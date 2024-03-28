Industries

    The power of women empowerment in your teams

    Issued by Publicis Groupe Africa
    28 Mar 2024
    28 Mar 2024
    As we wrap up International Women’s Month, we highlight how focusing on empowering women within your teams and striving to nurture your existing talent can truly lead to creating successful teams and businesses. Lynette Naidoo, managing director of well-known media agency, Zenith South Africa, shares how they are investing in women in their business.
    “Zenith South Africa has had a successful start to the year with client wins and media campaigns extending out of SA into Sub Saharan Africa,” says Lynette Naidoo. “And even though we are growing the business at a rapid rate, we remain steadfast in our mission to empower women, champion diversity and drive positive change within the marketing and communications landscape,” she adds.

    “What’s been key for me as a leader is to focus on fostering an inclusive work environment and to invest more in women. This is also inline with this year’s International Women’s Day theme: Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” says Lynette.

    “I’m proud to announce that in the past month, we have both a promotion within the business as well as a key new hire into the team. Tasneem Koopman has been elevated to the esteemed position of business unit director and Shannon Xokozela joins the team also as business unit director.

    “Tasneem Koopman, who has been an integral part of Zenith South Africa over the past few years, has exemplified exceptional leadership, strategic vision and unwavering dedication to her craft. Her promotion to business unit director is a testament to her hard work and expertise in driving successful campaigns and delivering tangible results for clients,” says Lynette.

    "I am honored and thrilled to take on this new role as business unit director at Zenith South Africa," said Tasneem. "I am passionate about creating impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences and drive business growth. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with our talented team and delivering innovative solutions for our clients."

    “We’re excited to welcome Shannon Xokozela to the team as business unit director. With a wealth of experience in media and communications, Shannon brings a fresh perspective and dynamic leadership style to the agency,” says Lynette. “These appointments not only recognise the exceptional talent and capabilities of women in the industry but also serve as an inspiration for aspiring female leaders to pursue their ambitions fearlessly. We are proud of our commitment to gender equality and female empowerment in the industry,” says Lynette.

    Zenith is a part of Publicis Groupe Africa – Africa’s most prodigious media, marketing, communications and advertising powerhouse. Celia Collins, senior vice president of Publicis Groupe Africa and head of its media practice says: “It’s heartwarming to see two such accomplished women working their way into leadership. Hard work and persistence will always be recognised. I look forward to see these two women grow and take our industry to new levels.”

    Senior leaders at Publicis Groupe Africa, including Celia and Lynette, shared their advice for all young females coming through the industry in this article:

    Advice from the top for Africa&#x2019;s future female leaders
    Advice from the top for Africa’s future female leaders

    Publicis Groupe Africa  8 Mar 2024

