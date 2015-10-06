Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
    Smile FM listeners grow by 20%

    Issued by Smile 90.4FM
    20 Feb 2025
    The release of BrandMapp 2024 has been welcomed by advertisers and media owners alike. Not least of all in the radio industry, where the absence of BRC RAMS audience data in 2024 has left many strategists struggling to track indicators of the health and performance of individual stations.
    Differences in methodology between BrandMapp and BRC RAM Amplify render invalid any direct comparison of audience size across the two studies, but the annual release of BrandMapp data creates a sound benchmark for assessing the in-survey performance of stations year on year.

    Radio in the Western Cape is in good health. Overall listening to regional radio has increased by 7,7% YoY but there is one standout performer. Smile FM is the fastest growing station in the Western Cape, with a 20% YoY surge in listenership. From 379,000 listeners in BrandMapp_23 to 455,000 in BrandMapp_24. For advertisers, that is definitely something to Smile about.

    Advertisers win big with Cape Town’s fastest growing breakfast show

    Every morning, Cape Town’s consumers wake up to The Ryan O’Connor Breakfast Show, a dynamic, engaging, and fast-growing platform that connects brands with an active, loyal audience.

    Launched in May 2023, the show brings together three powerhouse personalities: renowned Capetonian media star Ryan O’Connor, media and TV personality Success Lekabe, and rugby commentator and former professional player Ricky Schroeder. Their on-air chemistry has struck a chord with listeners, making The Ryan O’Connor Breakfast Show the fastest-growing breakfast show in Cape Town.

    For advertisers, this surge in popularity presents a powerful opportunity to reach a highly engaged audience during prime morning drive time. The show’s mix of entertainment, real conversations, benchmark features, news, traffic, and sport updates keeps audiences tuned in and invested. In fact, 80% of Smile FM’s listeners tune in during morning drive, creating a premium space for brands to engage consumers.

    Lois O’Brien, Managing Director of Smile FM, explains the show’s success: "This incredible growth proves that Capetonians were craving something fresh, dynamic, and truly engaging in the mornings. With RAMS data unavailable, BrandMapp research has been essential in providing deep insights into our audience, helping us understand who they are and what they respond to."

    So, while Cape Town battles the morning traffic, advertisers have one thing to Smile about – unrivalled audience engagement that delivers real impact.

