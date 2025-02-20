Retail Sales
    SA's retail sales rise 3.1% year on year in December

    20 Feb 2025
    20 Feb 2025
    South African retail sales rose 3.1% year on year in December after rising by a revised 7.6% in November, according to the latest figures from Statistics South Africa.
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    The largest positive contributors to this increase were:

    • retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (7,8% and contributing 1,8 percentage points); and
    • general dealers (2,0% and contributing 0,9 of a percentage point).

    Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales decreased by 0,1% in December 2024 compared with November 2024.

    This followed month-on-month changes of 1,0% in November 2024 and 1,7% in October 2024.

    In 2024, retail trade sales increased by 2,5% compared with 2023. Five of the seven types of retailers showed positive year-on-year growth rates over this period.

    The largest positive contributor was general dealers (4,6% and contributing 2,0 percentage points).

    Retail trade sales increased by 5,4% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

    The largest contributors to this increase were:

    • general dealers (7,8% and contributing 3,3 percentage points); and
    • retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (7,7% and contributing 1,5 percentage points).

    Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 2,1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with the third quarter of 2024.

    The largest contributors were:

    • general dealers (2,9% and contributing 1,3 percentage points); and
    • retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (4,5% and contributing 0,8 of a percentage point).

    Let's do Biz