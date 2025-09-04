South Africa
Retail Retailers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Switch Energy DrinkBrave GroupSmart MediaRainbow ChickendotGOODOmni HR ConsultingBizcommunity.comOnPoint PRHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Shoprite nears Africa consolidation finish line, with Mozambique under possible review

    Shoprite Holdings has largely completed the consolidation of its operations across Africa, but Mozambique is on the list of countries that might be reviewed, the CEO told Reuters.
    By Nqobile Dludla
    4 Sep 2025
    4 Sep 2025
    Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander
    Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander

    The retailer had expanded extensively in Africa, surpassing rivals such as Pick n Pay and Walmart-owned Massmart to become the continent's leading food retailer in about 15 countries.

    But over the last five years it has been reviewing its long-term options across Africa as currency volatility, lower commodity prices, high inflation and import duties and dollar-based rentals have hit household incomes and weighed on earnings.

    In August, it announced plans to exit Ghana and Malawi, following other exits from Nigeria, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Madagascar.

    Its business in the rest of Africa is now made up of 268 stores across seven countries, all of which are Southern African Development Community members.

    Asked if the retailer's consolidation plan was now complete, Pieter Engelbrecht, the group CEO, told Reuters "pretty much so. The one that's on the watch list is Mozambique ... we have got a very high alert in terms of what do we do."

    "The biggest concern or disappointment is that we're not getting that gas business off the ground, and now we've got that whole ISIS thing up north there in Palma and the project was planned to be reignited in June and it's not happening now. Without that, Mozambique is in serious trouble."

    Engelbrecht was referring to Islamist insurgent attacks in the port city of Palma in March 2021, which killed many civilians in areas surrounding Mozambican LNG infrastructure projects and subsequent attacks.

    The attack brought a multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas project by France's TotalEnergies to a halt. The force majeure, in place since 2021, is expected to be lifted soon, according to TotalEnergies and Mozambique President Daniel Chapo.

    "Africa has become the story of currency devaluations and high inflation. Some difficult monetary and fiscal policy stuff. So for the moment, I don't see any green shoots for entering a new one (country)," he said.

    If Shoprite changes its strategy again and expands outside of South Africa, it will do so with a different model, he added.

    Read more: Shoprite, Shoprite Holdings, Pieter Engelbrecht, Nqobile Dludla
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla in Johannesburg; Editing by Matthew Lewis
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz