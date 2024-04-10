Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingLitha CommunicationsBrand InfluenceNewzroom AfrikaDMASATopco MediaIgnition GroupJoe PublicAFDABrandfundiRed & YellowPenquinMedia24 LifestyleLevergyYFM 99.2Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Advertising Opinion South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

African Transformation Movement, Elections, Land Expropriation and Coalitions.

African Transformation Movement, Elections, Land Expropriation and Coalitions.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The importance of jury duty: Creative award shows essential in fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration

    Tanya de JonghBy Tanya de Jongh
    10 Apr 2024
    10 Apr 2024
    Being nominated to serve on the jury of the 2024 Bookmark Awards prompted me to contemplate my career and the invaluable lessons I've gained.
    Source: © Bizcommunity.com The 2023 Bookmark Awards. Tanya de Jongh, integrated creative director, Rapt Creative contemplates her career and the invaluable lessons she has gained after being nominated to serve on the 2024 Bookmarks jury
    Source: © Bizcommunity.com Bizcommunity.com The 2023 Bookmark Awards. Tanya de Jongh, integrated creative director, Rapt Creative contemplates her career and the invaluable lessons she has gained after being nominated to serve on the 2024 Bookmarks jury

    My appreciation for the Bookmarks traces back to 2011 when I received the ‘Student of The Year Pixel’ award from this organisation that uniquely honours digital excellence.

    Now, after many years, digital communications have transformed into a crucial asset for brands seeking to engage with contemporary audiences.

    But while much has changed significantly, some very important things (thankfully) have remained the same.

    Image supplied. The IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards has announced its 2024 jury panels with nine panels this year
    IAB Bookmark Awards announces 2024 jury panels

    28 Mar 2024

    Can craft still really exist?

    With all the fierce debates about ChatGPT, generative AI and new tech buzzwords, the biggest question for creatives has become whether craft still really exists.

    This is an area I’m really looking forward to discussing and debating when serving on the Marketing Craft jury and hopefully finding an answer as to what constitutes digital excellence in South Africa.

    Having worked in the creative industry for more than a decade, I’ve realised that picking up metal is far more than just a pat on the back; it’s a validation of hard work, innovation and excellence.

    A critical role in the acknowledgement of brilliant ideas is the selection and choice of jury panels.

    Three years ago I entered my jury-serving era and if I’m entirely honest, I wasn’t entirely sure about it.

    At the time, a few questions popped up for me: What did it all mean? How would I be adding value with my skillset and experience? What value would this opportunity bring me?

    #BizTrends2024: Jordan Major - Instead of trying to do everything, do the simple things exceptionally well
    #BizTrends2024: Jordan Major - Instead of trying to do everything, do the simple things exceptionally well

    RAPT Creative Agency  17 Jan 2024

    The pivotal role shaping the narrative of what constitutes brilliance

    For years, I watched people I admire in our industry serve on these panels.

    But I never truly understood the pivotal role they played in shaping the narrative of what constitutes brilliance.

    After having judged a few shows in recent years, I’ve realised that serving on jury panels is not just an honour but a responsibility with far-reaching and long-lasting implications.

    Beyond the recognition, being on a jury carries with it enormous responsibility.

    The selected judges wield considerable power in shaping the standards and trends of the industry, setting the (future) benchmarks for creatives innovation and excellence, and the new golden standards of inspiration for us all.

    Selecting diverse jury panels

    That said, I cannot stress the importance of selecting diverse jury panels and introducing new jury members to award shows as new talent emerges in the industry enough.

    If we don’t have the best minds rooting, debating and discussing the work, we’ll never truly represent what the collective standard of excellence should be – or could become.

    Image supplied. Wayne Wilson, appointed as chief operating officer: tech & media, is one of several appointments at Rapt Creative that will take the agency into the future
    Rapt Creative's glimpse of the past and nod to the future

    1 day

    To contribute meaningfully

    Jury duty has also deepened my appreciation and understanding of both the idea and the craft there-of.

    As someone who reviews work daily, these panels offer the rare opportunity to engage with a variety of pieces conceptualised by different types of creatives.

    The process allows you to gain invaluable insights into emerging trends, the latest techniques and industry ideologies.

    Such exposure not only enriches one’s perspective but also equips you with the knowledge to contribute meaningfully back in the office.

    An exercise in humility and introspection

    Most importantly, being part of a jury panel is an exercise in humility and introspection.

    You are forced to confront your own biases, preferences and preconceptions – an experience that stretches your thinking and opens your mind in ways you’d never expect.

    And by doing so, you contribute to a fair and more inclusive representation of creativity within our industry.

    Creative award shows continued evolution

    As we look ahead, it's evident that creative award shows will continue to evolve in exciting ways.

    New categories, jury panels and recognition of young talent should be our key focus as an industry collective.

    In an ever-changing world, where the boundaries are constantly pushed and redefined, these awards not only honour outstanding achievements but are essential in fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration, reminding us of the profound impact that creativity has on shaping our collective imagination, building brands and driving positive change in society.

    Read more: Bookmarks, Tanya De Jongh, creative awards, RAPT Creative
    NextOptions

    About Tanya de Jongh

    Tanya de Jongh is the integrated creative director (brand & design) at Rapt Creative with over 10 years of experience in the industry.

    Related

    Image supplied. Wayne Wilson, appointed as chief operating officer: tech & media, is one of several appointments at Rapt Creative that will take the agency into the future
    Rapt Creative's glimpse of the past and nod to the future
    1 day
    Image supplied
    Entries are now open for the 2024 Loeries
    7 Mar 2024
    SA's first Cultural and Creative Industry Awards announced
    SA's first Cultural and Creative Industry Awards announced
    22 Feb 2024
    #BizTrends: James Cloete - Marketing trends: Lessons from Bill Bernbach, Nelly the Elephant & others
    RAPT Creative Agency#BizTrends: James Cloete - Marketing trends: Lessons from Bill Bernbach, Nelly the Elephant & others
    Image supplied.
    Le Pub's Neo Segola to preside over radio and audio jury at D&AD Awards 2024
    31 Jan 2024
    #Cannes2024: Vodacom&#x2019;s Andisa Ntsubane: Making Africa's voice heard
    #Cannes2024: Vodacom’s Andisa Ntsubane: Making Africa's voice heard
     24 Jan 2024
    Image supplied.
    Little Black Book's Immortal Awards 2023 winners
    18 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Jordan Major - Instead of trying to do everything, do the simple things exceptionally well
    RAPT Creative Agency#BizTrends2024: Jordan Major - Instead of trying to do everything, do the simple things exceptionally well
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz