Teamwork tips for hospitality providers striving for success this festive season

As the hospitality sector enters another busy festive season, it’s important to reflect on the journey that brought us here and focus on the people the success of this season depends on: our internal teams and suppliers.

Reinhard Visser, Operations Manager, Dream Hotels & Resorts.

We can’t create exceptional guest experiences over this period without prioritising teamwork and collaboration. Our teams – both internal and external – are responsible for ensuring we’re able to leverage opportunities, mitigate challenges, deal with the unexpected, and maintain our reputations.

The lessons we’ve learned from previous seasons will guide us to be stronger, smarter, and more prepared for the challenges ahead. By building on what worked well and proactively addressing past obstacles, we can create a seamless and memorable experience for both our guests and ourselves.

Here are some tips on nurturing teamwork and collaboration, so that this holiday period goes as well as possible.

1. Remember that suppliers are as integral as front-line staff

Our partners play a vital role in keeping our operations running smoothly, ensuring we have the resources, repairs and supplies needed to meet our guests’ needs and create long-lasting memories. While this is always true, it’s especially important during the festive season, when we need every aspect of our businesses to run as seamlessly as possible.

During this period, suppliers are also under immense pressure, often working long hours, managing tight deadlines, and balancing multiple demands. To foster strong and productive partnerships, consider these key points:

● Communication is critical: Keep lines of communication open and proactive. Share your needs and expectations clearly and, wherever possible, in advance. This allows suppliers to plan effectively and support you better.

● Respect and kindness: Treat your suppliers with the same respect and understanding you extend to your team. A simple “thank you” or acknowledgement of their efforts goes a long way in building goodwill and fostering a positive working relationship.

● Collaboration, not transaction: View your suppliers as an extension of your team. When challenges arise, whether it’s an urgent repair or a critical stock shortage, approach the situation collaboratively. A problem-solving mindset can strengthen the partnership and lead to creative, effective solutions.

● Flexibility and empathy: Understand that the festive season places immense strain on all parties. Showing patience and empathy can make interactions smoother and build trust for the future.

By treating suppliers as valued members of the team, we not only ensure smoother operations but also uphold the spirit of hospitality that defines our industry.

2. Ensure that good teamwork is prioritised at every level

Every member of staff will feel the pressure of this season. It’s the busiest and most demanding period of the year, and our teams often go above and beyond, sometimes sacrificing personal time with their families, friends and loved ones to invest in our guests.

As a result, we must nurture these people, who are the cornerstone of our business and strive to foster supportive and understanding work environments by:

● Being mindful of our colleagues’ circumstances

● Encouraging everyone to be empathetic, kind, helpful and considerate

● Nurturing resilience and camaraderie

● Taking the time to acknowledge each other’s efforts and offer help

● Celebrating small wins

● Collectively mitigating issues wherever they arise

● Taking pride in the impact everyone is making together

Hospitality operators succeed and fail based on the strength and unity of their teams. Look after your people, and they will look after your business.

The weeks ahead will undoubtedly test our endurance, fortitude and teamwork. And yet, they will also showcase the heart of what makes our industry so special: creating unforgettable experiences for our guests. Treat your suppliers and internal teams well, and you’re well on your way not only to thriving this festive season but to setting yourself up for long-term success.

3. Invest in your local partnerships

By working with local tour operators, activity providers and transport services, the festive season can be an opportunity to nurture local relationships and provide valuable income and support to your neighbouring communities. Investing in these individuals and groups is both an ethical and business imperative: it’s the right thing to do and it’s critical for your business’s long-term future.

Success during the festive season comes down to thoughtful planning, clear communication, and a genuine commitment to caring for your guests and communities. By focusing on these key areas, you’re more likely to emerge from this busy period with a business that is stable, empowered, and supported by a solid base of visitors who keep coming back.