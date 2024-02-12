Scan Display wins South African exhibition industry awards

Exhibition and events supplier, Scan Display, was awarded the Best Service Contractor Award for 2023 by the Exhibitions & Events Association of Southern Africa (EXSA) at the association’s annual awards evening in Johannesburg, South Africa last month.

Scan Display’s managing director, Justin Hawes, is delighted to be acknowledged with this award: “It is an honour to receive the Best Service Contractor Award, as it is voted for by the EXSA membership. It is wonderful to be recognised in this way by the industry, affirming Scan Display’s exceptional service levels.”

Scan Display’s financial director, Moses Nefale, was also inducted into the EXSA Hall of Fame in recognition of his significant contribution to the South African exhibition and events industry.

Moses joined Scan Display’s finance and administration team in March 2008 as a newly qualified graduate. He was appointed financial manager in 2013 and financial director in 2016 and was EXSA Treasurer from 2019-2021. His entire career has been within the exhibition industry, where he has shown a special interest in empowerment and spearheaded the training and development of his peers.

Scan Display was also acknowledged with awards for its contribution as a contractor at Investing in African Mining Indaba (organised by Hyve Group) and the Music & Lifestyle Expo (organised by Synergy Business Events).