gained after being nominated to serve on the 2024 Bookmarks jury
    The importance of jury duty: Creative award shows essential in fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration

      10 Apr 2024

    The upsides

    Winning awards has many positives.

    They can assist your business in building credibility in your industry by validating your business model, product or service.

    A line of well-respected awards also can demonstrate that your business endeavours have been recognised by experts in the field and as important, certain award wins can set you apart from your competitors.

    And standing out holds much more gravity than just attracting new clients, a strong business profile can also assist in securing investment opportunities.

    The free exposure garnered via the award ceremony’s public relations efforts doesn’t hurt either.

    But possibly the most valuable result of an award streak is that it strengthens a team’s morale and fosters a feeling of value and recognition.

    There is a growing list of awards that one can enter these days, and this tends to dilute the prestige they hold and the impact they create, but if you carefully consider your business goals, understand what your industry sees as most relevant, the right award entries can be hugely valuable.

    Image supplied. Khensani Nobanda, 2023 IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards jury president at the recent Bookmarks Awards event
    #Bookmarks2023: Khensani Nobanda - why the Bookmarks are important

    31 Jul 2023

    The downsides

    As with everything, entering awards comes at a cost. And not just the monetary kind, which interestingly enough, can be quite hefty today.

    The real cost comes from the unbillable hours used to create the entry, which often requires a lot of work.

    Great award entries are not something that you slap together overnight.

    If you’re really in it for the right reasons, your award entry should be a stellar reflection of your business, your people and the work you are entering.

    This takes time and often sees team members taken off other clients' work to create something that ultimately could not even gain anything.

    It's really about weighing up what is more important at the time, crucial client deadlines or the possibility of winning an award.

    The other downside of entering awards, which is often overlooked, is the impact that a loss or lack of nomination has on the team that created the work and played a role in entering it.

    Losing out on a highly esteemed accolade or suffering a line of losses can have very negative effects on a team’s morale and should be considered when choosing to send that award entry in.

    Another negative of losing out on an award is your client’s disappointment.

    Like agencies, clients value certain awards very highly and when these aren’t secured, relationships can take a knock.

    It’s therefore crucial that you manage expectations upfront when you enter work done for a certain client, this goes a long way to ensuring everyone is on the same page and that if things don’t go exactly as desired, disappointment is kept to a minimum.

    Image supplied. Finding the Forgotten Graduate from Promise agency for client PPS is a finalist twice in The One Club for Creativity global ADC 103rd Annual Awards
    ADC 103rd Annual Awards: Promise agency the only SA finalist - twice

    23 Apr 2024

    Positivies outweigh the negatives

    All in all, however, I still believe that the positives associated with winning the right award far outweigh the negatives.

    However, work should be created to solve a client’s problem, bring forth a shared vision or create real change via collaboration – and if this happens to win an award, that’s a big cherry on the top.

    So, while it makes sense for agencies and their teams alike to add award-winning work to their list of goals, this should not define the work they create or become their overall north star.

    Read more: advertising awards, awards, marketing awards, creative awards, Rogan Jansen, DashDigital
    NextOptions

    About Rogan Jansen

    Rogan Jansen is the co-founder and creative director at the Cape Town-based design studio DashDigital.

    Related

    Image supplied.
    Little Black Book’s Immortal Awards open for entries
    24 Apr 2024
    Image supplied. Finding the Forgotten Graduate from Promise agency for client PPS is a finalist twice in The One Club for Creativity global ADC 103rd Annual Awards
    ADC 103rd Annual Awards: Promise agency the only SA finalist - twice
    23 Apr 2024
    Hat-trick win for Point Iconic at 2024 Smarties
    PointHat-trick win for Point Iconic at 2024 Smarties
    Unilever's Elizabeth Mokwena is on the jury Source: LinkedIN.
    Big representation from Africa at Cannes Lions 2024
     11 Apr 2024
    Source: © Bizcommunity.com The 2023 Bookmark Awards. Tanya de Jongh, integrated creative director, Rapt Creative contemplates her career and the invaluable lessons she has gained after being nominated to serve on the 2024 Bookmarks jury
    The importance of jury duty: Creative award shows essential in fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration
     10 Apr 2024
    Source: © PHD Media The MMA Smarties 2023 finalists have been announced
    MMA Smarties 2023 finalists announced
    5 Apr 2024
    The power of passions displayed at the Marketing Achievement Awards
    LevergyThe power of passions displayed at the Marketing Achievement Awards
    Source:
    The spoken word of design: DashDigital's new podcast series
    28 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz